Rockets of Awesome Pop-Up Store: Now Open in NYC

Rockets of Awesome pop-up store is now open in the Flatiron District! This shared shopping experience for kids and parents make it easy for BTS shopping.

Now Open!

Rockets of Awesome pop-up store is now open and kids and parents are seriously loving it! Rockets of Awesome is expanding their services from online to the streets of New York City by opening a pop-up store just in time for back-to-school shopping at 133 Fifth Ave. in the Flatiron District. From August 8th to September/October of 2019, you’ll be able to buy limited edition, direct-to-consumer merchandise at this pop-up store.

Photo via Sourcing Journal

Insta-Worthy Pop-Up

Rockets of Awesome has always been the go-to site when it comes to shopping easy for the kids. They started as an online subscription service that allows you to do all your clothes shopping without ever leaving the house. It’s as simple as taking a brief style quiz, approving your eight items of clothing, and unboxing your new clothes that are sent to your door.

Now, you are definitely going to want to take that shopping trip — and yes, with all the kids! Rockets of Awesome created a space where both kids and parents will get to enjoy the shopping experience. Have fun taking an Insta-worthy photo at their VELCRO wall or in the marshmallow pool.

photo via techcrunch.com

There are even in-store events for everyone, like hair braiding for the kiddos and meditating for the parents. This shopping experience gives kids a sense of independence while parents can select items to complete that back-to-school look. Also, get to enjoy the convenience of on-site personalization for their clothes.

For this year's back-to-school shopping, make sure to stop by Rockets of Awesome for an easy way to get all that the kids need for an awesome school year!

Hours & Info

Monday-Friday: 10 am-8 pm

Saturday: 10 am- 7 pm

Sunday: 10 am- 6 pm

@rocketsofawesome

646-791-0966

133 Fifth Ave in the Flatiron District