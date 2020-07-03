Quantcast
Shopping and Style

STATE Kids on the Move Collection

Posted on

 

state kids

When we all start to travel again, we love the STATE Kids on the Move Collection for the whole family.  This versatile collection is perfect for when we get ready to hit the road again. 

The STATE Kids on the Move Collection features luggage in all shapes and sizes for kids of all ages. The collection has everything from your everyday suitcase to travel backpacks, and from travel totes to Dopp kits. It is carefully created with all the things families need, like a special strap for blankies and water bottles, pockets for arts and craft supplies, lining made from recycled water bottles, and a separate mesh pocket for secret treasures. 

state kids

Parents will love the smooth, sturdy, and sustainable construction as well as the delightful details like the straps to hold their little darling’s favorite lovey tight. Designed with traveling families in mind, every pocket, side strap and compartment was thoughtfully created to travel with ease and style. Thanks to this collection, we are ready to make a statement when we do step out again for our first travel adventures. Everyone will enjoy the eye-catching cool colors and popping patterns like airplanes, camo, green and navy color block, pink metallic, rainbow color block, and tie-dye.    

STATE noted that every piece tied to this “Kids On The Move Collection” is unlike anything they’ve ever created…which is why the charitable efforts tied to its proceeds will be just as unique. This collection will fuel the many different organizations and causes highlighted in their upcoming #WhatDoWeTellTheKids initiative, specifically selected to bring about real, racial system change.

What better way to get packing and easily carry all our new essentials (like Lysol wipes, sanitizer, and toilet paper, oh my!) than in our new stylish luggage? Check out the STATE Kids on the Move Collection here.

About the Author

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is a freelance journalist based in New York City, who has been with New York Family since 2012. Jana dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but when she learned it was a fictitious role she naturally pursued a career in foreign policy. She spent nearly a decade in the Membership, Corporate, and International Department at the Council on Foreign Relations most recently as director of membership administration and relations. She paused her foreign policy career to pursue her passion for writing and is also active in philanthropic work.

