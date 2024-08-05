Photo: Pexels

Facts That Make Olympian Simone Biles an Amazing Role Model

This year’s Summer Olympics had its fair share of highlights, but the one that will certainly be remembered and admired by future generations is the gold medal-winning gymnastics performance by Team USA and the three-time Olympian Simone Biles. Here are some facts about Biles that not only prove her talent, but also her integrity.

Her Medals

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history! She has won a total of eleven Olympic medals – seven gold, two silver, and two bronze. She also has 30 World Championship medals – 23 gold, four silver, three bronze. This year’s unforgettable performance marked her sixth Olympic gold medal.

Her Other Medal

But her Olympic and World Championship victories are not the only medals that Biles has in her name. In 2022, Biles was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden. The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the United States. It was created to recognize people who have made exceptional contributions to national security, world peace, or in Biles’ case, “cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Her Humble Beginnings

Before becoming a champion, Biles faced many hardships in her childhood. She is the third of four children in her family. Growing up, Biles’ mother was unable to care for her and her siblings, and the four of them went in and out of foster care. In 2000, Biles’ grandfather and his wife became involved in the care of her and her siblings, eventually adopting Biles and her younger sister.

Her Early Start

Biles is proof that it’s never too young to start chasing your dreams. And even if you don’t yet have dreams, it’s never too young to start having goals. Her passion for gymnastics began when she attended a daycare field trip to a gymnastics center at the age of six. The instructors noticed her natural talent and suggested that she join a gymnastics class, and the rest is history!

Her Dedication to Practice

Gymnastics isn’t all about the big flashy jumps (though that part matters!), it’s about doing a lot of really small things really well. Biles is famous for performing extraordinarily difficult skills with ease. Her 2023 routine on vault and her 2024 routine on the floor are among the most difficult ever performed in women’s artistic gymnastics. She says the secret to both her incredible skills and her confidence is that she is committed to her practice routine.

Her Bravery

But even with all the practice in the world, you’re bound to still make mistakes sometimes. What matters is that you don’t let those mistakes stop you from finishing the goal that you started. In the words of Biles, “You can’t be afraid to make mistakes. They’re not the end of the world.”

Her Charity

Because of her own experiences being in foster care, Biles is committed to helping children with similar backgrounds get the help and guidance they need. One organization she’s involved with is Friends of the Children in her hometown of Houston. Founded in 1993, Friends of the Children helps to nurture long-term relationships with foster youth to help them discover their life’s purpose and realize their potential.

Her Honesty

Biles has spoken about her struggles with self-doubt, anxiety, and panic attacks many times in her career, especially right before a big Olympic event. During the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Biles withdrew from multiple events because she developed a case of “the twisties.” Twisties are a mental health condition that causes the body to temporarily freeze, preventing an athlete from doing the actions that they are trying to perform. Biles often opens up about her experience with the condition and the ways she works to overcome it, making her an inspiration to anyone who’s ever dealt with mental health struggles or stage fright.