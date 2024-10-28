For Stemtree of Lower Manhattan, the Goal is to Spark a Love for STEM

People are more connected to technology now than ever before. At work, at home, and everywhere in between, our lives are increasingly intertwined with a globally connected network. In today’s world, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are not confined to the world of the researcher or engineer, but are infused into myriad aspects of our daily lives. The citizens of tomorrow’s world will need even greater fluency with STEM thinking.

For Stemtree of Lower Manhattan, the goal is to spark joy, curiosity, and a love for STEM in students and future generations. Lessons are learner centered, project-based, and delivered one-on-one by our caring and experienced educators. A learning plan is crafted for each student, allowing educators to assess growth as well as address strengths and gaps in the student’s progress. Students demonstrate success through progressive assessments, and become more confident and capable learners as they pursue their own interests and passions.

The Stemtree curriculum and award-winning summer camps focus on the four main aspects of STEM, with an additional focus on electricity. Students perform hands-on experiments in science, while gaining an understanding of the fundamental building blocks of our universe. Computer programming is introduced in lower grades with Scratch Jr (a language developed at MIT for programming instruction), and continues towards Java and Python at upper levels. Students also learn about the principles of engineering through robotics and circuitry, and develop mastery of math with interactive games and breakout sessions.

Stemtree was formed in 2014 and has successfully branched into franchises across the United States. Stemtree of Lower Manhattan is the first Stemtree franchise in New York, and is excited to offer STEM-based afterschool programs, day camps, summer camps, and tutoring for K-12 students in New York City and beyond!

For more information about Stemtree, or to register for upcoming programs, visit us at stemtree.com/lowermanhattan/ camps

We are excited to meet you and start having fun learning today!

Psst…. Check out Experience Two Wickedly Beautiful Fall Floral Experiences by Fleurs de Villes