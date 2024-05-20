Reach Out and Read Celebrates 35th Anniversary with 35 for 35

You may notice new books in the waiting area next time you go to the pediatrician for a check up.

In honor of their 35th anniversary, Reach Out and Read, national nonprofit promoting childhood literacy and healthy family relationships, announced the launch of 35 for 35 in collaboration with decades-long partner Scholastic.

Reach Out and Read and Scholastic curated a collection of 35 books; 10,000 copies of the 35 books (350,000 books in total) will be printed and shipped to medical clinics nationwide.

The collection features a wide variety of voices, from new authors to best-selling authors and literary award winners, and selections celebrate the vibrant communities, inclusive families and diverse cultures of millions of children around the world.

Here is the full list of books featured in the 35 for 35 collection:

Cat’s First Baby by Natalie Nelson

Dog’s First Baby by Natalie Nelson

Hello, Beautiful You! by Andrea Davis Pinkney

I Love Your Face! by Karma Wilson

Awake, Asleep by Kyle Lukoff

Bus Stop by Angela H. Dale

Dream Big by Joyce Wan

Sometimes I Kaploom by Rachel Vail

The Rice in the Pot Goes Round and Round by Wendy Wan-Long Shang

This Is Our House by Hyewon Yum

We All Play by Julie Flett

You Matter by Christian Robinson

Bathe the Cat by Alice B. McGinty

Carina Felina by Carmen Agra Deedy

Dreamers by Yuyi Morales

Drum Dream Girl by Margarita Engle

My Moms Love Me by Anna Membrino

Our Favorite Day by Joowon Oh

We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom

A Library by Nikki Giovanni

Between Words, a Friendship Tale by Saki Tanaka

Elephant in the Dark by Mina Javaherbin

Eyes That Kiss in the Corners by Joanna Ho

Forever Home by Henry Cole

I Promise by Lebron James

Julian at the Wedding by Jessica Love

Nell Plants a Tree by Anne Wynter

One Family by George Shannon

Our Pool by Lucy Ruth Cummins

Skater Cielo by Rachel Katstaller

The Paperboy by Dav Pilkey

We Are Here by Tami Charles

When Rubin Plays by Gracey Zhang

Why Am I Me? by Paige Britt

Windows by Julia Denos

Marty Martinez, CEO of Reach Out and Read, says that their goal is to “build lifelong bonds” between children and their parents “over shared reading.”

“We collaborated with Scholastic on this collection because of their reach and ability to work with publishing partners to include as many titles, authors and illustrators as possible,” Martinez said in a press release. “Through our network of clinicians, we will now put those meaningful, joyous books in the hands of families who might not otherwise have them.”

Healthcare clinics in the Greater New York area will be among the first in the nation to receive books from the 35 for 35 collection. The full list of 232 clinics served by Reach Out and Read can be found on Reach Out and Read’s website, and includes clinics in all five boroughs, across Long Island and in the Westchester area.

Using the Reach Out and Read model, medical providers will share the books with families with young children at no cost during well-child visits, alongside evidence-based guidance about literacy and nurturing relationships through shared reading.

The benefits of the program are evident: research shows that Reach Out and Read families read together more often, and their children enter kindergarten more prepared to succeed, and shared reading has proven benefits later on in life.

