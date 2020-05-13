Quantcast
Scoop: A Nutritious Ice Cream for Kids…It’s Yum Actually

Yum Actually is giving kids the most delicious reason to eat their fruits and veggies. This sweet company, founded by New York City-based mom, Nicole Frankel, blends real fruits and vegetables into something that even picky eaters won’t refuse – ICE CREAM!

Yum Actually’s Flavors

Each cup of Yum Actually’s ice cream lists a fruit or vegetable as its primary ingredient and contains 40% less sugar than leading ice cream brands. Their flavor lineup includes Yummy Mango, Caramel Sweet Potato, Butternut Squash Butterscotch, and Creamy Honey Banana. Yum Actually is distributed throughout NYC, and is also available through Grubhub and DoorDash.

Visit their website for details at yumactually.com

