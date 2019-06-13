Educational Programs in NYC You Didn’t Know Existed

Make your child’s education more fun and rewarding with educational programs that offer support, mentorship, diversity, new opportunities, and much more!

New York City, the city that never sleeps, and what dreams are made of! There is always something going on in the Big Apple, and many of them we just don’t know about. There is much to learn and discover, especially for kids. Cultivating the bright adventurous spirit of children, while making education a fun and easier experience would be a treasure of a find. Well, if you’re reading this then you’ve hit the jackpot! Opportunities, mentorship, guidance, sports, literacy, art, and activities for the family. There is so much to learn and ways to learn it all, and we’ve made it easier to do it. If you didn’t know these programs existed, now you do!

Manhattan

TADA! Youth Theater

15 W 28th Street, 2nd & 3rd Floors, New York, NY 10001

212- 252-1619

TADA!’s mission is to inspire young people of various backgrounds to not only be creative but, to learn and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. Original musicals produced for children, teens, and family audiences, and a development program with classes, camps, and residencies in NYC schools and community centers.

A unique and amazing place for children to learn the arts. They will receive free vocal acting and dance training. Perform in musicals open to the public. Many young people are inspired to pursue a career in the creative arts, and TADA!’s alumni include Academy Award winner Jordan Peele (now a member of the TADA! Board of Directors), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Josh Peck (Drake & Josh, Ice Age), and Mizuo Peck (Night at the Museum films). Through TADA!, young people will have the opportunity to forge their own path to stardom, building their self-confidence and creativity, developing exceptional skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, teamwork, and problem-solving skills, all essential towards their success in both school and life.

TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for the Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18). Educational programs include Summer camps, Rising Star workshops, and Fall classes. TADA! provides a portion of our students with need-based scholarships for financial aid.

Girls Inc. of New York City

120 Wall Street New York, NY 10005

212-509-2000

Girls Inc. of NYC works in partnership with schools, community-based organizations, and individual girls and their families to deliver the Girls Inc. Experience. The Girls Inc. Experience consists of people, an environment, and programming that, together, empower girls to succeed. Trained staff and volunteers build lasting, mentoring relationships in girls-only spaces that are physically and emotionally safe and where girls find a sisterhood of support with shared drive, mutual respect, and high expectations. Hands-on, research-based programs provide girls with the skills and knowledge to set goals, overcome obstacles, and improve academic performance.

Girls are equipped to achieve academically; lead healthy, physically active lives; manage money; navigate media messages; and discover an interest in science, technology, engineering, and math. With programs that teach and encourage economic literacy, how to resist peer pressure, critical thinking, leadership, community action, media literacy, sports, fitness and more! Young women are the future in every way imaginable. The future is bright and can only be brighter with Girls Inc. of NYC!

Free Arts NYC

1431 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018-1907

212-974-9092

Free Arts NYC empowers youth through arts and mentoring programs to develop their creativity, confidence, and skills to succeed. They offer one-on-one mentorship that forges a path to creative careers, strengthens self-esteem, confidence, communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills. Kids get the chance to create a meaningful connection between youth and role models which kindles a spark in children to pursue viable creative career paths and increased academics.

The Teen Arts Program provides key one-on-one mentorship, portfolio building, creative labs where teens are able to visit different creative companies, and internship opportunities.

Free Arts Days are where elementary-aged youth get to join in on the fun with family art days, art parties, and free museum tours. Paired with a mentor, the children get to develop their communication skills along with their artistic skills.

Center for Architecture

536 LaGuardia Place, New York, NY 10012

212-683-0023

The Center for Architecture annually hosts over 1,000 programs that cover topics related to architecture, planning, and design. Conferences, symposia, lectures, film screenings, and tours provide a variety of opportunities to a wide audience of New Yorkers of all professions and ages. Through classes, workshops, and field trips, the Center for Architecture promotes the appreciation of architecture and design for New Yorkers, visitors, and students.

The center promotes the importance and history of architecture and teaches youth and families how to design. Fun for the whole family, children grades k-12 will be able to participate in programs for vacation and summer, after-school, professional development, and internships. Build and design a day of fun with your children at the Center for Architecture!

