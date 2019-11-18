The Best Cozy Restaurants With Fireplaces in New York for Families

It’s not very often that you’ll see a fireplace in New York City. As the cold months settle in, nothing is better than taking a night off with your loved ones to enjoy a good dinner next to warmth and the smell of wood. Luckily, we have rounded up some of the best cozy restaurants with fireplaces in New York where you can stay toasty!

Want to find more places to eat in the city? Check out, The Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Manhattan.