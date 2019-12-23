Scoop: January is Pennsylvania’s Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month – Easy and Affordable for Families!

Winter sports can be difficult to start if you’ve never done them before – it’s easier to stick to snowball fights and snowmen. But if you’re looking to try a sport this season, you’re in luck, because Governor Tom Wolf has officially declared January 2020 Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month in Pennsylvania. Take advantage of special discounts on learn to ski packages, thanks to members of the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association (SkiPA).

The aim of Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month is to make these winter sports more accessible to everyone who wants to learn, bringing families together through recreation. Linda Irvin, executive director of SkiPA, explains: “The Pennsylvania ski resorts are dedicated to providing diverse winter recreational opportunities to help families spend quality time outdoors together”.

When the snow starts falling and the air turns icy cold, you surely don’t have as many outdoor options for family fun as in the summer. With Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, your family will learn skills that will last a lifetime so that you can head outside for exercise and active family time on the slopes. Not to mention, learning the basics of skiing and snowboarding has never been so affordable! “Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month is a perfect time for families to learn a new winter sport and take advantage of tremendous savings,” said Irvin.

For the entire month, first-timers get a $5 discount off of an adult or child midweek Learn to Ski and Snowboard package at any SkiPA resort. The 21-member resorts encompass all regions of the state from the Endless Mountains to the Philadelphia suburbs, central Pennsylvania from the Maryland to New York borders and throughout the Alleghenies. Package includes beginner lift ticket, rental equipment and beginner group lesson. Visit, https://www.skipa.com/deals/learn-to-ski-and-snowboard to download your coupon today.

And don’t miss out on the ultimate deal for your kiddos: fourth and fifth graders ski and ride for FREE with SkiPA’s Snowpass! The Snowpass can be used up to three times at 21 participating Pennsylvania area ski resorts, when accompanied by a paying adult. With the Snowpass, you get a FREE Learn to Ski/Snowboard package, including a beginners lift ticket, lesson, equipment rental, and 50% off one adult Learn to Ski/Snowboard package at the resort of choice. Simply complete a quick application on skipa.com and provide a report card or other document verifying their grade. There is a nominal administration/processing fee of $40.

The deals and promotions aren’t over yet, because SkiPA has partnered with SHEETZ and Gilson to give away over 100 free skis and snowboards. The first 60 skiers and 60 snowboarders to reach five days on the mountain with their Snowpass will win a FREE Special Edition pair of Gilson Youth Skis or Gilson Snowboards. One grand prize winner will be selected from the group that hits the milestone and will have an opportunity to tour the Gilson shop and build their very own custom pair of skis or snowboard. The Snowpass automatically counts the visits and winners will be posted on skipa.com.

The following SkiPA resorts also have dedicated January Learn to Ski & Snowboard specials:

Bear Creek Mountain, Lehigh Valley

Bear Creek is making it easy to learn with a “Single-User Package,” which includes three lift tickets, three beginner lessons and three rentals for $145. The package is valid any date through January 31, 2020 for a single user only.

Elk Mountain, Union Dale

Elk’s January Learn to Ski or Snowboard package includes a beginner lift ticket, first-time lesson and equipment rental for $55 midweek and $70 on weekends/holidays. Snowboard package is $62 midweek and $72 on weekends/holidays.

Jack Frost/Big Boulder, Blakeslee

Beginners can take advantage of a $50 Learn to Ski/Ride package every Tuesday in January (excluding January 1). Package includes a restricted lift ticket, lesson and rental. Not valid for the SnowMonsters children’s program.

Liberty Mountain Resort, Carroll Valley

Learn to ski or snowboard for only $55 on Thursdays all January. Packages include a beginner lift ticket, rental, helmet and a beginner lesson.

Roundtop Mountain Resort, Lewisberry

Roundtop is offering $55 Learn to Ski or Snowboard packages every Thursday in January. The package includes a beginner lift ticket, class lesson and rental equipment. No reservation is needed. Purchase at any ticket window.

Shawnee Mountain, Shawnee-on-Delaware

January 10 is National Learn a Snow Sport Day. To celebrate, Shawnee is offering 100 introductory Learn to Ski or Snowboard packages for $29, which includes beginner lift ticket, lesson and rental. This is limited to the first 100 guests and must be purchased online in advance. Shawnee will also offer an $85 Learn to Ski and Snowboard special Jan. 2 through Jan. 31(excluding Jan. 18 and 19). The package includes lift ticket, rental and beginner group lesson. Bring a Friend and receive 50% off your same day lift ticket when you sign them up for a first-time lesson. Available any midweek day at the ski school desk.

Ski Big Bear, Lackawaxen

Beginners can take advantage of discounted Learn to Ski & Snowboard packages on Mondays and Thursdays through January for just $75. Package includes one full day lift ticket (surface lifts only), rental package and one-hour group lesson. Reservations are required. No other discounts apply. Additionally, purchase a Learn to Ski & Snowboard package in January and receive $10 off a regular/jr full day lift ticket.

Tussey Mountain All Seasons, Boalsburg

Tussey is celebrating Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month with two special days of greatly discounted rates. Available Tuesday, January 21 and 28, beginners can purchase a Learn to Ski or Snowboard package for $35 per person, which includes a one-hour beginner lesson, lift ticket and rental equipment. Lessons are available at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Whitetail Resort, Mercersburg

Learn to Ski or Snowboard packages are available every Thursday in January, starting Jan. 2, for only $55. Free childcare will also be provided with the purchase of a package. Packages include a beginner lift ticket, rental and beginner lesson.

For more information on Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month deals or the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association visit www.SkiPA.com.

