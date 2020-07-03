Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

When we all start to travel again, we love the STATE Kids on the Move Collection for the whole family. This versatile collection is perfect for when we get ready to hit the road again.

The STATE Kids on the Move Collection features luggage in all shapes and sizes for kids of all ages. The collection has everything from your everyday suitcase to travel backpacks, and from travel totes to Dopp kits. It is carefully created with all the things families need, like a special strap for blankies and water bottles, pockets for arts and craft supplies, lining made from recycled water bottles, and a separate mesh pocket for secret treasures.

Parents will love the smooth, sturdy, and sustainable construction as well as the delightful details like the straps to hold their little darling’s favorite lovey tight. Designed with traveling families in mind, every pocket, side strap and compartment was thoughtfully created to travel with ease and style. Thanks to this collection, we are ready to make a statement when we do step out again for our first travel adventures. Everyone will enjoy the eye-catching cool colors and popping patterns like airplanes, camo, green and navy color block, pink metallic, rainbow color block, and tie-dye.

STATE noted that every piece tied to this “Kids On The Move Collection” is unlike anything they’ve ever created…which is why the charitable efforts tied to its proceeds will be just as unique. This collection will fuel the many different organizations and causes highlighted in their upcoming #WhatDoWeTellTheKids initiative, specifically selected to bring about real, racial system change.

What better way to get packing and easily carry all our new essentials (like Lysol wipes, sanitizer, and toilet paper, oh my!) than in our new stylish luggage? Check out the STATE Kids on the Move Collection here.