New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Our NYC

“Step into Hopper” in Gansevoort Plaza to Celebrate Edward Hopper’s Birthday

By Posted on
“Step into Hopper” in Gansevoort Plaza to Celebrate Edward Hopper’s Birthday
Nighthawks by Edward Hopper

“Step into Hopper” in Gansevoort Plaza to Celebrate Edward Hopper’s Birthday

Edward Hopper is among the most American artists of the 20th century and spent a considerable portion of his life in New York City. Celebrate his birthday by stepping into his work – literally.

In honor of Hopper’s 142nd birthday, the Meatpacking District and the Whitney Museum will partner to host “Step into Hopper” on Gansevoort Plaza. Guests will have the opportunity to step inside large-scale, 3D recreations of three of Hopper’s most recognizable works and engage with these pieces innovatively and interactively. 

Take a seat in the iconic diner in Nighthawks. You can even get a coffee from a neighborhood vendor, served by a live barista while supplies last. 

In Soir Bleu, visitors will be transported into Hopper’s reflective take on French cafe culture, complete with a clown performer. 

“Step into Hopper” in Gansevoort Plaza to Celebrate Edward Hopper’s Birthday
Soir Bleu by Edward Hopper

Early Sunday Morning allows guests to find a breath of stillness from the rush of the city in this portrait of Seventh Avenue in the 1930s. 

Be sure to keep an eye on the “Step into Hopper” website for specific hours on when you can visit the installations and get the most out of your experience. 

“Step into Hopper” will be on view at Gansevoort Plaza from July 19 through July 22. 

If you’re looking to extend your celebration of Hopper’s birthday or just looking for more artsy activities to fill your weekend, drop by the Whitney Museum. They’ll be hosting Hopper Day on July 20, complete with activities and events for the whole family. 

“Step into Hopper” in Gansevoort Plaza to Celebrate Edward Hopper’s Birthday
Early Sunday Morning by Edward Hopper

Take a walk through the Whitney’s galleries, where you can find several Hopper works (including Early Sunday Morning) as part of their permanent collection. 

Kids of all ages and their families can get their creativity flowing at the museum’s Open Studio. Create artwork of your own inspired by Hopper’s works. 

Want to get out and explore the city? Check out the museum’s map of locations around New York City where Hopper painted and take yourself on a self-guided tour. You might discover a new favorite spot or a new favorite painting!

Celebrate Hopper’s birthday this weekend. 

Psst… Celebrate New York Liberty’s First-Ever Summerpalooza!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Broadway Dance Center Children and Teens

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;With more than 35 years of experience, Broadway Dance Center Children &amp;amp; Teens provides young movers ages 3-18 with exceptional training. BDC delivers the finest all-around dance experience for students by offering a wide variety of styles and levels, performance opportunities, and the highest caliber dance instruction that only New York City and BDC Children &amp;amp; Teens can provide.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;This studio is so much more than a training course for young dancers; it is a diverse, family-friendly community for budding creatives. It has an exemplary faculty who follow the vision to not only develop a dancer&amp;rsquo;s love and ability in dance, but to do so in a nurturing and supportive way.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;text-align: left;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-16583089-7fff-d8a9-61c2-8f689f7348b2&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Monster Mini Golf

&lt;p&gt;Upon entering Monster Mini Golf, all perceptions of traditional mini golf will be spirited away by the indoor, 18-hole, monster-theme, glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course! The locations in &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/&quot;&gt;Deer Park&lt;/a&gt;, and &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/gardencity/&quot;&gt;Garden City, NY&lt;/a&gt; invite guests to experience a host of family-oriented fun activities. Whether visiting for the first time or the one hundredth, mini golfers feel the excitement and adventure of playing mini golf amidst spooktacular monsters and custom, glow-in-the-dark, hand-painted artwork. While testing their skill on the fairways, lively music flows over the course from the unique &amp;ldquo;WEIRD Radio&amp;rdquo; station&amp;rdquo; and an interactive DJ entertains golfers with contests, awarding cool prizes for the wackiest reasons. While the course is challenging enough for adults, it is also quite playable for children. Monster Mini Golf is open year-round and frightfully fun for the entire family. In addition to miniature golf and thrilling arcade and redemption games, the locations offer additional attractions. &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/&quot;&gt;Monster Mini Golf in Deer Park, NY&lt;/a&gt; offers a Laser Maze and a Virtual Reality experience. The Garden City location offers a Laser Maze, Bowling, and a Virtual Reality Experience. Two very posh, private party rooms are also available and are perfect for any event. Monster Mini Golf looks forward to making it a monstrous success. Monster Mini Golf is indoors, ensuring that the event will always take place, regardless of the weather. It is a climate-controlled, affordable source of family entertainment. For more details please visit &lt;a href=&quot;http://monsterminigolf.com&quot;&gt;monsterminigolf.com&lt;/a&gt; or find them on Facebook.&lt;/p&gt;

Ivy Camps USA

&lt;p&gt;Ivy Camps USA is a premium online provider of engaging after-school classes, holiday camps, summer camps, and personalized tutoring. Their instructors come from the&amp;nbsp;top 10 US universities and love to inspire and mentor emerging minds. Extracurricular classes, holiday camps, and summer camps are offered in STEM, Business Leadership, and Arts, Media &amp;amp; Communication for ages 6-14. Tutoring programs focus on supporting students academically, developing a mentoring relationship, and rekindling a love of learning. Ivy Camps USA is known for exceptional programming that kids love and parents trust.&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


Annual Guide 2024-2025

Related Articles