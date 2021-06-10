How Kids and Families Can Celebrate Pride Month 2021

Celebrating Pride 2021

Not only is June known for being the start of summer, but it’s also the month that we celebrate Pride month! Teach your kids about what Pride month stands for and why it is important that we celebrate it. Whether you want to attend events in person or would like to celebrate at home, there are a ton of ways for kids and their families to show support to the LBGTQIA+ community!

Read a Book About the LBGTQIA+ Community

Pride Colors by Robin Stevenson

Ages: Newborn to 3

Pride Colors is a great book to help you start the conversation about Pride month and the LBGTQIA+ community with your little ones! This book teaches kids that you are free to be with whoever you choose to and that you will always be loved through rhymes and colorful pictures. Stevenson also takes the time to talk about the meaning behind each color on the pride flag!

Our Rainbow by Little Bee Books

Ages: 2-5

In partnership with GLAAD, children can learn more about the colors within the Pride flag! Little Bee Books uses bright colors and simple text to break down what each color represents and what little acts of kindness we can do to show our support!

This Day in June by Gayle E. Pitman

Ages: 4-8

Gayle Pitman’s book won the Stonewall Book Award back in 2015 and has since become a book that many people use to teach their kids respect and acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. This Day in June allows readers to experience a Pride celebration while also teaching them about the history and culture of the community.

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders

Ages: 5-8

This empowering book tells the story of the Pride flag and how it became a symbol for the LBGTQIA+ community. Award-winning author Rob Sanders starts the story with social activist Harvey Milk and designer Gilbert Baker in 1978 and how it has played a role in today’s world. This book has been named one of Amazon’s Best Children’s Book of the Year and has been a fan favorite for many families.

Pride: The Celebration and the Struggle by Robin Stevenson

Ages: 9-12

What better way to celebrate Pride month than learning about all of the amazing victories the community has had over the last 50 years. Robin Stevenson’s book has recently been updated and expanded in order to provide the most up-to-date victories and historic events. This book also emphasized how we need to continue fighting for change and how young people can play a big role in that fight.

Attend a Virtual or In-Person Event

Youth Pride

When: June 26, 3 pm

Where: online

Price: Free, registration required

This iconic annual event is taking place virtually this year, so everyone can join in on the fun in the comfort of your own home! This year, NYC Pride has teamed up with youth-focused LGBT centers, organizations, and programs in order to put on this event. Look forward to watching musical performances, LGBTQIA+ center spotlights, and more!

Pride Party for Kids!

When: June 12, 10:30-11:15 am

Where: Washington Square Park, Washington Square, Greenwich Village

Price: $25, registration required

This event is put on by Curated Care and allows for your kids to be creative while also celebrating pride month! Each ticket includes a set of craft materials for kids to make rainbow friendship bracelets and their own pride flags. This family-friendly event also wouldn’t be complete without a themed freeze dance with a very special drag queen guest!

PrideFest

When: June 27, 11 am

Where: 4th Ave. between 13th and 9th St, Greenwich Village

Price: Free

PrideFest is an annual celebration for all ages and has been going on for 27 years! Take some time to walk around the street fair and look at the exhibitors, entertainers, food, and activities that make up this celebration. Whether you’re in the mood to listen to some great music, or to grab some new pride apparel, PrideFest is the place to be this June!

Celebrate Pride

When: June 12, 10 am-1 pm or 2-5 pm

Where: Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Price: $13, $12 for grandparents, free for children under 1

Celebrate all kinds of love at Brooklyn Children’s Museum! This event will invite families to listen to a special storytime program with Drag Queen Story Hour, and then join in on a family dance party with DJ Dynamite. Celebrate Pride is sure to be a fun-filled event that will help kids celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community!

NYC Pride Parade

When: June 27, 12 pm

Where: New York, NY or online

Price: Free

One of the most famous events that take place in June is the annual Pride Parade, and now your family can choose to attend in person or online! Enjoy the live entertainment and performances while celebrating Pride month. If you’re tuning into the broadcast, look forward to also watching the live performances, as well as on-air interviews. This parade is one that people can’t miss out on!

Watch a Movie

Out

Rated: PG

Where to stream: Disney+

This short film is following the story of Greg, Pixar’s first gay main character, and how he tackles trying to feel that he doesn’t have to hide who he is. This film is a great starting point when having a conversation with your kids about the LBGTQIA+ community and will show them that love will always win.

Watch the Mitchell family embark on a journey to bring their daughter Katie to college while also fighting off alien robots! Although the film doesn’t make Katie’s queerness a central point of the story, many people have said it is a model for how queer people should be represented in films.

This witty and inspiring film follows flamboyant Billy Bloom as he decides to run for homecoming queen in his conservative high school. Freak Show is a very relatable movie for kids within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as opens other people’s eyes to the struggles teens within the community have to go through.

Make Pride Month Inspired Crafts:

These DIY rings are very simple and easy to make and are the perfect toys for kids to play with and dance with. All you need is a wooden ring and an assortment of ribbons and you can make this colorful creation. These would be a great toy to bring to any Pride month event kids and their families decide to attend.

This project is a spin-off a classic rainbow art project. Using a combination of shaving cream and different colored paints, you will put the rainbow colors together to form a marble look. These art pieces will be great to hang up in your house or you can cut them into gift tags and cards you can send to people for Pride month!

The tissue paper rainbow is the perfect craft for toddlers and preschoolers to try out. Not only is this a fun craft to make while celebrating Pride month, but it will also help kids learn the color order of the rainbow and will enhance their motor skills!

Rainbow paper flowers are one of the most popular crafts for kids of all ages to make. These paper flowers will be great to wave in the air for Pride month celebrations and events. This craft is simple and doesn’t require many materials. Kids can also be creative and make different shaped petals or add their own decorations.