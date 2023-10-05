Indigenous Peoples Day Events in NYC 2023

Indigenous Peoples Day Events 2022

Indigenous Peoples Day is right around the corner, and the day off from school is a great opportunity to do something as a family before cold weather sets in for the winter.

It’s also a great opportunity to educate kids about the nation’s history and celebrate Indigenous people. Here are some great ways to spend Indigenous Peoples Day this year.

Randalls Island

Oct. 7-9

Over the course of this three day event, Indigenous people from around the world will celebrate their cultures and traditions in Randalls Island. People of all backgrounds are welcome to attend.

Nolan Park

Oct. 7, 4 pm; Oct. 8-9, 2 pm

Catch free dance performances from Indigenous Enterprise, an Arizona-based Native American collective, in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

El Museo del Barrio

Oct. 7, 10 to 11 am & 11:15 am to 12:15 pm

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day learning about the Taino people, the indigenous people of the Caribbean Islands, with El Museo del Barrio.

Enjoy a bilingual story time, explore Taino forms in the exhibition, “Something Beautiful: Reframing La Colección” and then create some artwork of your own.

Queens Botanical Garden

Oct. 9, 8 am to 6 pm

Entrance to the Garden is donation-based on Indigenous Peoples’ Day! Proceeds will be donated to Niamuck Land Trust and Shinnecock Kelp Farmers.

Learn about the Indigenous communities of Sewanhaky (Long Island) through a guided walk, Indigenous fooways at the QBG farm, storytimes, crafts and film screenings.

Art Strong NYC

43-61 11th Street

Oct. 9, 9 am to 3 pm

Art Camps through Art Strong NYC are a great way for kids to spend their day off from school.

Create a wide variety of art projects through painting, drawing, sculpting, printmaking, collaging and more. Students will learn about different artists and make art of their own.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Oct. 9, 10 am to 5 pm

Head to Brooklyn Children’s Museum for a day of traditional dance, interactive storytelling and workshops in cooking, pottery and basketry. The event is presented in partnership with the North American Indigenous Center of New York.

Climate Museum Pop Up

105 Wooster St.

Oct. 11, 7 to 9 pm

In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, stop by a panel discussion with international Indigenous artists Megan Cope and Alan Michelson. The artists will discuss their artistic practices and show examples of their work while joining in conversation about art, colonial legacies and the climate crisis.