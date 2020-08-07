Summer Mocktails for Moms: Adaptogens, CBD, and More

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mom truth? We have realized that since quarantine first entered into our lives, we have been well…wanting a breezy drink or two. With summer in full swing, a mocktail may not only be considered self-care, it is non-alcoholic so no crazy morning hangovers. The best part is these drinks are not only delicious, they relax you, which to be frank is pretty much why many of us may seek out a regular cocktail these days. Lucky for us, the mocktail is as popular as ever and there are fun ways to get your drink on.

Mocktail Mixes

Ginger Lemon Paloma Mocktail by Health-Ade Kombucha

• 1/4 cup crystallized ginger, for rim

• 2 teaspoons sea salt, for rim

• 2 ounces grapefruit juice

• 1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)

• 4 ounces Health-Ade Ginger Lemon

• 2 ounces club soda (optional)

• Grapefruit wheel or wedge, for garnish

Place candied ginger and sea salt in the bowl of a food processor. Give it a few good pulses, until ginger and salt are combined and powder-like.

Run a lemon wedge around the rim of a chilled highball glass. Dip glass in ginger-salt mixture to coat. Fill glass with a handful of ice cubes.

In a cocktail shaker, add grapefruit juice, lemon juice, Ginger Lemon and a handful of crushed ice. Very gently shake and strain into prepared glass. Top with club soda if desired.

Garnish with a grapefruit wheel or wedge and serve.

For buying and more recipes check out health-ade.com



Lavender Tulsi Sparkling Water

• 12 ounces sparkling water

• 1 serving tulsi extract (usually around 30– 60 drops, depending on the brand)

• 5 drops lavender extract mostly sold in bake goodes or online under edible (NOT essential oil or lavender flavoring)

• 1 lemon wedge

• 1 sprig fresh lavender buds (optional)

Pour the sparkling water into a glass. This will be the base of your drink.

Add the serving of tulsi extract and the five drops of lavender extract. Stir with a spoon to disperse the extracts into the water.

Squeeze the lemon wedge gently over the glass and drop it into your drink. Garnish with a sprig of fresh lavender buds, if desired.

Last-Minute Calming CBD Mocktail with Recess Sparkling Drink With Hemp

Sparkling water that comes in six eclectic flavors like Coconut Lime and Blackberry Chai. Each can include ginseng, lemon balm L-theanine, and hemp. What does this all mean? From our test, the drink calmed us down. Not in a ‘ready for bed’ manner but rather a ‘take the edge off’ after a long day of demanding kids and work. The best part is it is non-alcoholic — so no morning hangover. Here’s how we mixed it:

• 1 Orange or tangerine

• 1 Teaspoon of Mint or Oregano

• Ice

• Blood Orange or Pomegranate Hibiscus Sparkling Beverage

Slice the orange in half, slicing a wedge, put aside

Squeeze about half of orange into a short glass removing seeds

Taking a medium to large spoon mash a 1/2 teaspoon of mint or oregano and drop it into glass

Add ice

Add Blood Orange or Pomegranate Recess drink

Garnish with an orange wedge and the remainder of mint or oregano

For buying information and ingredient info: takearecess.com

TAZO’s Green Mint Berry

• 6 oz TAZO Iced Green Tea

• 2 sprigs of mint, 1 for garnish, 1 to muddle

• 1 lemon wedge muddled

• 6 raspberries, muddled

• 1 lemon half moon, garnish

• 2-3 raspberries, garnish Muddle 1 mint sprig, 1 lemon wedge, and raspberries in the bottom of a mixing tin

Add the Iced Green Tea and ice into a cocktail shaker

Shake vigorously until chilled

Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish and serve

Ready-Made Drinks

Rock Grace Crystal Elixir – New Moon Release

Skip the bottle of wine for a bottle of Rock Grace Crystal Elixir! If you need a moment of calm during your day, pour yourself a glass of this crystal elixir infused with a variety of crystals, botanicals, and adaptogens. This elegant bottle resembles a bottle of rosé wine that has hints of raspberries and floral aspects. $18

Osun Sparkling

The use of crystals have really been on the rise as they are known to have a positive effect on your body’s energy field. Osun Sparkling has incorporated a unique brewing process where spring water is filtered through positively-charged crystals over 24 hours to transfer their positive energy frequencies into the drink. Choose from a variety of flavors such as lavender, rose, and more.

Monday Distillery

If you are wanting your Dark and Stormy or classic G&T minus the alcohol, then Monday Distillery is the way to go. This family-owned company makes non-alcoholic beverages that are ready to drink, sugar-free, and zero calories.