The Best Cozy Restaurants With Fireplaces in New York for Families

It’s not very often that you’ll see a fireplace in New York City. As the cold months settle in, nothing is better than taking a night off with your loved ones to enjoy a good dinner next to warmth and the smell of wood. Luckily, we have rounded up some of the best cozy restaurants with fireplaces in New York where you can stay toasty!
La Cigogne - Carroll Gardens
The intimate atmosphere here is only heightened by the wood-burning fireplace. Guests can expect good eats like their delicious salmon fillets or a hearty chorizo sandwich. Desserts include everything from chocolate brownies with vanilla ice cream to apple crumble. Kids also have their fair share of options from mac and cheese, burgers, and even la tarte flambee margarita. 215 Union St., 718-858-5641
Hudson Hound - Greenwich Village
This modern Irish restaurant and bar aim to serve quality ingredients from local producers. Their menu is filled with a contemporary twist to traditional dishes that are sure to please! Starters include foods like smoked salmon and rotisserie wings. The dinner options are plentiful as well. Fill up on their chicken pot pie, pork tenderloin schnitzel, risotto and more. 575 Hudson St., 212-796-6213
The NoMad Hotel - NoMad
The NoMad has casual but elegant food inspired by the chef’s time in Switzerland, California, and New York City. The venue is broken up into a series of rooms surrounding a glass-enclosed atrium. One of these spaces includes a fireplace that serves as a focal point. It’s an intimate area and the fireplace was imported from a great French château. The menu has appetizers, snacks, and entrées. Meals cover everything from breakfast to dinner. Guests here can get their hands on lobster, duck, whole roasted chicken and so much more. 1170 Broadway, 212-796-1500
Keens - Midtown
Keens is home to amazing steaks and also owns the largest collection of churchwarden pipes in the world. The churchwarden pipes were brought all the way from the Netherlands. They’re lined all across the ceilings, making this venue a sight to behold. Meals include fresh oysters, sauteed jumbo shrimp with spinach, and tons more. Their dessert menu is nothing to scoff at either — crème brûlée, key lime pie, carrot cake, and other treats. This place will leave you feeling fancy and full. 72 West 36th St., 212-947-3636
La Lanterna di Vittorio - Greenwich Village
La Lanterna is among tons of many other Italian cafes. However, this one is set apart by its cozy feel. As soon as the chill sets in, the fireplace is doing its job keeping guests warm on the lower level. Near NYU, it’s a popular destination for college kids and the neighboring community. Since it’s less visible compared to other cafes in the area, the crowds here are manageable. Food-wise, they have a large menu consisting of everything from warm teas, pies, soups, paninis, and lasagna. 129 MacDougal St., 917-639-3236
Society Cafe - Greenwich Village
Executive Chef Manuel Gonzalez personally makes his way to the Union Square Green Market to shop four days a week. This is all so he can ensure every ingredient is super fresh, sustainable, and locally sourced. His passion for food and positive relationships with local New York farmers come through in every dish. The menu has small plates with foods like crispy sticky rice, market hummus, and more. Guests also have the option to eat homemade pasta, whole-wheat pizzas, roasted chicken, and much more. 52 W 13th St., 347-441-4942
SakaMai - Lower East Side
This Japanese restaurant has a unique American touch. Guests can find themselves eating anything from fresh sashimi platters to beef tartare. The menu is chock full of meats like Japanese fried chicken, pork belly sliders, and duck breast. There’s also a selection of sizzling plates, veggies, seafood, and rice and noodles. Housemade desserts include a spectacular mochi parfait, gelato, and black sesame crème brûlée. 157 Ludlow St., 646-590-0684
Antica Pesa - Williamsburg
For authentic Roman food, try Antica Pesa. This restaurant puts a focus on reworking traditional recipes. They use seasonal, local, and mostly organic products to make sure your food is as tasty as it can be. You can expect homemade pasta, homemade desserts, the delicious Italian imported cheeses, and olive oils. They’re currently serving their fall menu. It includes a number of vegetarian options. Best of all, they’re open on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years. 115 Berry St., 347-763-2635
Nancy’s Restaurant - Bellerose Manor
Nancy’s restaurant and taproom describes itself as a highly appreciated gathering place for the community. With a fireplace, walls covered with art, and a cathedral ceiling, this restaurant is a unique dining experience. Their dinner menu includes grilled hanger steak, a variety of salads, grilled salmon, and more. They also have a kids menu that’s sure to satisfy even the pickiest young eaters. 255-41 Jericho Tpk., 718-343-4616