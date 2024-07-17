“Step into Hopper” in Gansevoort Plaza to Celebrate Edward Hopper’s Birthday

Edward Hopper is among the most American artists of the 20th century and spent a considerable portion of his life in New York City. Celebrate his birthday by stepping into his work – literally.

In honor of Hopper’s 142nd birthday, the Meatpacking District and the Whitney Museum will partner to host “Step into Hopper” on Gansevoort Plaza. Guests will have the opportunity to step inside large-scale, 3D recreations of three of Hopper’s most recognizable works and engage with these pieces innovatively and interactively.

Take a seat in the iconic diner in Nighthawks. You can even get a coffee from a neighborhood vendor, served by a live barista while supplies last.

In Soir Bleu, visitors will be transported into Hopper’s reflective take on French cafe culture, complete with a clown performer.

Early Sunday Morning allows guests to find a breath of stillness from the rush of the city in this portrait of Seventh Avenue in the 1930s.

Be sure to keep an eye on the “Step into Hopper” website for specific hours on when you can visit the installations and get the most out of your experience.

“Step into Hopper” will be on view at Gansevoort Plaza from July 19 through July 22.

If you’re looking to extend your celebration of Hopper’s birthday or just looking for more artsy activities to fill your weekend, drop by the Whitney Museum. They’ll be hosting Hopper Day on July 20, complete with activities and events for the whole family.

Take a walk through the Whitney’s galleries, where you can find several Hopper works (including Early Sunday Morning) as part of their permanent collection.

Kids of all ages and their families can get their creativity flowing at the museum’s Open Studio. Create artwork of your own inspired by Hopper’s works.

Want to get out and explore the city? Check out the museum’s map of locations around New York City where Hopper painted and take yourself on a self-guided tour. You might discover a new favorite spot or a new favorite painting!

Celebrate Hopper’s birthday this weekend.

