Scoop: Sign Up for Camp Stonewall This Summer

They like to make history. Their camp is comprised of kids and adults who try new things among a supportive, trusting community of peers. Campers get to pick what they want to do out of 45 rotating activities per day in sports, drama, music, dance, adventure, art, and more! At night, Camp Stonewall comes together for all-camp special events that are truly out of this world. From Campchella to Water Carnival, Halloween to Color Wars, no two nights are the same.

CSW operates at a boarding school in CT that has been open successfully to in-person learning since August 2020. Their COVID protocols are robust and they are ready to welcome campers on site safely and enthusiastically in June.

Not every camp is right for every family. If you’re looking for sessions as short as 1 week (and as long as 7), with comfortable dorm living and the chance to call home daily, Camp Stonewall may be the ideal match for your child. They’d love to welcome your family into theirs! Please reach out to learn more.

Additional camp resources:

