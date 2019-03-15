Purim Parties For The Entire Family in New York City

Purim is always loads of fun when the whole family is all involved! From music and dancing to Hamantaschen eating—get ready for all the Purim festivities!

This year for Purim, there will be tons of celebratory events that you can go to with your family around the city. With parties in each borough, you simply can’t miss out on these great opportunities to make memories with the family. From crafting glass painted centerpieces to costume parades—there is a little something for everyone to get into the Purim spirit!

Manhattan:

Generation R Purim Carnival Individual Ticket

Come for the Russian-Jewish carnival and partake in all the exciting festivities! Celebrate Purim with tons of games, music, puppet performances in Russian, food stations, and Queen Esther conquering evil! Come dressed in your costume and enjoy a light snack to go along with the fun. $15, 11:00AM – 12:30PM, Mar 17. jccmanhattan.org

Harlem Purim Party! With PJ Library & JCC Harlem featuring: Lady Sinagaga and Wonderspark Puppets! Family (Up to 5 People)

For this Purim celebration, expect a costume pop-up corner with a photo booth, mask making and face painting, fun crafts, a tzedakah (justice) project and games, an incredible Purim puppet show, and and a special story time with drag queen Lady Sinagaga. Anyone of any age can join the many festivities—Costumes are encouraged! $25, 2 -5 pm, Mar 17. jccmanhattan.org

Purim Celebration

Share this special holiday with songs, treats, and art-making to enjoy as a family. Appropriate for children 4 years and under. 3:15-4pm, March 21. jccmanhattan.org

Brooklyn:

Centerpiece Studio

Dazzle the family with a glass painted centerpiece to have at the table when it comes time to feast. Learn how to craft your very own centerpiece that you will treasure forever. Adult or Child $13/ Senior (65+ with I.D.) $10, 3 – 5 pm, March 17, 18, & 19. 792 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11213, jcm.museum

Purim Treasure Hunt

King Achashveirosh has lost his signet ring and it is up to you to find it! At the Jewish Children’s Museum, you will find clues around the exhibit that will steer you in the right direction to find his missing ring. Have fun by exploring the different exhibit floors as you go on this treasure hunt for the King. Adult and Child $13/ Senior (65+ with I.D.) $10, 12:30 – 1:30 pm, March 17. 792 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11213, jcm.museum

Hamantash Shapery

It is that time of the year for Hamantash! Get excited because at the Jewish Children’s Museum, you will be able to get ready for Purim by shaping and filing Hamantash! Spend time with the family with these traditional pastries that will surely be delicious. Adult and Children $13/ Senior (65+ with I.D.) $10, 11 am – 2:30 pm, March 17, 18, & 20. 792 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11213, jcm.museum

Family Purim Party

This Purim party is definitely a great one that everyone can enjoy. There will be music, dancing, prizes, Hamantaschen, a photo corner, bouncy house, games, and a costume parade! $5, 3-5pm, March 17. 1625 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230, emjc.org

BIG BKLYN PURIM PARTY

For those Purim celebrators in Brooklyn, come to Drag Queen Story Hour, Puppetsburg’s Purim Show, Kids’ Concert with Tkiya, Hamantaschen, Carnival Games, and more. In addition, think about giving black to the community with Repair the World. Come with costumes and tons of party energy! For all ages. 2-5pm, March 17. 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201, citypointbrooklyn.com

Purim Celebration for Children

At Kane Street Synagogue enjoy crafts, hamantashen-baking, face-painting, songs and a kid-friendly Megillah reading. $20 per family, 10:30am-12pm, March 17th. 236 Kane St, Brooklyn, NY 11231, kanestreet.org

Queens:

​Purim Carnival at Commonpoint Queens’ Central Queens

This Purim carnival will feature inflatable rides, obstacle courses, arts and crafts, games, food, and so much more! There will also be an open house on their Summer Camp and Early Childhood/Nursery School Open Houses, so you can have a great time while getting informed on future programs. $5/child (over 2 years old), with a maximum of $15 per family, 1-3:30pm, March 17. Commonpoint Queens’ Central Queens 58-20 Little Neck Pkwy, Little Neck, NY 11362, commonpointqueens.org

Bronx:

Purim Big Top

Big Top will be having a festive meal, circus party, hamantashen (special cookies), and cotton candy. And to continue the fun there will be magic, a fire juggler, and an artist to draw your picture and face painting for the kids.Children of all ages are urged to attend. RSVP prior. Starts at 5:30pm, March 21. Bronx Jewish Center, 1969 Haight Ave, Bronx, NY 10461, bronxjewishcenter.org