6 Things to Do in Farmingdale with Kids: Local Gems for Family-Friendly Fun

From go-kart racing and village strolls to parks, historic streets, and beloved local eateries, Farmingdale is one of Long Island’s most underrated family destinations.

At a Glance:

The best highlight about Farmingdale is how everything flows together. You can race go-karts in the morning, wander a beautiful downtown in the afternoon, grab a meal somewhere memorable, and still have time for the park!

The town is flexible, walkable, and quietly one of the most well-rounded towns on Long Island for a family day.

These things to do in Farmingdale make it a perfect option for a family day out around Nassau County

Farmingdale is one of those Long Island towns that quietly delivers. It’s walkable, full of character, and anchored by a lively, historic feeling downtown that makes even a simple afternoon feel intentional.

What sets it apart? You can actually build a full day here—something active, something outdoors, something cozy, and something delicious, all within minutes of each other. The village has even earned a reputation as a growing “culinary quarter,” thanks to its vast collection of restaurants and cafés. If you’re looking for the best things to do in Farmingdale, LI, keep reading!

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Things to Do in Farmingdale: Easy & Low-Key or High-Energy & Cool, You Decide!

Outdoor Things to Do in Farmingdale

99 Quaker Meeting House Rd.

A true Long Island staple—and one of the best places to slow the day down and decompress after a busy week. Wide open green space, biking trails, playgrounds, stroller-friendly walks, and picnic areas make this a choose-your-own-adventure outing. It’s expansive without feeling overwhelming.

Low-Key, Easy, Everyday Outings in Farmingdale

116 Merritts Rd.

This isn’t just a library, it’s a built-in activity hub. Storytimes, kids’ programming, and cozy reading corners make this an easy yes, especially for younger kids. It’s calm, structured, and always reliable.

This is where Farmingdale really shines. The downtown area is fully walkable, lined with restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and local shops. It blends historic charm with a modern, food-forward energy—perfect for families who want a relaxed outing that still feels curated. You’ll find street life, community events, and that “let’s just wander a bit longer” feeling that’s hard to replicate.

Where to Eat in Farmingdale: Local Favorites & Institution-Worthy Spots

Downtown Farmingdale has become known for its dense concentration of food spots—from bagel shops to taco spots to gastropubs—making it one of the easiest places on Long Island to build a “walk, eat, repeat” kind of day. Not for nothing, it’s been named the “Culinary Quarter” of Long Island!

274 Main St.

Set inside a former library, this is one of Farmingdale’s most iconic dining spots. It’s atmospheric, memorable, and just elevated enough to feel like an occasion without being fussy. Families come for brunch, dinner, and everything in between—and the space itself makes it feel special.

306 Main St.

A true Main Street staple with a lively, welcoming vibe. It’s the kind of place you end up returning to—casual, energetic, and great for groups. Expect a mix of comfort food and creative dishes, plus outdoor seating when the weather’s nice.

High-Energy Vibe Adventures in Farmingdale

40 Daniel St.

If you want something exciting, fast-paced, and totally different from your typical playground outing—this is it. High-performance electric go-karts, real track layouts, and an indoor setup make this a year-round win. It’s immersive, competitive, and surprisingly fun for parents too.

1230 New Hwy.

Historic aircraft, immersive exhibits, and a setting right at Republic Airport make this a unique, educational add-on that still feels exciting. Perfect for aviation lovers!

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