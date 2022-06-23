Roosevelt Island’s Beautiful Waterfront Pool Is Now Open for Summer 2022!

Roosevelt Island’s Waterfront Pool Is Now Open!

Summer has officially started and that means that it is also the start of pool season! If you are looking for a change of scenery from the NYC Public pools, families have the opportunity to make a splash in Manhattan Park’s annual Pop Up Pool Party!

Every year this luxury waterfront rental community’s pool, located alongside River Road, is transformed into a colorful oasis that families can enjoy throughout the summer.

This year’s mural was created by Hratch Arbach, a Syrian-Armenian artist with a Ph.D. in microbiology and virology, and follows the theme of sustainability.

​​EVP of New Developments at The Corcoran Group, Jodi Stasse, said in a press release, “We were so intrigued by Hratch Arbach’s approach to his design for the pool deck. This year we wanted to draw attention to the influence of nature on art and artists.”

Arbach’s mural at Manhattan park is part of his ongoing series “Letters from the Ocean.”. When asked about the installation, the artist said, “Manhattan Park’s pool is the perfect place for this piece from my series, given Roosevelt Island’s location in a tidal estuary and its relationship with the Atlantic Ocean.”

Not only was Arbach the chosen artist for this year’s project, but he also painted the entire pool deck by himself with assistance from friends in the Roosevelt Island community! It took him two weeks and around 75 gallons of paint to complete the installation.

Both Manhattan Park residents and guests will have the chance to enjoy the pool throughout the summer 2022 season. For more information about how to get seasonal pool memberships, check out Manhattan Park’s Pool Club Flyer.

Looking for another way to keep your kids occupied this summer? Check out our Summer Reading List for Kids of All Ages 2022!