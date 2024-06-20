Spotlight on Independent Brooklyn Preschools

As a parent, you’re on a mission to find the perfect preschool. The mere mention of the topic piques your interest, and your evenings are now dedicated to crafting a list of school goals for your child’s first educational experience. This is a big task, but finding the best fit not only for your child but the school that will work for the whole family is essential.

If searching for a preschool specifically in the Brooklyn area that provides a nurturing environment, learning through creativity, play that fosters curiosity, and more we have some amazing picks.

Check them out!

A.Fantis School of Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral

195 State Street- Brooklyn

Fantis School is ranked in the top 1% of PreK-8 schools in New York. They emphasize whole-child education, personalized learning, and cultural immersion. With a focus on character development, language fluency, and Greek culture, A. Fantis prepares students for leadership and global citizenship.There are two city-funded UPK4 classrooms and one PreK3 classroom providing a nurturing environment for physical, social, emotional, and academic growth. Dedicated faculty foster curiosity through questioning and language modeling, while play-based instruction promotes social-emotional growth and second-language learning.They offer after-school options—Beyond the Bell extended day programming daily until 6:00 pm, fun camps during breaks and summer, and daily clubs including chess, soccer, and gardening. A. Fantis preschoolers play daily on the rooftop playground and full-court gymnasium.. Download their Preschool Guide!

Montessori Day School of Brooklyn

237 Park Place, Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

A warm and welcoming community serving children ages two to five. At MDS, they encourage every child’s natural curiosity and readiness to learn and create a nurturing and fun atmosphere that promotes independence and self-esteem and creates life-long learners. They work to ensure that the school community is as richly diverse as our city.

The Montessori Day School of Brooklyn serves children ages 2 years through 5 years, divided into toddler and primary/mixed age classes. The school has a total of seven classrooms. Each class is led by a team of three teachers, with class sizes appropriate to the ages of the children. The next school year’s application deadline is December 31st.

NY Kids Club- NY Preschool

Brooklyn Heights -182 Henry St

Park Slope- 125 5th Ave

Cobble Hill- 299 Court St

Discover NY Preschool, where children aged 18 months to four years embark on a journey of awe and wonder. Their enriching curriculum blends stories, songs, and art with core subjects, sparking lifelong curiosity. The school’s vibrant teaching team brings lessons to life, ensuring each child enjoys engaging, hands-on learning experiences.

Students thrive in the pristine classrooms and state-of-the-art gym facilities, participating in courses led by experts in language, dance, gymnastics, STEAM, Spanish, sign language, and music. Their unique approach nurtures intellectual, physical, and social growth, preparing your child for future success.

Register at NY Preschool, where a warm, nurturing environment and purposeful play create the perfect foundation for your child’s development.

Paché Montessori School

292 Court St, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn

Paché Montessori offers an authentic Montessori preschool education through Kindergarten in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. Located in a renovated landmark building amidst beautiful brownstones, the school provides a unique, high-quality learning environment with optional Spanish language immersion. Highly trained and nurturing teachers create a true Montessori environment, fostering independence, curiosity, and a love of learning, ensuring each child thrives in all aspects of their development. Pre-K and Kindergarten students receive special support and experiences, including regular field trips. Their beautiful 25,000-square-foot school includes two outdoor spaces and an indoor gross motor room, offering abundant physical activity and exploration opportunities. Visit Paché Montessori to discover why it is the area’s top choice for early childhood education.

Rivendell School

277 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Located in Gowanus, Brooklyn, Rivendell Preschool is an enriched Montessori program for children ages 2-5 enhanced by a wide range of opportunities for joyful work and play. Their inclusive community is known for its warmth and welcoming nature, understanding that learning to respect the similarities and differences within a wide range of friends and families has lasting benefits for everyone!

Visit Rivendell for an in-person tour of their beautiful classrooms, rooftop play yard and backyard Growing Connections greenhouse. See for yourself how the early childhood years are celebrated by families and staff! Please email [email protected] to join an in-person weekday morning tour.

Saint Saviour Catholic Academy

701 8th Ave, Park Slope, Brooklyn

Saint Saviour Catholic Academy takes a student-centered approach with a preschool philosophy rooted in the importance of a play-based curriculum and social emotional learning as anchors for academic success. The low class sizes combined with a dedicated faculty and staff, create a small school environment with a big heart.

At SSCA, early childhood teachers follow developmentally appropriate emergent curriculums encouraging children to explore their world through classroom centers and other play based activities. They pride themselves on nurturing growth across the five domains of child development: physical, cognitive, language, social/emotional and adaptive abilities.

Centrally located in Park Slope, Brooklyn, SSCA is a great option for parents interested in individualized attention within an ethnically diverse student population.

