St. Patrick’s Day 2022: Family-Friendly Events In and Around NYC
Are you looking for kids-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? There are many activities and events happening around NYC that are great to bring your kids to. Whether you are looking to get creative and make some shamrocks or are looking to dance along to some Irish music with the family, there are activities happening for everyone to enjoy.
Are you looking for a St. Patrick’s Day parade to bring the family to? Check out Where to Watch St. Patrick’s Day Parades in NYC 2022
Manhattan
Annual St. Patrick’s Open Day 2022
Irish Arts Center, 726 11th Ave, New York, NY 10019
March 13, 12pm
Free, Advanced registration required
Join the Irish Arts Center this St. Patrick’s season for a special Open Day with live music and dance, crafts, and a free sampling of our educational offerings.
NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Midtown
March 17, 11am-4:30pm
The Parade begins on 5th Avenue at 44th Street. It ends on 5th Avenue uptown at 79th Street.
Free
The NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of New York City’s greatest traditions. The NYC Parade marches up 5th Avenue and is reviewed from the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral by His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the world’s oldest and largest parade and has become a tradition that is enjoyed by all!
St. Patrick’s Day at Children’s Museum of Manhattan
212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024
March 17, 10am-5pm
$15; $12 seniors 65 and older and visitors with disabilities; free for children younger than 1 – Advanced Registration Required
Go super green this St. Patrick’s Day by creating a shamrock wreath using recycled collage materials or visit CMOM’s mural wall to mush, mash, and mix the pigments that make up the color of the holiday: green!
St. Patrick’s Day: Rainbow Cupcakes Class
Taste Buds Kitchen NYC, 109 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001
March 17, 4-5pm
$50 per child and caregiver, Advanced Registration Required
Make rainbows, Rainbow Cupcakes that is. Cook with Taste Buds Kitchen and learn how to make an oh-so-delicious cupcake with rainbow colors in the cake.
Brooklyn
St. Patrick’s Day Kids Cooking Class
Hudson Table, 88 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
March 7, 3:45pm
$60 per child, Advanced registration required
Make fun food for St. Patrick’s Day! Kids will make Irish soda bread, nut-free pesto pasta with toppings, and ending with a Shamrock shake! They will learn how to work in the kitchen and come out of these classes with stronger knife skills, cooking techniques, and some baking basics. Kids will prepare a meal and either eat it outside or take their food home with them.
Brooklyn Irish Dance Company presents Celtic Odyssey
Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012
March 27, 3:30pm
$45-$55
Celtic Odyssey is a family friendly theatrical production that combines Irish dancers, musicians and singers with intoxicating storytelling and beautiful choreography. Experience the magic of Ireland with a story of sea-faring adventure, friendship, loyalty, and love, presented by an outstanding cast of world-renowned Irish dancers, singers, and musicians.
45th Annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade
March 20, 1pm
Parade steps off from 15th Street & Prospect Park West, South Slope
Free
The 45th Annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade returns with Parade Grand Marshall Martin “Marty” Maher. The parade will be “in remembrance” of the heroes and victims of 9/11- World Trade Center. The theme of the parade is “The Gathering of Irish Immigrants, Prospect Park.”
Queens
40 Shades of Green: New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Gathering
The New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave # 3, Queens, NY 11101
March 17, 3-9pm
$20; free for children. Advanced registration required
The New York Irish Center will serve as the official hub of St. Patrick’s Day activity, providing a day filled with music, dance, and joyous mingling with some of the most talented and prominent people in the Irish community.
St. Patrick’s Day Toddler Time
Launch, 163-50 Cross Bay Blvd, Queens, NY 11414
March 22, 1-4pm
$25.99 per toddler with one adult
Bounce during this special St. Patrick’s themed session.
2022 Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade
March 26, 1pm
Bell Blvd from 35th avenue to 42nd Avenue.
Free
Bring your friends and family for what promises to be a great day of fun, music and Irish Heritage.
