Summer Camp 2023: Check out our Issue and Camp Listings

A few summers back, while we were all starting to get out from the COVID lockdown, some of us wondered When will Summer Camp be back? Now that we have all become pros in testing and keeping our kids healthy, Summer Camps are not only flourishing but are the experts on how to thrive post-pandemic. Camps follow the highest healthy protocols, are aware of our kids’ mental health, and are the best advocates for helping kids socialize with peers while giving them an incredible and memorable summer.

Check out our valuable Camp listings (in the magazine but also below) articles such as How to Begin the Camp Search , Tips for Preparing your First Time Camper , Overnight Camp Do’s and Don’ts and additional helpful articles will give you the tools to assist you in your camp search.

Rockland County, Orangeburg, NY 10962

212.415.5573

92NY.org/Camps

[email protected]

From New York City’s Upper East Side to their beautiful Rockland County campgrounds and beyond, 92NY Camps summer experiences provide kids and teens of all ages with unlimited opportunities to learn, grow — and have fun. Traditional day camps, summer intensives, for one week or the whole summer. Sign up today.

EAST SIDE: 281 Main St. Roosevelt Island, NY 10044

UPPER EAST SIDE: Wagner Middle School/220 East 76th St. New York, NY 10021

advantagecamps.net

EAST SIDE:

[email protected]

UPPER EAST SIDE:

[email protected]

Looking for non-stop fun, learning and action for your Camper? Advantage Day Camp has it all—sports, art, enrichment and experiences for kids ages 5 to 14! From field sports, tennis and yoga to chess, robotics, STEAM projects and so much more. Plus swimming at the East Side/Roosevelt Island location and sprinkler time at the Upper East Side/Wagner Middle School location. There’s even complimentary early drop-off and late pickup! Choose days, weeks or all summer, enroll now.

EAST SIDE: 281 Main St. Roosevelt Island, NY 10044

WEST SIDE: 450 West 43rd St., New York, NY 10036

advantagecamps.net

EAST SIDE:

[email protected]

WEST SIDE:

[email protected]

Advantage Junior Tennis Camps offers the best summer ever for beginners to more seasoned players. Campers ages 7 to 17 (at East Side/Roosevelt Island full-day Camp location) and ages 8 to 12 (at West Side/Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club half-day afternoon Camp location) focus on the game with drills, skills and match play under air-conditioned bubbles. Instructors and coaches bring out a Camper’s talents in a supportive way. Choose a week, all summer or something in between! Enroll now!

UPPER EAST SIDE: Wagner Middle School/220 East 76th St. New York, NY 10021

EAST SIDE: 281 Main St. Roosevelt Island, NY 10044

WEST SIDE: 450 West 43rd St., New York, NY 10036

advantagecamps.net

UPPER EAST SIDE:

[email protected]

EAST SIDE:

[email protected]

WEST SIDE:

[email protected]

At Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp kids ages 4 to 8 get in the game—and love it! Special kid-sized racquets and slower-bouncing balls make it fun from day one! Specially-trained coaches use drills and games to keep Campers engaged, learning and enjoying in a friendly, non-competitive atmosphere. Choose the East Side/Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side/Wagner Middle School or West Side/Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club location and sign up for a week or all summer for this half-day Camp. Even add afternoons at Advantage Day Camp! Enroll now!

76 Ninth Ave., Suite 313, New York, NY

212-691-5919

[email protected]

atlanticactingschool.org

Atlantic Acting School invites your young ones to play, create, perform, and form lifelong friendships with us this summer. In addition to creating characters and scripts, young actors have opportunities to produce their own work. Each class has a focus that varies from musical theater to sketch, improv, scene study, film/TV and more, but are all rooted in the Atlantic Technique. These acting classes are perfect for your rising star! Summer camps start in June. Classes are available for ages 4-18. Register today.

Floyd Bennett Field 3159 Flatbush Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11234

[email protected]

718-758-7510

aviatorsports.com/camps

Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp offers five daily rotating activities such as swimming, ice skating, gymnastics, rock climbing, parkour, indoor/outdoor turf, and courts plus more in its ample 175,000 sq. ft. facility and 35-acre outdoor area. Aviator Summer Camp also offers off-site and on-site field trips such as a day at Green Meadows Farm, Launch Trampoline Park, and a Brooklyn Cyclones game. The summer camp runs from 9 am-5 pm with early drop off and late stay available. Bus transportation is also available throughout Brooklyn. Lunch and an afternoon snack are included.

Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation

The Joan Weill Center for Dance

405 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019

alvinailey.org/school/summer-intensive/summer-intensive-ages-12-15

[email protected]

The Junior Division Summer Intensive is a four-week training program (June 26 – July21, 2023) for students ages 12-15. The program offers young dancers an opportunity to study in a vibrant setting centered in the heart of New York City’s Theater District. Motivated students with at least three years of consistent dance training receive first-class instruction by a distinguished faculty of dance professional. Curriculum includes ballet, Horton, Graham, Limón, jazz, contemporary, and West African.

21 S End Ave.

New York NY 10280

347-237-7606

[email protected]

BatteryParkMontessori.com

Summer Camp at Battery Park Montessori provides an enriching summer camp experience for children ages 2-5 (rising Kindergarten). It’s a playful, engaging, and safe “first camp” experience for your child with new themes each week. Counselors who speak English, Spanish and/or Mandarin supplement camp activities for exposure in all three languages. Registration is by the week.

401 Roslyn Rd, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

516-620-2022

[email protected]

bethsholomdaycamp.com

Beth Sholom Day Camp, for children aged 3-15 years old, encourages children to try new activities, build friendships and develop skills in a safe and nurturing environment. Campers participate in a variety of activities – swim, sports, arts, science and more! American Red Cross swim instruction is offered in three heated pools onsite. The camp program includes Kosher lunch and 2 snacks daily and door to door bus transportation. New for 2023 – Towel Service!

58 Seventh Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11217

718-622-3300

bkcm.org/summer

Summer Fun at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music! Summer Music Camps include Piano Explorers Summer Camp (rising kindergarteners–rising 2nd graders); BKCM Summer Strings, Guitar & Piano Camp (ages 8–14); BKCM Summer Jazz Camp (ages 10–18); Brooklyn Winds, Brass & Percussion Camp (ages 9–14). Select one-week or two-week camp options. Financial aid is available. For info on all BKCM summer programs, visit bkcm.org/summer.

396 Washington Street Suite 117 Wellesley, MA 02481​

[email protected]

​​​​​bostonleadershipinstitute.com

BLI offers award-winning programs in Medicine, Engineering, Science, and Business in Wellesley, Waltham, and Boston. Three-week research programs include Biomedical & Surgical Research, Astrophysics, Finance, Electronics & Robotics, and more. One-week options, available for middle and high school students, include Intro to Surgery, Forensics, Architecture, and Investment Banking. These are for students who would like to try out areas of STEM that they don’t often see in school. Day and residential options are available for all programs.

59 Buck’s Rock Road, New Milford, CT 06776

Bucksrockcamp.org

[email protected]

​​Buck’s Rock Camp is a freedom-of-choice creative and performing arts overnight camp for teenagers ages 10 to 17. Every day at Buck’s Rock is a new opportunity for self-discovery and creative expression. Over 30 world-class programs await our artists, including glassblowing, dance, painting, theatre, radio, weaving, gardening and so much more! Our tiered tuition system makes camp affordable for every family. Check out our dates and rates today at bucksrockcamp.org.

2 I.U. Willets Road, Roslyn, NY, 11576

516.365.7760

buckleycamp.com

[email protected]

One Summer… A Lifetime of Memories! Buckley Day Camp provides a unique environment where children are given the opportunity to learn life skills in a fun, nurturing environment built on a connection centered camp program. Find out why there is no camp experience quite like Buckley Day Camp! Swim instruction daily in 4 outdoor heated pools. Door to door transportation provided on air conditioned mini buses. Lunch & snacks provided daily.

301 East 29th St

New York, NY 10016

churchillschoolnyc.org

[email protected]

The Churchill Summer Day Camp is a five-week-long camp program where children in elementary and middle school have the chance to participate in a variety of engaging camp activities throughout their day, such as sports, crafts, field trips, and more. We also offer literacy activities and instruction throughout the summer to help avoid the “summer slide.” We can help your child keep on top of their reading and writing skills while having a blast at camp.

311 Sea Breeze Ave,

Brooklyn, NY 11224

833-799-4999

[email protected]

campmaritime.com

Our program was designed to help campers learn cool new water sports skills, build confidence, take on healthy challenges and develop life long friendships. We offer a strict structured program that was specifically designed to NYC ‘s local waters and weather conditions. Giving campers the best opportunity for safe progressive learning.

College for Kids

Kingsborough Campus

2001 Oriental Boulevard

Brooklyn, New York 11235

718-368-5052

[email protected]

College for Kids is back on campus! CFK offers a variety of academic and recreational courses for children age 5-13 on Kingsborough’s beautiful and secure campus. Our program is designed to provide opportunities for children to enjoy the satisfaction of accomplishment through personal achievement and mastering skills while being encouraged to embrace a healthy lifestyle through activities and sports. For more information and to register, visit kbcc.cuny.edu/ce/courses.html.

Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning Summer Camp

1720 Crotona Avenue, Bronx NY

718-247-7420

[email protected]

The Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning offers a full range of Summer Camp activities for junior players ages 5-18. All levels are welcome from beginners in the development level program to advanced players in the high-performance level program. Campers spend the day keeping active on court, making new tennis friends, and having a blast! Led by a world-class team of coaches, the Cary Leeds Center is the place for you this summer.

306 Oldham St. Pembroke, MA 02359

cohencamps.org/pembroke

[email protected]

Camp Pembroke is a magical place: a horseshoe of white framed bunks overlooking the lake where generations of girls and young women have found their place and their people. Girls ages 7-16 grow, laugh, cheer, listen, hug, discover, and flourish, with cherished Jewish values and friendships that last a lifetime. Camp Pembroke is the only inclusively-Jewish camp for girls in New England. This is a “world away”, a special girl-focused environment.

Camps R Us

Locations in Baldwin, Bellmore, Deer Park, East Rockaway, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Melville, St. James, Syosset, Valley Stream, and Williston Park,

516-935-CAMP (2267)

At Camps ‘R’ Us, their mission is to provide Long Island families with an accredited, award-winning, and affordable camp experience. Family owned and operated, and celebrating 30 years in 2023, kids love spending their summer with friends, making meaningful memories, and developing positive relationships with their Camp Counselors. Families love having the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are cared for in a safe, nurturing environment.

127 Call Hollow Road, Pomona, NY, 10970

Summer Phone: 845.362.0409

Winter Phone: 646.505.4430

Genna Singer, Director of Camps

campsettoga.org

Camp Settoga, operated by the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, is the city’s premier Jewish day camp for kids ages 4–12. Located in the foothills of Harriman State Park, Camp Settoga offers a gorgeous Olympic-sized swimming pool, waterslides, adventure courses/ziplines, art, basketball and tennis courts, soccer, baseball, gymnastics, mini-golf, and so much more. Bus transportation for campers is provided from drop-off and pick-up points in most Manhattan neighborhoods. What makes Camp Settoga different? Settoga is a community-minded, camper-inspired experience. Every element of camp is thoughtfully designed to infuse curiosity, confidence, leadership, responsibility, and gratitude into the summer.

1430 Camp Rd, Brandon, VT 05733

804- 438-6250

Phil Williams/Director

[email protected]

campwachusett.com

Camp Wachusett, located on beautiful Lake Hortonia in Vermont, is a small overnight camp where boys ages 8-15 receive excellent supervision and support with 2,3 & 4 week sessions. Boys sign up for a variety of land and water activities, including overnight camping trips. Their motto “Unaliyi,” a Cherokee word, meaning “a place of friends” personifies their community, where electronic devices are left behind and new and returning campers make strong and lasting friendships.

Iona University

715 North Avenue

New Rochelle, NY 10801

914-779-6024

[email protected]

challengecamps.com

Challenge Camp is an ACA-accredited day camp at Iona University in New Rochelle, offering summer enrichment learning opportunities for creative children ages 4-15. Over 120 STEM & Arts project based electives to engage and inspire your camper. Sports and on-site Swimming options enable campers to challenge their minds and bodies.

DNA Learning Center

One Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY

516-367-5170

summercamps.dnalc.org

Hands-On Science Summer Camps! Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center (DNALC) provides biology-focused lab enrichment programs to students entering grades 6-12. Week-long in-person science camps are held at three locations: at the Dolan DNALC in Cold Spring Harbor, the DNALC NYC @ City Tech in Brooklyn, and the Regeneron DNALC in Sleepy Hollow. Led by experienced instructors, campers learn to use sophisticated laboratory and computer equipment to perform advanced experiments grade levels beyond their peers. Scholarships are available!

354 Lakeville Rd, Great Neck, NY 11020

516- 406-3623

cmsgn.com

Countryside Montessori School offers Summer Camp for children 18 months to 6 years old. An 8 week program offers flexibility in number of weeks and offers half and full day options. Toddlers enjoy our spacious playground in the mornings and nap in the afternoon. For our primary children we offer academics (similar to the school year) in the morning and afternoon play. Please be sure to email for more details.

1556 Third Avenue, Suite 602-603, New York

212-427-7770

[email protected]

collinaitaliana.com

Why Italian? Aside from the brainpower

benefits for children to learn a foreign language, the Italian language, particularly, takes children on a wonderful journey. From the beautiful artwork, literature, and other works of the past, to the delicious cuisine and other cultural aspects of the present, the Italian language connects children to a world of beauty. Where to start? Collina Italiana’s mini summer camp is a fun and immersive experience for kids of all language competency levels. Children (ages 3-10) learn about all things Italian through games, music, dance, and many other educational activities in a fun and engrossing atmosphere. Can’t make it to camp? Private and semi-private lessons are available year-round.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau

3186 Sound Ave.

Riverhead, NY

516-832-2591 Ext. 11

[email protected]

On this 140-acre property there is a Day Camp and a Sleepaway Camp option. With fun programs in all diverse areas. Whether you’re on their Active Farm, on the Long Island Sound and Beach, or in the Woods, there is truly something for everybody. The mission of New York State 4-H Camps is to provide a positive learning environment (in an outdoor setting) focusing on community building, friendships, fun, healthy living, and give hands-on learning experiences that help campers grow, belong, and thrive. Being one of the oldest 4H camp in the state- they are dedicated to ensuring your child’s safety and fun while offering high quality 4H educational programs. All in and environment that allows for personal growth in which diverse youth and adults reach their fullest potential as capable, competent, and caring citizens.

multiple locations in Nassau and Suffolk Counties,

888-909-2822

Nassau: Garden City, Manhasset

Suffolk: Babylon, Commack, Huntington Station, Sayville, Setauket

[email protected]

destinationscience.org

For 23 years Destination Science has been the fun science camp for curious kids 5-11!

This summer, become a robot engineer, explore coaster science, create a biobot and join the DS space force! Participate in 15 STEM activities weekly, make & take projects, three science stations per day, plus games, challenges, silly songs and all the fun of camp! Destination Science Camp gets KIDS EXCITED ABOUT SCIENCE and BUILDS GREAT LIFE SKILLS including Curiosity, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Cooperation, Persistence and more! Enroll by April 1st to save $40/week.

450 Deer Park Road, Dix Hills

631-499-8580

ExtremeSTEAMCamp.com

[email protected]

Does your child LOVE science and technology? Kids join our one-of–a–kind educational summer program featuring robotics, mechanical and electrical engineering, coding, science, art, and mathematics – all while having fun! Located in our three-story STEAM Science Center and Hydroponics Lab on our 15 acre campus featuring scientific field trips. Our thematic 2-week sessions are geared to stimulate curiosity in science. Morning program with option to extend the day and experience all of the AMAZING activities at Park Shore.

1035 Fairview Lake Road, Newton, NJ

973-383-9282

fairviewlakeymca.org

Two Great Camps. One Great Summer! Fairview Lake YMCA Camps offers traditional, specialty, ranch, adventure, and leadership programs that will help your child learn, grow and thrive. New in 2022 is Lake in the Woods YMCA Camps — a 5-day-a-week sleepaway camp where kids are home on the weekend. Located in Northwest NJ, the main campus of Fairview Lake is a beautiful private 660-acre camp. Lake in the Woods is located just a few minutes away at the state-of-the-art Blair Academy Campus. Whichever program you choose for your child, they are in for an unforgettable summer!

3901 Fieldston Road, Riverdale, NY 10471

contact Keeniun Brumskill

718-329-7317

summer.ecfs.org

Fieldston provides a fun, eventful summer for ages 4–15. Fieldston Sports Camps, Future Leaders and Counselors-in-Training are comprehensive and engaging programs covering a spectrum of subjects and interests. Everything from outdoor adventure and sports camps to hands-on STEAM educational workshops — there’s something for everyone! To learn more about Summer 2023 registration, visit us at summer.ecfs.org.

270 Duck Pond Road

Locust Valley, NY 11560

[email protected]

516-393-4207

friendsacademy.org/summer

Friends Academy Summer Program offers engaging programs for children age 3 – Rising Grade 8. Each week children participate in exciting activities that will give them the opportunity to learn, socialize and have lots of fun. The program will run 9:30am – 4:00pm, Monday, June 26, 2023 through Friday, August 11, 2023. Transportation and extended morning hours are available.

74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007

gallitheaternyc.com

[email protected]

917-855-1095

Winter, Spring, and Summer Break Workshop weeks – Our theater workshops are just the right place for your kids to try out different roles! We do warm up games, movement activities, theater games to prepare your little actors for the stage. We then choose a fairytale that we will rehearse and act out as a group. Each child picks their own role and of course there are costumes to complete the transformation! At the end of the week, there is a presentation for friends and family. Please also check out the live theater performances on weekends at 2pm for families as well as adult performances & their birthday party options that bring fairytales to life! Experience the magic of live theater at your special event!

33-16 79th Street Jackson Heights, NY 11372

718- 335-6363

[email protected]

Gardenschool.org

Garden Summer Camp is run by highly-trained staff, industry experts, and professional educators who are dedicated to ensuring that each camper has a safe and enriching experience. To ensure that your child gets the attention they need, our camp has low camper to teacher ratios and is divided into different programs by age. At Garden’s Summer Camp, your child will build confidence, make new friends, discover new talents, and have lots and lots of fun.

