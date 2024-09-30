Secure Your Nursery School Tour Today!

The Saul and Carole Zabar Nursery School at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan understands this overwhelming process and wants to make it easy for families to learn about our educational philosophy and approach to early childhood learning. The preschool is an inclusive, Reggio Emilia-inspired program that embraces families from all backgrounds. Jewish values and traditions are interwoven into everything we do. Teachers work collaboratively to create experiences that spark wonder and creativity, build confidence and skills, and encourage children to be question-askers.

Nursery School tours are open for registration! Please join us to meet our outstanding educators, engage with the curriculum, ask questions, and observe students immersed in activities that inspire creativity, curiosity, and lifelong learning

Here is a quick overview of the nursery school application process:

Step 1: Register for your tour from the available dates listed here.

Step 2: Attend a tour, see the classrooms, ask questions, and learn all about the nursery school.

Step 3: Complete an application and schedule a parent interview after the tour.

Step 4: Await notification of an offer from the school, which will be on Thursday, February 29, with the parent reply deadline of Thursday, March 6.

There are so many choices, and it can be overwhelming to think about making this big decision for your young child. The Saul and Carole Zabar Nursery School encourages you to schedule a tour today or contact Erica Held, Director of Admissions, with any questions!

The JCC has excellent pre-nursery classes and programs for those younger than two, which you can explore here.

Psst…. Check out Free Kid and Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to do this Week