The Sloomoo Institute: An Immersive Sensory Slime Sensation in Soho

The Sloomoo Institute in SoHo offers a hands-on slime experience that’s fun for kids and parents of all ages. This immersive museum transports you into a slimy, intriguing, and educational world that stimulates all five senses.

Welcome to Sloomoo

When you enter the space, you are instantly welcomed by the staff as you create your very own “Sloomoo Name”. This is a fun way to teach your children about vowels as you switch out any vowels in their name with “OO” to create a unique slime name. For example, “slime” turns into “sloomoo”! Everyone in your group gets a themed name and a nametag to wear during the visit.

At the entrance, you and your group can grab a piece of slime and add it to the giant slime wall—a colorful display that represents all the guests who’ve visited the Sloomoo Institute. Its size is an interesting reminder of how many families have spent time here.

There are buckets of slime everywhere, all with different textures, feelings, scents, and colors! Each slime is accompanied by a sign explaining what base, scent, and color were used to give it its unique texture. The signs also rank the slimes based on their stretch, poke, drizzle, and swirl factors.

Not Just Slime!

There are also several sensory experiences, such as “FrooFroo’s Feels”. In this experience, you take away sight with a blindfold to enhance all your other senses. You guide your way through their wall of “Feels” that are full of different textures, such as grass, fur, sequins, popits, and more. It is such a cool experience to guess what you are feeling based on touching various textures. Another cool exhibit is the “Synthesoothers,” which dives into the world and sounds of ASMR through sounds that stimulate, relax, and satisfy the brain.

New Groovy Installment

The Sloomoo Institute’s newest exhibit, Groov’s Groovy Grove, is a hands-on, interactive experience where visitors make music by poking and squeezing slime. Each slime bowl triggers a different instrument, thanks to ionized water that conducts electricity.

Clear, easy-to-read signs explain the technology behind the exhibit, making it both fun and educational. Families can experiment, create beats, and even feel like DJs as they play with sound and texture.

A Slimey Souvenir

One of the museum’s most popular features is the DIY Slime Bar, where visitors take slime-making to the next level. Using what you’ve learned about slime bases, textures, and scents, you create a custom slime to take home. First, choose from eight different slime bases. Then, select your favorite scent from a variety of options. After that, a staff member adds your chosen color pigment, and you mix it all together yourself. Finally, decorate your slime with three unique charms. With so many choices, the combinations are endless!

What stands out about the Sloomoo Institute is its fully immersive experience—each exhibit engages all five senses in a way that’s both fun and educational. It’s a great place for families seeking hands-on activities that spark creativity and curiosity in children of all ages. The institute recommends making reservations in advance on their website to ensure entry. The space is wheelchair- and stroller-accessible, providing sensory-friendly accommodations to welcome visitors with diverse needs.

Sloomoo Institute is located at 475 Broadway in Soho. On their website, you can also find pricing, birthday party packages, and more! Happy Sliming!