2000 Frost Valley Road, Clareyville, NY

845-985-2291

frostvalley.org

Frost Valley YMCA is the premier summer camp located in the heart of New York’s Catskill Mountains just a few hours from NYC. At Frost Valley YMCA, your camper can participate in sports, arts and crafts, hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing, canoeing, swimming, singing, storytelling around the campfire, sleeping underneath a canopy of stars, and so much more! More than just a place for summer fun, Frost Valley gives all children a place where they can safely reach their potential, surrounded by a community that embraces them for who they are.

Henry Kaufmann Camgrounds

​1131 Manor Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314

718.475.5231

[email protected]

Summer is for adventure! At JCC Day Camp, kids enjoy activities including swimming, sports, arts and crafts, rock climbing, archery, STEM, woodworking, special shows, trips, and more! The JCC also offers Marvin’s Camp for Children with Special Needs, as well as inclusion opportunities. Located at Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds, JCC Day Camp is a summer oasis where kids can have fun in the sun, make memories with new friends, and thrive in a nurturing environment. Learn more and register at camp.sijcc.org.

UES | UWS | Tribeca | Bridgehampton | Scarsdale | Mount Kisco

917-970-7791

[email protected]

icamp.com

Become a creator! iCAMP’s summer camp programs in the Hamptons, NYC and Westchester focus on teaching STEAM topics like coding, robotics, art, science, filmmaking, video game design, 3D printing, and more.

Real teachers bring their passion for teaching and ability to make projects engaging to each camp. A staff to camper ratio of 4:1 or better ensures campers truly learn and are supported during fun, project-based activities. Plenty of time is spent outside playing summer camp games and enjoying nature.

253 Bushy Hill Road, Ivoryton, CT 06442

incarnationcamp.org

[email protected]

Wilderness adventure & classic summer camp fun! Located in coastal Connecticut, on over 700 wooded acres surrounding a mile-long private lake, Incarnation Camp is the country’s oldest co-ed camp. Since 1886, they have provided a fun-filled, traditional camp with experiential learning and group living in the outdoors. Campers are guided through well-rounded & adventurous programs that develop an appreciation for nature & celebrate the uniqueness of each individual by nurturing staff.

70 Clark Rd., Thompson PA

800-399-2267 or 570-727-4160

independentlake.com

Independent Lake Camp is a premier, elective-based overnight camp for ages 6-17 in the Pocono Mountains. ILC has been making a difference in kids’ lives for over 30 years – supporting respect and creativity in a nurturing and inspiring environment. Each camper chooses their activities from an impressive selection including Circus, Sports, Fine & Digital Arts, Music / Recording Studio, Theatre, Dance, Magic, Skatepark, RPG, High Ropes, Lake, Pool, Horseback, & Nature. Let’s Engage, Connect, & Grow!

Two UWS locations in Manhattan

212-600-1010

launchmath.com

[email protected]

Launch Math + Science Centers offer exciting and educational one-week STEM summer camps for kids from kindergarten to 7th grade (5-12 years old). With a 4:1 camper-to-staff ratio, children at Launch’s exciting specialty summer programs explore the adventures of aviation, discover the details of anatomy, reveal the wonders of engineering, examine the intricacies of electronics – and that’s just the beginning! Each week is jam-packed with hands-on STEM projects! Plus, campers explore daily segments such as STEM Discoveries (challenge-based learning through problem-solving activities) and Launch Studios (tech and techniques needed to make cool short videos). Register by March 31st to receive BIG early bird discounts!

216-15 Peck Ave., Bayside

718-634-8109

magicdaycamp.com

Magic Day Camp has successfully operated for more than 30 years. Conveniently located in Bayside, Queens, with door-to-door bus transportation to families EVERYWHERE in Queens at no additional cost. Magic Day Camp has given generations of children a safe and rewarding environment to explore new and enriching experiences. With daily swimming, daily trips, sports programs, dance programs, parks, state of the art facilities, celebrations, and incredible summer days; “everyday is truly magical!”

mainecampexperience.com

[email protected]

877-92-MAINE

Maine Camp Experience (MCE) is a community of 40 premier Maine overnight camps and a comprehensive camp-planning resource. MCE has coed, all girls, and all boys camps for kids ages 7-17 that are set on beautiful lakes and offer top-notch activities, instruction, facilities, and staff. Campers unplug, have fun, make lifelong friendships, learn new skills, and gain confidence and independence. Full summer, half summer, and short sessions available. Their Campcierge™ provides free, expert guidance. Each summer, more than 20,000 campers enjoy camp in Maine.

