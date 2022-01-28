Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! Coming to Madison Square Garden This February!

Are you looking for a fun yet kid-friendly show that you can bring the whole family to see? Well luckily for us New Yokers, one of the most beloved kids shows is putting on a production at Madison Square Garden. Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! Is the perfect live show for kids to make memories while also getting to see some of their favorite characters up close.

Join Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and many other characters (along with new Sesame Streets friends Casey and Caleb as emcees) as they interact with your kids to hold a perfect dance party, while also showing what a little friendship plus teamwork can accomplish.

Of course, if you’re going to host a dance party you need a good song lineup, which is why guests will be able to jam out to familiar songs, like “I Love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster. Kids and parents of all ages will have a blast signing and dancing the night away!

This awesome show will be putting on 13 performances from February 19 through February 27. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on the MSG website and they are also sold at their Ticketmaster Box Offices.

