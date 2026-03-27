5 Awesome Aquariums Near NYC: Family-Friendly Underwater Adventures Worth the Trip

From Brooklyn to Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut, these aquariums near NYC deliver sharks, sea lions, touch tanks, and full-day escapes kids will love.

At a Glance:

Aquariums are one of those rare outings that work for every age and every season. They’re calm but captivating, educational but never boring, and just the right kind of reset when you need something different without overplanning it!

The best aquariums near NYC offer something for everyone: stay local with the New York Aquarium for an easy city day; head east to Riverhead for the most complete Long Island experience; or go big with Adventure Aquarium for a true destination outing.

If you’re looking for aquariums that are perfect for little kiddos or perhaps a more in-depth learning experience, the Jenkinson’s Aquarium or The Maritime Aquarium may be your best bet.

When you need an outing that feels immersive, calming, and genuinely exciting for kids, aquariums deliver every time. There’s something about dim lighting, glowing tanks, and slow-moving sea life that shifts the energy of the day, in the best way.

Whether you’re staying local in New York City, planning a Long Island day trip, or heading out of state for a bigger experience, these aquariums near NYC combine education, entertainment, and that magical, under-the-sea atmosphere families keep coming back for.

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Aquariums Near NYC: Explore the Many Wonders of the Sea with Your Kiddos!

Best Aquariums in NYC

602 Surf Ave, Brooklyn

Hours: Daily, 10 am-4:30 pm

Price: From $30 per adult and $26 for kids; discounted tickets available

The New York Aquarium is NYC’s only aquarium—and it’s a classic for a reason. Located right along the Coney Island boardwalk, it’s an easy outing that feels both nostalgic and refreshed thanks to major post-Hurricane Sandy renovations.

Sharks are the standout exhibit, with immersive viewing areas and a strong conservation focus. You’ll also find sea lion shows, penguins, and a mix of indoor and outdoor exhibits that keep things moving.

Best Aquariums on Long Island

431 E Main St, Riverhead

Hours: Daily, 10 am-4 pm

Prices: $51 per adult; $36 per child

The Long Island Aquarium is one of the most robust aquarium experiences in the region and can easily be part of a mini getaway if you’re looking to spend a day around Suffolk County.

This isn’t just tanks and tunnels. Expect a massive coral reef exhibit, sea lion shows, a shark dive experience for older kids and adults, and outdoor exhibits with otters and penguins. It’s interactive, expansive, and worth the drive.

Worth-the-Drive Aquariums Near NYC

1 Riverside Dr, Camden, NJ

Hours: Daily, 10 am-4 pm

Price: Tickets start at around $50, depending on the day and time

For a high-impact, high-energy experience, Adventure Aquarium is one of the best aquariums on the East Coast. Suspension bridges over shark tanks, one of the only hippo exhibits in an aquarium setting, and more than 8,000 animals make this feel like a full-scale attraction, not just a quick outing.

300 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Hours: 10 am-5 pm

Price: $30 per adult; $20 per child

Located right on the boardwalk, Jenkinson’s Aquarium is smaller but perfectly sized for younger kids. Penguins, seals, and touch tanks keep things interactive, while the surrounding boardwalk adds built-in fun: rides, arcades, and beach access.

10 N Water St, Norwalk, CT

Hours: 10 am-5 pm

Price: $40 per adult; $30 per child

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk offers a more focused, educational experience centered around Long Island Sound ecosystems. Touch pools, jellyfish galleries, harbor seals, and a strong emphasis on marine conservation make this feel thoughtful and engaging, especially for school-age kids.

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