Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Sponsored

For Stemtree of Lower Manhattan, the Goal is to Spark a Love for STEM

By Posted on

Stemtree of Lower Manhattan

For Stemtree of Lower Manhattan, the Goal is to Spark a Love for STEM

People are more connected to technology now than ever before. At work, at home, and everywhere in between, our lives are increasingly intertwined with a globally connected network. In today’s world, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are not confined to the world of the researcher or engineer, but are infused into myriad aspects of our daily lives. The citizens of tomorrow’s world will need even greater fluency with STEM thinking.

For Stemtree of Lower Manhattan, the goal is to spark joy, curiosity, and a love for STEM in students and future generations. Lessons are learner centered, project-based, and delivered one-on-one by our caring and experienced educators. A learning plan is crafted for each student, allowing educators to assess growth as well as address strengths and gaps in the student’s progress. Students demonstrate success through progressive assessments, and become more confident and capable learners as they pursue their own interests and passions.

The Stemtree curriculum and award-winning summer camps focus on the four main aspects of STEM, with an additional focus on electricity. Students perform hands-on experiments in science, while gaining an understanding of the fundamental building blocks of our universe. Computer programming is introduced in lower grades with Scratch Jr (a language developed at MIT for programming instruction), and continues towards Java and Python at upper levels. Students also learn about the principles of engineering through robotics and circuitry, and develop mastery of math with interactive games and breakout sessions.

Stemtree was formed in 2014 and has successfully branched into franchises across the United States. Stemtree of Lower Manhattan is the first Stemtree franchise in New York, and is excited to offer STEM-based afterschool programs, day camps, summer camps, and tutoring for K-12 students in New York City and beyond!

For more information about Stemtree, or to register for upcoming programs, visit us at stemtree.com/lowermanhattan/camps

We are excited to meet you and start having fun learning today!

 

Psst…. Check out Experience Two Wickedly Beautiful Fall Floral Experiences by Fleurs de Villes

About the Author

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

The Long Island School For The Gifted

&lt;p&gt;A smart start of an educational journey.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;For over 40 years, The Long Island School For The Gifted has provided an accelerated experience for gifted children in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade, in a nurturing environment where they will be both intellectually challenged and comfortable socially. LISG helps gifted students develop the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed for life. Emotional, and social needs of the gifted child are addressed whilst building strong character as part of the commitment to developing the whole gifted child.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The beauty of an independent gifted school like LISG is that students can learn and grow with others who are like them.&amp;nbsp; We have found that LISG&amp;rsquo;s whole-school approach to gifted education has benefitted our students both more broadly and more deeply than alternative approaches&amp;mdash;like isolated &amp;ldquo;enrichment&amp;rdquo; activities, single accelerated classes, or simply placing exceptionally intelligent children with older students in higher-grade classes.&amp;nbsp; With gifted peers, students learn in a cooperative environment that provides for their social and emotional development and in which giftedness is valued and nurtured by every teacher and staff member in the school.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;LISG has rolling admissions. Availability is limited based on the grade.&amp;nbsp; Contact them today.&lt;/p&gt;

Rella’s Spielhaus Summer Camp

&lt;h1&gt;2024 Rella&amp;rsquo;s Summer Camp&lt;/h1&gt; &lt;p&gt;Guten Tag! Rella&#039;s Spielhaus Summer Camp is New York&#039;s premier German Summer Day Camp, excited to be back for the 10th summer in a row!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Located on 50 West 97th Street, half a block away from Central Park, we offer 9 weeks of summer camp between June 24 th and August 30 th . Kids 1-12yrs are invited to enroll week-by-week. Sibling/twin discount.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h3&gt;Daily schedule:&lt;/h3&gt; &lt;p&gt;Mon &amp;ndash; Fri: 9am &amp;ndash; 3pm &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Early Drop-off Mon - Thu: 8:30am &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Aftercare Mon - Thu: 3-5pm&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Any level of German welcome, no potty training required. The younger kids can nap.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Be it the kids&amp;rsquo; favorite &quot;Fussball&quot; , an introduction to the mighty music of &quot;Mozart&quot; or a magical week of wizardry during &amp;ldquo;Abrakadabra&amp;rdquo;, the children will be immersed in singing, dancing, arts &amp;amp; crafts, and reading and writing - all tailored to their age group and level of German. In the second part of the morning, we will head out to nearby Central Park and enjoy the sprinkly summer activities.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h3&gt;Testimonial of a 2023 Rella&amp;rsquo;s Spielhaus Summer Camp Parent:&lt;/h3&gt; &lt;p&gt;Rella&amp;rsquo;s is awesome! We started off with Saturdays and now our 3+ year old daughter is going to the summer camp every day and loves it. The entire team lead by Barbara genuinely cares and if you would see the level of thought and attention to detail, they put in each week is incredible. The kids spend so much time outside, are active and come back home happy and excited&amp;hellip; couldn&amp;rsquo;t ask for more.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;M-A. B.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;It is our goal to instill a life-long joy in the German language and culture and create a summer experience for your child she will remember for a long time.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Call us today, wir freuen uns!&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Paché Montessori

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Located in a newly renovated landmark building amidst the beautiful brownstones of Cobble Hill. Carefully crafted with the developmental needs of children in mind, classrooms offer children calm, peaceful environments to explore the rich Montessori learning materials.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Pach&amp;eacute; Montessori is a community-oriented, value-driven Montessori school with highly trained educators located on Court Street in Cobble Hill. The name, Pach&amp;eacute;, comes from the Italian word for peace (&amp;ldquo;pace&amp;rdquo;), and this guiding principle is at the heart of everything we do. The school serves children from birth (3 months) through 6 years old (Kindergarten) and offer a Spanish Immersion option for their Toddler and Primary students.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Their beautiful 25,000 square foot school contains a large rooftop playground, an indoor gross motor space with a climbing wall, and a second-floor terrace for outdoor gardening and learning.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles