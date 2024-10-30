Teen Girl Becomes 6th Person to Die From Subway Surfing

How to talk to your kids about staying safe as the dangerous trend continues to rise.

A 13-year-old girl is dead and a 12-year-old is injured after a subway surfing incident in Queens on Sunday.

The girls were on top of a 7 train in Queens when they fell between the cars at the 111th Street station around 11 pm Sunday night. The girls boarded the train at the Flushing Main Street Station and began to climb atop the subway, running on the top as the train headed west. When the train came to a sudden stop, the girls lost their balance, with the 13-year-old falling under the train and dying. Meanwhile, the 12-year-old suffered a head injury, with bleeding on the brain, and was last reported in critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital. The 13-year-old was identified as Krystel Romero of Brooklyn, according to People News.

“We are doing everything we can to raise awareness against this dangerous trend, but we need all New Yorkers – and our social media companies – to do their part, too. No post is worth your future,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Channel 7 news. “My prayers are with the families of both girls.”

Subway surfing has become rampant in New York City. Despite many PSAs and calls to action from the MTA, the young girl’s death makes her the sixth person to die from the dangerous trend. But what is the cause of the rise in the deadly activity? According to Dr. Sham Singh MD, a psychiatrist at WINIT Clinic, says the activity appeals more to the reward factor in teenagers, leading them to ignore the risks.

“The teenager’s limbic system, responsible for emotions and reward, is highly active, while the prefrontal cortex-the judgment and risk-assessment part-is still developing. This gives way to an imbalance in the activities of the brain,” Singh explains. “[This] influences them more toward opting for immediate rewards rather than potential risks, adding a special appeal to dangerous activities.”

Subway surfing has been around since the 1980s, but it saw a spike in the past decade. The popular mobile game ‘Subway Surfers’ is thought to have influenced young teens to try the trend in real life, as in the game, you spend your time ducking, dodging, and jumping between trains and obstacles, collecting coins as you go.

The trend was also popular in television shows and movies. It highlights the thrill of riding on top of a New York City subway which is akin to being on top of the world. Experts say teenagers turn to the rebellious stunt in search of adrenaline, social media likes, and a break from the rigid structure of school and home life.

“It is the adrenaline rush from subway surfing that most definitely meets this reward-seeking drive and falls nicely into place with the typical teen urge toward declaring independence and acting contrary to social norms or parental expectations,” Dr. Singh continues. “Into the urban scene, subway surfing is an accessible and, to them, somewhat ‘controllable’ form of thrill-seeking outside the constraints of an organized, structured activity or sport.”

Social media has also played a large part in the trend. Subway surfing saw a surge in videos in 2022 and 2023. While it briefly died down, the explosion of TikTok and the quick clout it could bring someone, combined with the idea of going viral, caused it to reemerge.

“Teens today are more public than they have ever been, and the social validation in the forms of likes, shares, and comments can make high-risk activities even more rewarding,” Singh says of social media platforms. “It’s the prospect of capturing extreme experiences that could go viral, offering a self-reinforcing cycle in which the danger of the activity is dwarfed by the appeal of becoming socially “famous” with their peer group.”

Just last week, 13-year-old Adolfo Sorzano died after participating in the trend. Police responded to a 911 call just before 10 pm on October 23rd at the Forest Avenue subway station. Upon arrival, officials for Sorzan, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Pix 11 news reported.

“My son Adolfo Sanabria Sorzano, only 13 years old, tragically lost his life while he was doing this awful TikTok challenge subway surfing in New York City,” his mother wrote in a GoFundMe for his funeral. “Adolfo was a child full of life, with dreams and hopes, and his passing has left a void that is impossible to fill.”

How Can You Keep Your Kids Safe?

Peer pressure can be difficult to navigate, and the desire to be TikTok famous is a common one. However, there are many ways you can talk to your children about subway surfing, social media, and staying safe.

Monitor social media: Monitoring what social media platforms your teen is on and what they are consuming can play a huge role. If they are viewing videos of subway surfing, consider blocking the page and restricting access. Most apps have parental controls for this reason. By blocking access your teenager will be less inspired to try anything dangerous.

Block videos of subway surfing: You can use parental controls to block videos of subway surfing. Platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat may have footage of the trend, so it’s best to check the parental controls there.

Have a talk: Dr. Singh recommends talking with your teen and explaining the dangers of the trend. The approach is key, and he recommends using a personable one to better connect with your child.

Singh warns against using scare tactics which may result in teens tuning out. “Parents can frame their approach in terms of comprehension: possibly by asking questions such as, ‘What do you think would have happened if things went badly while subway surfing?’ or ‘Do you know of someone who got hurt doing this,?’ says Singh. “It helps to open the door and let teens discuss it, instead of simply making them understand that they will never engage in it.”

