Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 5-7
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of July 5-7, 2019 l New York Family
Stop Motion Classes on Governors Island, Dinosaurs at the Bronx Zoo, & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit
-
35 Years of TMNT
The Paley Center for Media will take visitors on a journey through the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtleverse when it unveils the multimedia exhibit 35 Years of TMNT on Saturday, May 18, at its New York location. This exclusive exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will run until July 14. Upon entry to 35 Years of TMNT, visitors can enjoy a dynamic art piece showcasing the comic-book origins of our half-shell heroes, take a “shellfie” with a Turtles standee, and then sewer surf through a visual timeline of the evolution of the Turtles from the very first comics to the current series, Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Free, Wednesdays – Sundays, through July 14. The Paley Center for Media, 25 W. 52nd St., New York, NY 10019, paleycenter.org
-
Sunday Story Time
Spend Sundays reading with us! Learn about New York City and the people who made (and continue to make) it great through tales—fact and fiction—from the 17th through the 21st centuries. Upcoming reads include Tar Beach written and illustrated Faith Ringgold and Gaston written by Kelly DiPucchio and illustrated by Christian Robinson. Free with museum admission, 11:30 am, Sundays, through Jan. 29. DiMenna Children’s History Museum at New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, nyhistory.org
-
Discovery Room
Begin a journey filled with discovery with your families. The Discovery Room is an interactive gateway to the wonders of the Museum and a hands-on, behind-the scenes look at its science. Track down animals in a replica of an African baobab tree, create your own collection of minerals, skulls, or arthropods from a cabinet full of fascinating specimens, Assemble a life-sized cast skeleton of a Triassic period reptile, track real-time earthquakes anywhere in the world on our digital seismographic display. Adventurous fun for the whole family!
- Monday-Thursday – 1:30-5:10 pm
- Saturday, Sunday, and public school holidays – 10:30 am-1:25 pm and 2:15-5:10 pm.
- Summer Hours: Monday-Sunday – 10:30 am-1:25 pm and 2:15-5:10 pm
- CLOSED FRIDAYS
Free with museum admission, Daily, through Jan. 1. American Museum of Natural History, 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org
-
“Mom-and-Pops of the L.E.S.” Installation
On Essex Street and East Broadway in Seward Park, kids can check out this art installation that features photos of mom-and-pop shops, many of which have closed due to rising rents and gentrification. Free, Daily, through July 31. Seward Park, untappedcities.com
-
The Wheel of Intention at the Rubin Museum
Set your intention for the new year! Visitors can empower their own intentions by turning “The Wheel of Intentions,” an interaction installation in the lobby created by data artist Ben Rubin, Potion Design, and the Rubin Museum. Individual intentions will join those of other visitors as they travel up the spiral staircase and take visual form within The Power of Intention exhibition, opening March 1, 2019. Free with museum admission, Daily, through Oct. 14. Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St., New York, NY 10011, rubinmuseum.org
-
Intro to Stop Motion: Art Colony Summer Camp
In this camp, students can learn the basics of stop motion animation and multimedia storytelling. They can also dabble in set building, sound recording, puppetry and more. This camp is designed for kids ages 7 to 12. $600 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, July 1 – July 5, except July 4. Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, cmany.org
-
Textile Arts: Art Colony Summer Camp
This camp is perfect for the young fashion designer in your life. Here, they’ll learn how to use fruit and vegetable scraps as well as spices to make natural dyes for fabric. Instructors will also teach students how to make various motifs and patterns on fabric and how to create textiles out of recycled materials. This camp is designed for kids ages 7 to 12. $600 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, July 1 – July 5, except July 4. Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, cmany.org
-
Replay Music Studios Recording Camp!
Replay Music Studios offers weeklong summer and holiday camps for musicians aged 8 to 18. In our new Recording Camp we will learn the fundamentals of recording and how to use software programs to record guitar, bass, drums & vocals, as well as digital instruments and effects. Students will leave the workshop with a full recording of a song, as well as an understanding of how to record music at home. $540/week ($740/week with private lesson), 1 pm – 5 pm (or 12 pm – 5 pm with private lesson), Weekdays, through Aug. 23. Replay Music Studios, 421 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014, replaymusicstudios.com
-
Defying Gravity: Women in Space
In that spirit and in conjunction with Museum Day, the Intrepid debuted an exciting new mixed-reality experience, “Defying Gravity: Women in Space,” powered by Microsoft. Located beneath the space shuttle Enterprise, the mixed reality experience, designed for Microsoft HoloLens and narrated by a holographic capture of engineer, physician and former NASA astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison, takes guests through women’s pivotal yet often unsung contributions to space exploration. Defying Gravity, created in collaboration with Microsoft and the Smithsonian, uses the space shuttle Enterprise as an entry point to explore the U.S. space program and its journey to inclusion. The experience is open now through September 21, 2019. Free with museum admission, Daily through Sept. 29. The Intrepid Sea, Air And Space Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
-
Bronx Zoo Dinosaur Safari
Go on a Safari back in time to the Mesozoic Era! Learn about the massive dinosaurs of the past and their relatives in the present. Get your hands dirty on a site digging for fossils, spend time with other animals, and maybe even encounter a roaring dinosaur! Prices vary, 10 am – 5 pm, Daily, through Nov. 3. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com