130 Claremont Ave

New York, NY

212-749-2802

msmnyc.edu/programs/msm-summer

MSM Summer provides instruction and performance experience for students ages 8 to 17 in a dynamic conservatory setting. Students will develop their musical skills and will join a vibrant community of young musicians. Students must be 8 years old by July 1, 202​3​, in order to apply.

Midtown East

212-223-4630

montessorischoolny.com

[email protected]

This summer, Montessori is excited to offer campers a unique blend of summer activities and academics. Developed around biweekly themes, children will enjoy arts and crafts, dance, yoga, martial arts and gymnastics. In addition, older campers will also experience musical theater, chess, swimming, ice skating and field trips. Since Camp is staffed by the school’s teachers, children can also continue with academics, helping to ensure that they keep learning while enjoying summer fun! Tutoring available to prepare for admission to gifted programs, or for a head start on the upcoming year. Spaces are limited- registration starts March 1st!

212-688-3770

playhousejuniors.com

[email protected]

Dramatic arts training for the aspiring young actor in NYC. Apply for three exciting summer intensives at the Neighborhood Playhouse, where Sanford Meisner’s world-renowned acting method was born! Faculty from our adult Professional Acting program, working professionals, and master teachers train students in Meisner acting, singing, movement, stage combat, acting for film & tv.

UWS, UES, Chelsea, Gramercy, Tribeca, FiDi, Brooklyn (Downtown), Brooklyn (Prospect Park)

917-521-6630

nory.co/summer

Give your child an unforgettable summer through NYC’s most popular STEM+Sports camp for 3-12yo! Your child will engage as makers to build once-in-a-lifetime weekly projects. From building life-size wooden forts to inventing dancing robots for TikTok music videos, future changemakers collaborate to make their dream come true. If your child loves sports, simply add soccer or swimming! [Highlights: Complimentary Lunch, 9 Locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, All-star NORY Educators, Emphasis on Soft-skills (Resilience, Inquisitiveness, Empathy.)

Manhattan, Bayside, LIU Post

646-698-1800

Oasischildren.com

Oasis Day Camps

Oasis provides customized, engaging programs for children of all ages. The programs create exciting, safe, and inclusive environments where children enjoy activities and develop life skills through quality experiences in the arts, athletics, nature, aquatics and enrichment activities. Campers have unforgettable summers and make lifelong friends.

450 Deer Park Road, Dix Hills

631-499-8580

parkshoredaycamp.com

[email protected]

Located in Dix Hills on 15 acres. Programs for ages 2-15. Activities include Athletics, Aquatics, High Ropes Course, Bungee, Rock Wall, Ninja Course, ATVs, Arts and Crafts, and special events. Travel Programs for grades 6-9. Specialty camps: Extreme STEAM Science Kids and Sports Track. Transportation, before and after-care, and lunch available. New for 2023: Sky Tykes Adventure Course, 28 Foot Waterfall Rock Wall, Advanced ATV Course, Expanded Spray Park.

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Carroll Gardens, Prospect Park, Windsor Terrace

718-788-7732

[email protected]

parkslopedaycamp.com

Primarily outdoor, fun, engaging traditional camp. For children ages 3.5 to 14. Experienced, caring and dynamic staff. Wide variety of activities; sports, arts, yoga, archery and more. Soccer specialty program. 4 two-week sessions, extended hours and transportation available.

25 Pine St.

New York NY 10005

347-237-7606

[email protected]

PineStreetSchool.com

Pine Street School Summer Camp, designed for children ages 6-11 (rising 1st to 6th Graders) features Spanish Immersion led by native speaking Camp Counselors. All projects, activities, and field trips are guidedin Spanish, with English assistance. Fridays are camp fun days with a field trip related to the weekly theme in the morning, and Olympic games in the afternoon.

401 West End Ave at 79th Street

1556 Third Ave at 87th Street

212-724-2421

PlanetHanChinese.com

[email protected]

Planet Han week-long immersion camps, where your child will learn to speak Mandarin with confidence and learn about ancient China and modern New York in an interactive and fun way! They do activities kids live, like arts and crafts, calligraphy, Friday movies, grocery shopping and plenty of outdoor Tai Chi and game time! Campers must have some experience in Mandarin speaking.

263 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024

347- 709-4149

playonstudios.com

[email protected]

Play On! Studios offers theater day camps on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won’t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games! Sign up for 1 week or more – there’s a new show every session! Grades K-9.

48 Pocono Springs Way, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

poconospringscamp.com

[email protected]

Located in the beautiful Pocono Mountains, just 75 miles from NYC, Pocono Springs offers a unique concept in the world of overnight summer camps: a traditional co-ed experience in a 5-week program. We offer a full-season summer camp experience, while also providing families the flexibility for family travel, specialty camps, and other summer fun outside of camp. At PSC, every camper starts and ends together, creating a truly cohesive community focused on creating friendships that last a lifetime!

