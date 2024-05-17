Bryant Park Yoga is Back This Summer

Kick off the summer with free yoga classes in Bryant Park. Bryant Park Yoga is back for its 21st year of free outdoor yoga classes in Midtown Manhattan, presented by CALIA, a a women’s performance apparel brand found exclusively at DICK’s Sporting Goods.

Starting May 29 and through Sept. 25, yoga enthusiasts of all levels can drop in for yoga class in Bryant Park twice a week: Tuesday mornings at 10 am on the Upper Terrace and Wednesday evenings at 6 pm (or 5:30 pm in September) on the Lawn.

Throughout the summer, classes will be taught by a variety of the best yoga instructors in the region and will give participants the opportunity to try different styles of yoga.

“We are delighted that our yoga series continues to be so popular,” says Daniel Biederman, executive director of Bryant Park Corporation, in a press release. “It’s exciting to see the hundreds of participants from all walks of life, many of them regulars, gather here as a community each week.”

Women’s performance apparel brand CALIA is a new partner with Bryant Park Yoga this year.

Tracey Fetherson, senior brand manager for CALIA, said in a press release that the partnership with Bryant Park Yoga aligns with the brand’s goals.

“As a brand, we are always looking for meaningful ways to support any form of movement, so we look forward to connecting with all who partake in this mindful practice,” Fetherson says. “At each session, we hope to empower participants to find strength, confidence, and beauty in the burn.”

Be sure to bring your own mat and get to the park early to grab a good spot! Head to Bryant Park’s website to register and book your spot and to see the full schedule.

Drop in for a class and take the opportunity to disconnect from the city, stretch, relax and recharge.

And if you’re looking for yoga gear to prep before heading to class, here are some ideas on where to start!

You don’t have to shell out a lot of money on a yoga mat, especially if you’re just starting out. Luckily, Series-8 Fitness offers affordable workout equipment for fitness enthusiasts of all levels. Series-8 fitness yoga mats come in a variety of different colors and patterns, meaning there’s an option to fit everyone’s taste.

Water Bottle: Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Water is the most important part of any workout. Opting for a spill-proof bottle is a good choice to prevent any spills during your workout or inside your workout bag. Owala’s FreeSip bottle comes with a spout and locking push-button lid. The stainless steel bottle also comes with double-wall insulation, which will keep your water cold for up to 24 hours. And it comes in a bunch of different colors, so you can match your water bottle to the rest of your yoga gear.

CALIA will get you ready for every workout. Available exclusively in DICK’s Sporting Goods Stores and online, CALIA has activewear for various types of workout activities, including yoga, meaning you’ll be ready to hit the studio in no time. Whether you like to workout in sweats, bike shorts, leggings or bodysuits, CALIA has options for you to workout and look good while doing it.

Yoga Bag: WILLWOO WILLWOO

No need to juggle all of your stuff on the way to class. This canvas tote bag from WILLWOO WILLWOO will be able to fit everything you need for yoga class and beyond. There’s even a slot on the outside to hold your yoga mat!