Bronx/Westchester
Velocity Irish Dance
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd W, Bronx, NY 10468
March 13, 4pm
$45
Experience the next generation of Irish Dance! James Devine is the Record holder for the fastest feet in the world with an astonishing 38 taps in one second. David Geaney has five world championship titles to his name! Together their new show Velocity has been a well loved performance for all ages.
Shamrock Stamps at Trailside Nature Museum
Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, 11 Reservation RdCross River, NY 10518
March 13, 1-2pm
Free
In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, participants will find natural materials and use their creativity to make four leaf clovers.
Virtual Preschool Storytime at Sedgwick Library: St. Patrick’s Day Storytime
Sedgwick Library, Online
March 17, 2-2:30pm
Free, Advanced registration required
Join the Children’s Librarians from the Sedgwick Library for a Virtual Storytime and craft activity all about St. Patrick’s Day! This online program will feature songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books. Ideal for caregivers with multiple-aged children.
Yonkers St. Patrick’s Parade
March 19, 1pm
The parade begins on Hyatt and McLean Avenues and ends at McLean Avenue and McCollum Place by Coyne Park.
The Yonkers St. Patrick’s Parade will once again march up the Emerald Mile. Please join in this celebration of Irish heritage.
St. Patrick’s Day Sunset Hike at Rockwood Hall, Pleasantville
Rockwood Hall, Phelps Way, Pleasantville
March 17, 6-7:30pm
$3, Advanced registration required.
Come out for this 3-mile sunset hike at Rockwood Hall for what should be a spectacular view over the Hudson and the Tappan Zee Bridge. Please dress according to weather conditions (perhaps something green!) and bring water. Leashed dogs are welcome.
Rockland
St. Patrick Craft Party
Party Pack Crew, 35 South Middletown Road, Nanuet
March 11, through March 13, 5:30-8pm
$17 one child and one craft; $25 one child and two crafts, Advanced Registration Required
Create St. Patrick’s theme art, take pictures in the Red Rose Garden, and meet some special guests!
40th Annual Bergen County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
March 13, 2pm
The parade takes place along Washington Ave.
Free
Celebrate Irish heritage at this St. Patrick’s Day Parade!
Shamrock Thumbprint Painting
Orangeburg Library, 20 S Greenbush Rd, Orangeburg, NY 10962
March 14, 4:30-5:15pm
Free, Advanced registration required
Kids will only use their thumbs to create St. Patrick’s Day Shamrocks.
St. Patrick’s Celebration
Secaucus Public Library, 1379 Paterson Plank Rd, Secaucus, NJ 07094
March 15, 6:30-8:30pm
Free, Advanced registration required
Wear your green and bring your lightheartedness with you while joining the library for their St. Patrick’s Celebration. The audience will be entertained by Hoolyshooters and the Ridgewood Irish Dancers to help us bring the luck of the Irish our way. The Dublin Yard will provide Irish Fare.
Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade
March 20, 1:30pm
The parade starts from the Pfizer Parking lot at the intersection of Crooked Hill Road and Middletown Road in Pearl River
Free
The Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade is considered to be the second largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York State after the parade in New York City. This year’s Grand Marshall is Frank McDonagh, who had been selected as the Grand Marshall in 2020 but never had the opportunity to march due to the parade cancellation.
Long Island, Nassau
Pot of Gold Planting
Dees’ Nursery & Florist, Inc., 69 Atlantic Ave, Oceanside, NY 11572
March 13, 1-3pm
Free
Children will decorate a pot with stickers, and plant clover seeds and a pansy.
Children’s Program: Lucky Charms
Levittown Public Library, 1 Bluegrass Ln, Levittown, NY 11756
March 15, 6pm
Free, Advanced registration required
Learn about and then create a lucky charm out of Sculpey Clay and attach it to a keychain.
stART (Story + Art): ‘Hooray for St. Patrick’s Day’ by Joan Holub
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave, Garden City, NY 11530
March 17, 11:30am-12pm
$4; $3 members plus admission: $14; $13 ages 65 and older, Advanced Registration Required
Read “Hooray for St. Patrick’s Day” by Joan Holub and learn about the many fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from food, to crafts, to parades. After the story, create a silly leprechaun hat to wear home!
Shamrock Sun Catcher
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave, Garden City, NY 11530
March 19, 12-2pm
Free with admission, Advanced Registration Required
Ireland is said to be home to more four-leaf clovers than anywhere else, giving meaning to the phrase “the luck of the Irish.” Come try your luck at making a clover sun catcher to take home.
Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade
March 20, 1pm
The parade begins near Finley Middle School at Forest Avenue and Dosoris Lane and proceeds through the streets of downtown Glen Cove to St. Patrick’s Church.
Free
Founded in 1989 the Glen Cove Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the premier St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Long Island. The heart of the parade will be its exciting mix of marching groups, including bands of Irish pipers and other musicians, along with vintage cars, costumed performers, fire and police units, and much more.
Long Island, Suffolk
Velocity Irish Dance
Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts, 71 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772
March 11, 7pm
$39-$69
Velocity breaks away from the idea of what an Irish dance show is to one that is expressive, free, fast-paced and edgy, driven by passion and pride! Led by Guinness World Record holder for The Fastest Feet in the World, James Devine, and five-time World Champion Irish dancer, David Geaney.
Joined on stage by a motley crew of mind-blowing musicians and an old school scratch DJ, it’s nothing like you’ve ever seen before! Two illustrious Irish hoofers come together in an intimate, no-nonsense jam session of impossible scuffles, shuffles and every time step in between – VELOCITY is a high-octane celebration of the past, present and future of Irish dance!
St. Patrick’s Day Winterfest
Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce, 264 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY 11702
March 12, 12-5pm
Free
Bring the family to Winterfest featuring Guinness World Record Ice Carver Rich Daly from Ice Memories, Inc. Live carving demonstrations will take place throughout the day. You can also play corn hole on custom designed ice corn hole boards! The event will also feature live music, petting zoo and fun activities for the kids, food trucks and other performances.
St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt
Suffolk County Farm & Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave, Yaphank, NY 11980
March 12, 10am-2pm
$15, Registration is required for both children and adults
The Leprechaun’s are back and they’ve hidden their gold all across the farm! Help collect them all. Scavenger hunt, wagon rides, photo ops and farm animals! Lots of fun while you search for that pot of gold.
Irish Luck on the Farm
Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787
March 12, 11am-2pm
$5, Advanced registration required
Experience fun for all ages with a walk-through petting zoo, traditional Irish step dancing performances, and other celebrations of Irish heritage.
88th Annual Huntington St. Patrick’s Day Parade
March 13, 2pm
The parade steps off near New York Ave and Church Street and continues until Church of St. Patrick at 400 Main St, Huntington.
Free
The Huntington St. Patrick’s Parade is Long Island’s oldest and largest, and features dozens of pipe bands, including some of the metro area’s finest.
Lucky Leprechaun Storytime
Axis Cafe, 2884 Route 112 , Medford
March 16, 11-11:30am
Free, Advanced registration required
Have a happy-go-lucky time at this fun story time, with a story, songs, and a simple craft.
St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt + Jump
Flight Adventure Park, 1850 Lakeland Ave, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
March 19, 10am-12pm
$12 for 60 mins; $18 for 120 mins
Is there a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow?! Help find all the gold coins that have been left all over the park! Search and be entered for a chance to win a GOLDEN TICKET! Tickets include scavenger hunt for gold coins and raffle tickets, jump time on all attractions, coloring and tattoo stations, and more!
St Patrick’s Day Parade, Craft, and Photo Op
Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772
March 20, 11am-2pm
Free
The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at noon and runs west down Main Street. The library will be making leprechaun puppets outside the front entrance and also offering a fun photo op with a live leprechaun out front.