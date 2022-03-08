St. Patrick’s Day 2022: Family-Friendly Events In and Around NYC

Are you looking for kids-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? There are many activities and events happening around NYC that are great to bring your kids to. Whether you are looking to get creative and make some shamrocks or are looking to dance along to some Irish music with the family, there are activities happening for everyone to enjoy.

Are you looking for a St. Patrick’s Day parade to bring the family to? Check out Where to Watch St. Patrick’s Day Parades in NYC 2022

Manhattan

Annual St. Patrick’s Open Day 2022

Irish Arts Center, 726 11th Ave, New York, NY 10019

March 13, 12pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Join the Irish Arts Center this St. Patrick’s season for a special Open Day with live music and dance, crafts, and a free sampling of our educational offerings.

NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Midtown

March 17, 11am-4:30pm

The Parade begins on 5th Avenue at 44th Street. It ends on 5th Avenue uptown at 79th Street.

Free

The NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of New York City’s greatest traditions. The NYC Parade marches up 5th Avenue and is reviewed from the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral by His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the world’s oldest and largest parade and has become a tradition that is enjoyed by all!

St. Patrick’s Day at Children’s Museum of Manhattan

212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024

March 17, 10am-5pm

$15; $12 seniors 65 and older and visitors with disabilities; free for children younger than 1 – Advanced Registration Required

Go super green this St. Patrick’s Day by creating a shamrock wreath using recycled collage materials or visit CMOM’s mural wall to mush, mash, and mix the pigments that make up the color of the holiday: green!

St. Patrick’s Day: Rainbow Cupcakes Class

Taste Buds Kitchen NYC, 109 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001

March 17, 4-5pm

$50 per child and caregiver, Advanced Registration Required

Make rainbows, Rainbow Cupcakes that is. Cook with Taste Buds Kitchen and learn how to make an oh-so-delicious cupcake with rainbow colors in the cake.

Brooklyn

St. Patrick’s Day Kids Cooking Class

Hudson Table, 88 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

March 7, 3:45pm

$60 per child, Advanced registration required

Make fun food for St. Patrick’s Day! Kids will make Irish soda bread, nut-free pesto pasta with toppings, and ending with a Shamrock shake! They will learn how to work in the kitchen and come out of these classes with stronger knife skills, cooking techniques, and some baking basics. Kids will prepare a meal and either eat it outside or take their food home with them.

Brooklyn Irish Dance Company presents Celtic Odyssey

Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012

March 27, 3:30pm

$45-$55

Celtic Odyssey is a family friendly theatrical production that combines Irish dancers, musicians and singers with intoxicating storytelling and beautiful choreography. Experience the magic of Ireland with a story of sea-faring adventure, friendship, loyalty, and love, presented by an outstanding cast of world-renowned Irish dancers, singers, and musicians.

45th Annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade

March 20, 1pm

Parade steps off from 15th Street & Prospect Park West, South Slope

Free

The 45th Annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade returns with Parade Grand Marshall Martin “Marty” Maher. The parade will be “in remembrance” of the heroes and victims of 9/11- World Trade Center. The theme of the parade is “The Gathering of Irish Immigrants, Prospect Park.”

Queens

40 Shades of Green: New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Gathering

The New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave # 3, Queens, NY 11101

March 17, 3-9pm

$20; free for children. Advanced registration required

The New York Irish Center will serve as the official hub of St. Patrick’s Day activity, providing a day filled with music, dance, and joyous mingling with some of the most talented and prominent people in the Irish community.

St. Patrick’s Day Toddler Time

Launch, 163-50 Cross Bay Blvd, Queens, NY 11414

March 22, 1-4pm

$25.99 per toddler with one adult

Bounce during this special St. Patrick’s themed session.

2022 Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 26, 1pm

Bell Blvd from 35th avenue to 42nd Avenue.

Free

Bring your friends and family for what promises to be a great day of fun, music and Irish Heritage.

Bronx/Westchester

Velocity Irish Dance

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd W, Bronx, NY 10468

March 13, 4pm

$45

Experience the next generation of Irish Dance! James Devine is the Record holder for the fastest feet in the world with an astonishing 38 taps in one second. David Geaney has five world championship titles to his name! Together their new show Velocity has been a well loved performance for all ages.

Shamrock Stamps at Trailside Nature Museum

Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, 11 Reservation RdCross River, NY 10518

March 13, 1-2pm

Free

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, participants will find natural materials and use their creativity to make four leaf clovers.

Virtual Preschool Storytime at Sedgwick Library: St. Patrick’s Day Storytime

Sedgwick Library, Online

March 17, 2-2:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Join the Children’s Librarians from the Sedgwick Library for a Virtual Storytime and craft activity all about St. Patrick’s Day! This online program will feature songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books. Ideal for caregivers with multiple-aged children.

Yonkers St. Patrick’s Parade

March 19, 1pm

The parade begins on Hyatt and McLean Avenues and ends at McLean Avenue and McCollum Place by Coyne Park.

The Yonkers St. Patrick’s Parade will once again march up the Emerald Mile. Please join in this celebration of Irish heritage.

St. Patrick’s Day Sunset Hike at Rockwood Hall, Pleasantville

Rockwood Hall, Phelps Way, Pleasantville

March 17, 6-7:30pm

$3, Advanced registration required.

Come out for this 3-mile sunset hike at Rockwood Hall for what should be a spectacular view over the Hudson and the Tappan Zee Bridge. Please dress according to weather conditions (perhaps something green!) and bring water. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Rockland

St. Patrick Craft Party

Party Pack Crew, 35 South Middletown Road, Nanuet

March 11, through March 13, 5:30-8pm

$17 one child and one craft; $25 one child and two crafts, Advanced Registration Required

Create St. Patrick’s theme art, take pictures in the Red Rose Garden, and meet some special guests!

40th Annual Bergen County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

March 13, 2pm

The parade takes place along Washington Ave.

Free

Celebrate Irish heritage at this St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

Shamrock Thumbprint Painting

Orangeburg Library, 20 S Greenbush Rd, Orangeburg, NY 10962

March 14, 4:30-5:15pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Kids will only use their thumbs to create St. Patrick’s Day Shamrocks.

St. Patrick’s Celebration

Secaucus Public Library, 1379 Paterson Plank Rd, Secaucus, NJ 07094

March 15, 6:30-8:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Wear your green and bring your lightheartedness with you while joining the library for their St. Patrick’s Celebration. The audience will be entertained by Hoolyshooters and the Ridgewood Irish Dancers to help us bring the luck of the Irish our way. The Dublin Yard will provide Irish Fare.

Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 20, 1:30pm

The parade starts from the Pfizer Parking lot at the intersection of Crooked Hill Road and Middletown Road in Pearl River

Free

The Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade is considered to be the second largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York State after the parade in New York City. This year’s Grand Marshall is Frank McDonagh, who had been selected as the Grand Marshall in 2020 but never had the opportunity to march due to the parade cancellation.

Long Island, Nassau

Pot of Gold Planting

Dees’ Nursery & Florist, Inc., 69 Atlantic Ave, Oceanside, NY 11572

March 13, 1-3pm

Free

Children will decorate a pot with stickers, and plant clover seeds and a pansy.

Children’s Program: Lucky Charms

Levittown Public Library, 1 Bluegrass Ln, Levittown, NY 11756

March 15, 6pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Learn about and then create a lucky charm out of Sculpey Clay and attach it to a keychain.

stART (Story + Art): ‘Hooray for St. Patrick’s Day’ by Joan Holub

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave, Garden City, NY 11530

March 17, 11:30am-12pm

$4; $3 members plus admission: $14; $13 ages 65 and older, Advanced Registration Required

Read “Hooray for St. Patrick’s Day” by Joan Holub and learn about the many fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from food, to crafts, to parades. After the story, create a silly leprechaun hat to wear home!

Shamrock Sun Catcher

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave, Garden City, NY 11530

March 19, 12-2pm

Free with admission, Advanced Registration Required

Ireland is said to be home to more four-leaf clovers than anywhere else, giving meaning to the phrase “the luck of the Irish.” Come try your luck at making a clover sun catcher to take home.

Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 20, 1pm

The parade begins near Finley Middle School at Forest Avenue and Dosoris Lane and proceeds through the streets of downtown Glen Cove to St. Patrick’s Church.

Free

Founded in 1989 the Glen Cove Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the premier St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Long Island. The heart of the parade will be its exciting mix of marching groups, including bands of Irish pipers and other musicians, along with vintage cars, costumed performers, fire and police units, and much more.

Long Island, Suffolk

Velocity Irish Dance

Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts, 71 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772

March 11, 7pm

$39-$69

Velocity breaks away from the idea of what an Irish dance show is to one that is expressive, free, fast-paced and edgy, driven by passion and pride! Led by Guinness World Record holder for The Fastest Feet in the World, James Devine, and five-time World Champion Irish dancer, David Geaney.

Joined on stage by a motley crew of mind-blowing musicians and an old school scratch DJ, it’s nothing like you’ve ever seen before! Two illustrious Irish hoofers come together in an intimate, no-nonsense jam session of impossible scuffles, shuffles and every time step in between – VELOCITY is a high-octane celebration of the past, present and future of Irish dance!

St. Patrick’s Day Winterfest

Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce, 264 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY 11702

March 12, 12-5pm

Free

Bring the family to Winterfest featuring Guinness World Record Ice Carver Rich Daly from Ice Memories, Inc. Live carving demonstrations will take place throughout the day. You can also play corn hole on custom designed ice corn hole boards! The event will also feature live music, petting zoo and fun activities for the kids, food trucks and other performances.

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt

Suffolk County Farm & Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave, Yaphank, NY 11980

March 12, 10am-2pm

$15, Registration is required for both children and adults

The Leprechaun’s are back and they’ve hidden their gold all across the farm! Help collect them all. Scavenger hunt, wagon rides, photo ops and farm animals! Lots of fun while you search for that pot of gold.

Irish Luck on the Farm

Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787

March 12, 11am-2pm

$5, Advanced registration required

Experience fun for all ages with a walk-through petting zoo, traditional Irish step dancing performances, and other celebrations of Irish heritage.

88th Annual Huntington St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 13, 2pm

The parade steps off near New York Ave and Church Street and continues until Church of St. Patrick at 400 Main St, Huntington.

Free

The Huntington St. Patrick’s Parade is Long Island’s oldest and largest, and features dozens of pipe bands, including some of the metro area’s finest.

Lucky Leprechaun Storytime

Axis Cafe, 2884 Route 112 , Medford

March 16, 11-11:30am

Free, Advanced registration required

Have a happy-go-lucky time at this fun story time, with a story, songs, and a simple craft.

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt + Jump

Flight Adventure Park, 1850 Lakeland Ave, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

March 19, 10am-12pm

$12 for 60 mins; $18 for 120 mins

Is there a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow?! Help find all the gold coins that have been left all over the park! Search and be entered for a chance to win a GOLDEN TICKET! Tickets include scavenger hunt for gold coins and raffle tickets, jump time on all attractions, coloring and tattoo stations, and more!

St Patrick’s Day Parade, Craft, and Photo Op

Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772

March 20, 11am-2pm

Free

The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at noon and runs west down Main Street. The library will be making leprechaun puppets outside the front entrance and also offering a fun photo op with a live leprechaun out front.