244 W 14th St

New York, NY

212-206-1137

pusteblumenyc.org

[email protected]

July 5th- August 25th 2023 Pusteblume will offer 8 weeks of summer fun with lots of activities and language exposure. Pick whatever weeks you like and however many weeks you need. Art, Science, Math, Literacy are part of the summer curriculum and introduced in an engaging and stimulating way. Visit our website for weekly theme and topics.

18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton, NY

631- 907-5555

ross.org/summer

Ross Summer, built on the innovative educational foundation of Ross School, is an exciting and enriching experience for kids and teens! Ross Summer offers immersive programs in the arts, media, sciences, and more, plus for-credit academic courses with top faculty and high-level athletics, including tennis with Larri Passos and basketball with the NY Knicks! Ross Summer provides the opportunity for families to create their ideal summer in the Hamptons.

shibleydaycamp.com

516- 621-8777

175 Warner Ave. Roslyn Heights, New York 11577

Shibley Day Camp creates magical experiences that promote personal growth & lifelong friendships in our nurturing, down to earth environment. Our Shibley community

is guided by our GREEN values: Generosity, Respect, Empathy, Endurance & Nurture. We encourage children to explore new and current interests, gain new skills & build confidence. Campers swim twice a day (including swim lessons) and participate in a mix of athletics, arts, adventure and other special activities

Williamsburg, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Downtown Brooklyn

718-484-9777

skateyogi.com

[email protected]

Discover the joy of skateboarding! Offered at both their Williamsburg and Prospect Lefferts Gardens locations, SKATEYOGI Summer Camp welcomes anyone ages 7-14 from absolute beginners to experienced skaters in a fun, creative environment. They also offer a shorter morning camp at both of these locations for younger skaters ages 5-7. Rental gear is included for camps held on-site at SKATEYOGI. For more experienced skaters ages 9-15, their Urban Shredders program based out of Downtown Brooklyn offers daily adventures at skateparks and skate spots around NYC.

1047 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025

cathedralnyc.org/steamcamp

[email protected]

STEAM Camp at the Cathedral School is an innovative summer camp for Kindergarten up to Grade 6. Blending craft, engineering, and technology, our projects spark wonder in all of our campers. They learn to design and prototype at our Innovation Lab equipped with 3D printers, laser cutter, robots, and other maker tech. Combining inventive hands-on projects with outdoor fun on our beautiful 11-acre campus, STEAM Camp is an ideal experience for all children in NYC.

325 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022

212-378-0203

stbarts.org/grow/summer-camp

[email protected]

Come join the fun this summer! Summer at St. Bart’s offers something for everyone ages two through six! Every day campers ages three to six learn how to swim onsite in our indoor heated pool! Our two’s program is a great sneak peek at preschool socialization! All of our campers ages two through six, participate in a variety of activities which include sports in the full-sized gymnasium, outdoor play on the rooftop, arts and crafts, dance and movement, and free play in the classroom! Weekly specials include yoga, science experiments, and drama classes! Each session consists of a two week period. We have five sessions focusing around a variety of themes each week. Come for one session or for all!

1481 Hylan Boulevard

Staten Island, NY 10305

347-960-6399

sisummercamp.com

Summer 2023, join DEA Music & Art and FasTracKids on a remarkable journey that will be sure to create lifelong memories! Campers at the Grasmere location will have the opportunity to explore the boundless realms of music, drama, and art all while their minds are expanding in science, technology and academia due to the indepth weekly curriculum. With access to many activities at the Grasmere facility – Super Kids will make sure everyone has an incredible adventure that will last a lifetime!

Multiple Locations

212-877-7171

Soccerstars.com

[email protected]

Super Soccer Stars is New York’s #1 youth soccer program for over 20 years! We use the ball as a vehicle to help children not only improve their soccer skills, but also develop self-confidence, teamwork, and socialization skills. Highly trained, certified coaches work in small groups using an age-specific curriculum, providing each player with individual attention. Choose from FUNdamentals, Advanced Training, or Amazing Athletes multi-sport program. Half and full-day camp, plus weekly classes available. Private Camps also available – set your own schedule and our coaches will come to you! Save $20 – Promo Code: NYFSUMMER.

