A Mom’s Wish for Her Child’s Camp Experience

When my first daughter was born eight years ago, like many moms, I started picturing all the milestones she would reach in her life. While some moms dream of their child’s first day of preschool or their wedding day, the most anticipated milestone for me has been the day she would go off to overnight camp for the first time and find her summer home.

Overnight camp was the best thing that ever happened to me and for 12 amazing summers, I spent eight weeks away from my parents as a camper and a counselor. For the past 10 years, I’ve also had my dream job working with over 400 summer camps. Now it has come time for my daughter to have this unique opportunity. I know her time at camp will differ from mine and I want her to create her own camp experience, however, I do offer her these words for her years at camp and for the rest of her life.

Psst… check out The Best Summer Family Road Trips!