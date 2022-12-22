New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Fun At Home

Santa! Chatting with Mrs. Claus (about Santa, cookies &milk and that darn naughty list)

By
comments
Posted on

 

Chatting with Mrs. Claus (about connecting with Santa, cookies and milk and that darn naughty list)
Getty Images

Santa! Chatting with Mrs. Claus (about connecting with Santa, cookies and milk and that darn naughty list)

If you celebrate Christmas, you know there are only a few days until the big day. We connected with Mrs. Claus straight from the Portable North Pole (PNP.) The Portable North Pole (PNP) is an online platform Santa and his elves use to send personalized video messages and calls to anyone you think will love a Santa chat. 

I have used it many times so my kids could experience the Christmas thrill. 

 Although our chat was brief, Mrs. Claus was as sweet as you could imagine she would be, and she was happy to answer any of my questions!

About the Author

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

Join the Conversation

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Atlantic Acting School

Get Involved with Theater and Performing Arts at the Atlantic Acting School

Steps on Broadway Youth Programs

Steps on Broadway

Manhattan Mandarin

Manhattan Mandarin started with two brothers tutoring Mandarin house-to-house in New York City. Thanks to our amazing students and team of great teachers, we're now New York's premier Mandarin tutoring company with programs and students across the country and beyond.

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family December 2022

Related Articles