394 Rogers Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11225

trailblazers.org

[email protected]

Since 1887, Trail Blazers has been where young people go outside to grow within. There’s an outdoor adventure for everyone during our 137th summer of camp! Join us at our Mashipacong Estate for Overnight Camp (Grades K-10) or meet us in Brooklyn Bridge Park, Prospect Park, or Morningside Park for Day Camp (Grades K-5). Trail Blazers is a 501c3 nonprofit; scholarships are available to help keep programs financially accessible to all



Trinity School

For more information, please contact: Seth Goldberg, Director of Afterschool

Programs & Summer Coordinator

212-932-6849

[email protected]

Trinity Discovery Day Camp

Come join us for another summer of fun, exploration and discovery. Our campers get to engage with each other in the following activities: Swimming, Golf, Chess, Lego Robotics, Art, Dance, Multisports and Storytelling (subject to change)…and of course, ice cream or ices every day. We will supply our campers with a daily snack but you will need to provide your own lunch. Come join us for a fantastic summer!

185 Colonial Springs Rd, Wheatley Heights, NY 11798

631- 643-7900

[email protected]

usdan.org

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts invites children ages 5 to 18 to experience the natural beauty of our campus and the transformative power of the arts. Each summer, we bring exceptional teachers and professional artists – actors, directors, playwrights, painters, sculptors, musicians, composers, dancers, poets and novelists – to teach and collaborate with Usdan students. We believe art making is brave making, friend making, freedom making, and future making. Learn more about our programs and get your $100 discount code at usdan.org/ad.

Voxelacademy.org

[email protected]

New York’s best cutting-edge technology summer day camps for kids ages 7-14! Mod Minecraft and Roblox, create YouTube videos, develop VR and mobile video games, create a custom Beyblade or a custom Nerf Blaster, create digital art, and much more! Our weekly camps break down STEAM skills seen in A.P. and college-level Computer Science, Programming, and Design classes into fun, intriguing, 21st-century early learning. Enjoy off-screen time, and plenty of time each day for social challenges, lunch, snacks, and physical activities.

Bronx Zoo

wcs.education/bzcamp

Central Park Zoo

wcs.education/cpzcamp

Prospect Park Zoo

wcs.education/ppzcamp

Queens Zoo

wcs.education/qzcamp

New York Aquarium

wcs.education/nyacamp

Discover summer camp programs for all age levels with hands-on learning and immersive activities. Explore our zoos in the Bronx, Prospect Park, Queens, and Central Park or make a splash at the New York Aquarium! Ready to make memories this summer? Visit wcs.education/camps for details on camps at all 5 parks. Any questions? Email [email protected] or call (800) 433-4149. 5 parks. 4 boroughs. Unlimited fun. See you this summer!

Winston Prep School NYC

126 W 17th St, New York, NY 10011

212-496-8400

contact [email protected]

Peter Hill, Summer Program Director

Winston Preparatory School New York City and Long Island are offering 2023 Summer Programs for students with dyslexia, ADHD and nonverbal learning disabilities (NVLD). The programs will provide students with learning differences an individualized learning environment to enhance their academic skills and foster independence. Students through 12th grade seeking to reach their academic goals are welcome to apply. Winston Prep helps students with learning differences thrive! Check out our Summer Program dates at winstonprep.edu.

162 East Street, Mount Washington, MA 01258

camphirock.org

413-528-1227

[email protected]

YMCA Camp Hi-Rock is a coed sleep-away camp nestled among over 1,000 acres of forest in Massachusetts with a private 90-acre lake. Campers can stay from one to eight weeks. Each week campers help create their schedules choosing from over 30 activities. They also offer Outdoor Adventure Trips. At Hi-Rock, staff serve as solid role models with a focus on helping children develop strong friendships and improve self-esteem at camp. The confidence that is developed during a camper’s time at Hi-Rock stays with them long after they have left camp. Transportation and financial assistance are available.

ymcanyc.org/camp

YMCA Summer Day Camp offers the best of adventure, aquatics, sports & games, creative arts, camp traditions, special guests & trips, and summer learning. YMCA programs for ages 3-15 are designed to meet your child’s interests and abilities. Through their day camps and specialty camps in all five boroughs, parents can trust the Y to give their kids a fun, enriching, and high-quality camp experience this summer — out of the house and learning new skills. Summer camp starts on July 3 and runs in two-week sessions through August 25. Camp hours and prices vary by location. Visit the website to find a camp near you to learn more!

Locations in Bay Shore, East Hampton, Glen Cove, Holtsville, Huntington, and Patchogue

855-YMCALI

ymcali.org/camp

[email protected]

As one of the region’s largest, most diverse camps, YMCA Summer Day Camp offers a variety of programs for ages 3-15, including Kiddie, Youth, Pre-Teen, Teen and Sports Camps, and Counselor In Training. The Y provides endless age-appropriate activities and opportunities to try new things, build confidence and create lifelong memories. Two-week sessions run June 26-Aug 18 with a bonus week from Aug 21-25. New Program Enhancements for Summer 2023! In-person and virtual open house options available.