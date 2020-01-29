Scoop: Searching for a Preschool? Check out Guidepost Montessori

Are you on the NYC school search for your little ones? With many school options to consider, choosing a school can be a difficult decision. That’s why, when we came across Guidepost Montessori, we knew we had to share!

Guidepost Montessori has a worldwide network of schools that serves over 3,000 families across North America, Asia and Europe, including New York City, luckily for us! Across the four NYC campuses, Guidepost Montessori caters for kids ages 0 to 11, so whether you have a newborn or a grade schooler, Guidepost Montessori welcomes your family to their community.



Guidepost Montessori has two Manhattan and two Brooklyn campuses. Museum Mile is on the Upper East Side and serves ages 3 to 11, and Columbus Square is on the Upper West Side for ages 2 to 6. The Williamsburg campus is perfect for your really little ones, providing for infants up to age 6, while Brooklyn Heights offers preschool to grade 5.

With such a large and ever-growing school network, Guidepost Montessori offers exchange program opportunities, language immersion and experiential learning outside the classroom. The resources available to your kiddos are unlimited. Older students plan outings around the city themselves while little ones visit museums and shows, as well as taking daily walks to Central Park.

What we especially love about Guidepost Montessori is their focus on holistic independence that fosters self-motivation, confidence, curiosity and the ability to pursue goals into adulthood. Watch your kids develop into well-rounded, self-sufficient individuals with strong character, who also happen to know long division and read chapter books!

There’s a secret behind Guidepost’s success: the Montessori pedagogy, which is a personalized approach to learning that focuses on your child’s individual needs. NYC mamas, we know how hard it can be to drop your little one off at school for the first time, but with Guidepost Montessori, you can be sure that they are in good hands.

Your children will learn joyfully in mixed-age classrooms (part of the Montessori philosophy!) while working with carefully sequenced, hands-on materials that adhere to their own developmental needs. The classrooms are thoughtfully designed open floor plans for child-directed exploration. Students choose their own work while practicing responsibility for their environment and mentorship skills toward younger students.

Interested in learning more about Guidepost Montessori? Book a tour at guidepostmontessori.com/nyc or attend an upcoming event at one of the campuses.

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.