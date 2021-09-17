Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th Annual Museum Day Takes Place September 18th!

Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th Annual Museum Day!

New York City museums are some of the best in the world, and now you will have a chance to visit some of your favorites for free during Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th Annual Museum Day on September 18th! Since Covid-19 shut down many museums and public spaces last year, Museum Day 2021 celebrates the reopening of museums and is giving the opportunity for museum lovers around the United Staes to explore all of the amazing artwork each museum has to offer!

This year’s theme is Experiencing America and represents the return to, and resurgence of, our country’s diverse cultural experiences. Smithsonian Magazine is also hoping to give visitors an experience that they will cherish by helping advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, especially school-aged children. Museum Day also represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion to make sure that everyone can enjoy and learn.

Each ticket gives the ticket holder one free guest ticket that you can use to get into any of the participating museums. One ticket is permitted per email address and offers timed access to the museums. Museum goers can go on the Museum Day website to download their free tickets and to get the full list of participating museums!

