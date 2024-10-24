Most Popular Baby Names for 2024 and Trends for 2025: New Report!

One of the most fun parts of having a new baby, now or in the future, is thinking of all the possible baby names you might want for your child. After 20 years of tracking popular baby names, BabyCenter is out with its new list of favorite names for the year ahead.

The new reports on baby names for 2025 give a glimpse at what’s hot right now. Whether you’re expecting a little one or just love thinking of names, this list is bound to inspire!

Here are some interesting findings:

The “E”s Have it for Boys!

In a slightly unusual finding, boy names starting with “E” are getting more popular. Emrys just jumped into BabyCenter’s top 1,000 boys’ names, making a big move up the list.

Emir, Enrique, Edgar, Eliel, and Eliseo are also all on their way up, too. Plus, Easton and Everett are back in the top 100, showing they’re making a comeback.

Girls Lose Sarah but Gain Lyns and Lees

Did you know that Sarah has remained a popular name for over six decades? Yet, after more than 60 years as one of the top 100 girls’ names, Sarah has slipped to No. 108.

On the flip side, some new names for girls have reached the top ten for the first time ever. Ellie has made a big move into the top 10 for girls, climbing from No. 15 to No. 9 and making its first appearance among the top names this year.

Several different variations of girl names ending in “-lyn” and “-lee” are also on the rise. The top 100 list is filled with popular picks like Evelyn, Brooklyn, and Madelyn.

In addition, names like Adalee, Avalynn, Lakelyn, Rosalee, and Maelynn are all making their debut in the top 1,000 girl names in the U.S. and climbing up the ranks.

Change in Popular Names

Interestingly, new poll data shows that about half of parents aren’t picking popular names, especially in the Northeast and Midwest. Meanwhile, parents in the South are more likely to go for those trendy baby names.

Kendrick is stealing the spotlight this year, jumping 32 spots to No. 402, while Drake is taking a nosedive, dropping 103 spots to No. 807—one of the fastest-falling names.

Likewise, Stanley is losing steam, slipping over 400 spots to No. 1,385.

Surprisingly, Justin is also on the way out, dropping 59 spots to No. 277, likely thanks to Justin Timberlake’s recent DWI arrest this summer.

France Makes the List

French names are adding some flair to U.S. families, with Raphael, Louis, and Louise climbing the charts.

Unique picks like Beaux, Remi, and Gustavo for boys, and Elodie, Arlette, and Jolie for girls are also getting popular.

Character and Sports Names

Parents are loving character-inspired names from Inside Out and The Bear: Riley is up 7 spots to No. 38, Ripley jumps 453 spots to No. 2,368, and Carmen rises 1,413 spots to No. 3,616 for boys.

WNBA-inspired names like Caitlin, Kamilla, and A’ja are seeing a big boost, too.

The Moon and the Stars

In a fun twist, four baby girls have been named Eclipse, shooting up 4,421 spots to No. 5,494. Other astronomical names like Sol and Orion are also on the rise, with Sol up 334 spots to No. 695 and Orion up 137 spots to No. 301.

