Family Fun Day & Camp Fair – Fun For The Whole Family

Attending our Family Fun Day is the best way to find summer camps for your children this year. Best of all, it’s FREE! Don’t miss it!

In-person events are back! Attending our FREE Family Fun Day & Camp Fairs is a great way to help you find the best camp for your child and have a fun afternoon. Demand for camp was at an all-time high last summer with many programs filling up before even making their dates available to the public. Summer 2023 will be just as popular. Join us starting January 21st for our series of Family Fun Days & Camp Fairs in New York, Westchester, Queens, Brooklyn and Long Island to find the best program for your children.

What is a Family Fun Day?

New York Family Fun Day & Camp Fairs is a day for the whole family. Kids can play and participate in fun activities and parents can meet many Camp exhibitors, such as Day, Sleepaway and Specialty camps. It’s FUN for the whole family – Games, raffles, arts & crafts, face painting, balloon animals, music & much more. Discovery and Fun all in one place, in one afternoon. Don’t miss out. Get your FREE ticket now! Camp Fairs in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Westchester and Long Island.

What is a Camp Fair?

New York Family Camp Fairs are like a smorgasbord of amazing summer camp choices waiting for you to explore, where over 30 camps and programs will all come together under one roof to showcase their 2023 programs in your area for you. With camp exhibitors and free activities for the children, attending a camp fair is a “one stop shop” for finding the best camp for you.

With such a huge variety of camps on display — including day camps & sleepaway camps. You will meet camp directors and counselors from all the different programs in person, ask questions, and get the lowdown about all the various summer camp options while your children enjoy sample camp activities facilitated by the various camps.

If you’re a parent who wants to get “in the know” about all the amazing program opportunities for your children this summer, you can’t afford to miss this free event.

Where Does the NYF Camp Fair take place?

We’re hosting five in-person Camp Fairs from January through March 2023 in and around NYC, Westchester and Long Island to help making finding a summer camp easier and more convenient than ever.

1/21 Westchester – Mamaroneck Yacht and Beach Club

1/28 Queens – The Plaxall Gallery

2/4 Brooklyn – Brooklyn Public Library, Central Branch

2/5 Upper West Side – Congregation Rodeph Sholom

3/5 Long Island Camp Fair & Activity Expo – Cradle of Aviation Museum

What time does the Camp Fair start and end?

NYC & Westchester Camp Fairs run from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Activities are ongoing, so you can show up any time.

Long Island Family Camp Fair & Activity Expo and their hours are 11am-3pm.

How to prepare for the event

Before visiting a Camp Fair, consider what type of experience you are looking for your child to have at camp. The more questions you ask, the better you will be able to understand what the camp is about and if it’s the right fit for your child. Also keep in mind that the more open you are with camp directors, the better informed you will be when it comes to making a decision. Here are a few questions to ask the camp leadership team: