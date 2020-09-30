Sponsored: Cratejoy’s “For The Health Nut” Monthly Subscription Boxes

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Photo courtesy: Cratejoy

This is a sponsored post carefully chosen from New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

Cratejoy’s “For The Health Nut” Monthly Subscription Boxes

Here at New York Family, we’re all about self care and healthy living. Especially during these times of quarantine and COVID-19, physical, mental, and emotional health are more important than ever. We scoped out Cratejoy’s “For The Health Nut” featured collection, and we just had to recommend it for our New York families!

The collection encourages a healthy lifestyle with a selection of healthy snacks, recovery, and self-care boxes. For a monthly subscription fee, you’ll receive a new box full of healthy surprises each month. And the best part about this collection, is that there are boxes for all ages: from little ones to adults.

For your kiddos, we love the “Kid Snack Box” that has kid-friendly snacks, approved by Cratejoy’s Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist. Discover healthy snacks that your kids will be obsessed with! For your not-so-little anymore little ones, check out “The Studifuel Box”, complete with recipe cards with meals designed for students on a budget, healthy snacks, essential vitamins, and detoxing herbal teas.

And for our NYC mamas and papas, there’s truly a box for everyone, whether you’re into Keto-friendly snacks, a high-protein diet, or a vegan lifestyle. Ready to choose which box is right for you? Browse the “For The Health Nut” Cratejoy collection here!