Brooklyn

Puppetry in Practice

2900 Bedford Avenue, James Hall, Room 0712, Brooklyn, NY 11210

(718) 951-4240

Puppetry in Practice (PiP) is an educational arts program based Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn College. They have imparted thousands of students, teachers, and administrators with quality, culturally powered, performances and events. PiP combines classic and modernized folktales from around the world to provide schools and other educational groups the ability to expand upon their curriculum and engage in multiculturalism.

In these fun and diverse puppet shows, kids are educated in literacy and history, through the teachings of multiple languages. Workshops and special programs provided will have children pre-K through grade 2 explore historic figures, neighborhoods, current issues and famous landmarks of NYC through performance, new media, technology, and puppetry. Learn basic sculpture techniques and come away with their own puppets and playful sculptures of animals and flowers. Participate in mural painting and create journals for writing and illustrations. Parents will be able to partake as well.

PiP’s performers are professionals with the ability to engage students with interactive puppet shows designed to entertain and educate. Puppet shows can be the foundation for building multisession residencies to further develop and enhance early childhood skills. PiP offers professional development and teacher training workshops to equip educators with engaging and imaginative ways to incorporate puppetry and other art forms to enhance the curriculum.

Sign-up with Puppetry in Practice and let your creativity run wild. As stated by Maya Angelou, “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use the more you have.”

Around The City

KEEN (Kids Enjoy Excercise Now)



KEEN New York LLC, P.O. Box 5115, New York, NY 10185

212-768-6785

KEEN’s programs make exercise fun for kids. Every sport is a form of exercise and can be a community and character building experience. Trained volunteers are paired with every young athlete, ages 5-21, and their mission is to help them discover just how much they are capable of. The programs are open to all youth with physical or developmental disabilities and are unregulated, giving way to maximum fun and encouraging inclusivity and acceptance.

The various programs include KEEN Baseball, TEEN Basketball, Boxing, Soccer, Swim, Yoga, Dance, Arts & Crafts, Moves, which combines Gymnastics, Martial Arts, and Dance into a fun time of exercise, and Sports, where athletes and volunteers come together for one-to-one activities. Special events are held as well! If you didn’t know about KEEN, now you do, and this your opportunity to let your child partake in fitness and fun, for everyone!

Breakthrough New York

123 William St 4th Floor, New York, NY 10038

646-747-2869

Breakthrough New York is a transformative program that changes the lives of many talented kids from low-income backgrounds by providing educational support from middle school through college and into careers. The program also works as a way to inspire those same skilled youth to enter careers in education with their students-teaching-students design. The goal is to create leaders who break the cycle of poverty in their families and effect positive change in their communities.

This program was created to support and aid the less fortunate children whose talent and potential often go uncultivated as a result of teachers overlooking them. Breakthrough identifies high potential, low-income 6th-grade students through recommendations from their teachers and guidance counselors. From there, all students apply through an application and interview process. Students that show their ability to work hard, will be able to commit to a ten-year path to and through college.

Breakthrough works to engrain trust, confidence, and community building through their efforts. Working together with young people and giving them a real shot so that they all accomplish great things. Forging relationships through a spirit of generosity and mutual respect, and celebrating the differences between people and that which unites us. Find out if your child is eligible by clicking the link above. If they are, consider joining this community and breakthrough that glass ceiling restricting their potential. The support is here!

PASE (Partnership for After School Education)

120 Broadway, Suite 230 New York, NY 10271

212-571-2664

PASE strengthens, leads, connects, and champions the afterschool programs in New York City. The Partnership for After School Education (PASE) is a child-focused organization that promotes and supports quality afterschool programs, particularly those serving young people from underserved communities.

PASE recognizes the crucial role afterschool programs play in fostering young people’s intellectual, emotional, physical and spiritual growth. PASE believes that all kids deserve a safe, nurturing space during the time out of school where they have opportunities to explore their passions while connecting with and learning from caring adults.

All young people deserve the right to succeed. PASE is determined to ensure we do everything possible to foster a bright future for New York City’s kids. Afterschool programs are unique institutions in kids’ lives that provide them with opportunities to discover their passions, build their social skills, learn to lead, participate in stimulating activities, and give back to their communities.

Whether serving kids in schools or at community centers, before school or after, during school breaks or summers – community based afterschool programs engage and motivate kids while building their self-esteem, inspiring them with caring adult role models, and connecting them to their community. Make your kids’ after-school fun worthwhile with PASE!