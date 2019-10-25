



Rockets of Awesome, the magical kid’s line born here in NYC, has a fantastical pop-up shop in town now until December 28th.

Initially intended for parents to stock up on their popular pieces for Back to School, the surge of demand and excitement of the shoppers persuaded Rockets of Awesome to keep the store open through the holiday season.

A Bit of History

Rockets of Awesome was founded by mom Rachel Blumenthal who lives in Manhattan with her husband, Neil, and their children, Griffin and Gemma. Rachel founded and was CEO of the Cricket’s Circle, which many parents may recall was a cool website that did the job of weeding through the fray of all the baby products and information that comes at you when you’re new parents. This site provided curated resources and editorial content that helped parents to navigate what they needed for their baby and toddler. It was Cricket’s Circle community that inspired Rachel to start Rockets of Awesome.

Now a popular kids’ clothing subscription service, as well as an e-commerce site, Rockets of Awesome is here in a sweet shop located in the Flatiron District. While parents shop the signature bright and bold collections, kids can jump into the ‘marshmallow’ pit, take selfies on the rainbow swing, and work on their creative vision through the walls of the sticker rooms.

Visit the Pop-Up!

Store location: 133 Fifth Avenue (at 20th street) New York, NY 10003

Store hours: Mon-Saturday: 10 am – 7 pm / Sun: 10 am – 6 pm

Store Phone number: 646-791-0966

Stay in the know with the Rockets of Awesome Pop Up by following them on Instagram: @rocketsofawesome