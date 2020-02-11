Presidents Day 2020: Things to Do With Kids in New York City

This Presidents Day, there are tons of things to do with kids in NYC. Whether you’re looking for shows, classes our outdoor activities, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up the best events happening this weekend across all five boroughs. So browse our list to make the most of your long weekend!
And if you’re looking for more events throughout the month, check out our roundup of the top kid-friendly events in Manhattan this February!
Top 10 Presidents Day 2020 Things to Do with Kids in NYC:
-
Yeti, Set, Snow! Marionette Show - Upper West Side, Manhattan
In Central Park’s quaint Swedish Marionette theater, celebrate winter with this cute puppet show. “Yeti, Set, Snow!” tells the story of a young girl named Widget who encounters a yeti named Pascetti. Through songs and fun, they learn that winter is wonderful, but friendship is even better. The show runs this year through February 23rd, so Presidents Day Weekend is the perfect time to check it out.
Saturday Feb 15 (11 am, 1 pm); Sunday Feb 16 (11 am, 1 pm); Monday Feb 17 (11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm)
Swedish Marionette Theater in Central Park (79th St and West Drive, Central Park)
Tickets available here. $8 (children); $12 (adults)
-
Presidents Day Family Bowl - Williamsburg, Brooklyn
All ages are welcome to join in a fun day of bowling at Brooklyn Bowl on Monday, February 17th. Doors open at 12 pm for bowling and food. The brunch menu (and the kids menu) will be available, so you can chow down on some jumbo pancakes while bowling spares.
Monday, Feb 17 (12 pm – 6 pm)
Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn
No cover charge!
-
All About Owls Class with the Urban Park Rangers - Annadale, Staten Island
The Urban Park Rangers are hosting a few events over their “Kids Week” between February 17th and February 21st, but their “All About Owls” class is definitely the highlight. This immersive, educational deep dive into the world of owls is geared towards ages 12 and younger. And if the kids totally love it, you can take them to the Urban Park Rangers’ Birds of Prey event on Tuesday, February 18th at Inwood Hill Park.
Monday, Feb 17 (1 pm – 2:30 pm)
Blue Heron Nature Center, 222 Poillon Avenue, Staten Island
Free to attend!
-
Hot Cocoa with George Washington - Upper West Side, Manhattan
Learn about the history of colonial hot chocolate straight from George and Martha Washington themselves. As historical interpreters take on the roles of the first U.S. president and his wife, children of all ages are invited to listen and participate in a discussion. They’ll learn about the history of chocolate, the cacao bean and its important role in early America.
Monday, Feb 17 (1 pm – 4 pm)
New York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West
Free with museum admission: $22 (adults), $6 (kids, 5-13), free for kids 4 and under
-
Civil Engineering Day - Corona, Queens
As the New York Hall of Science kicks off its Engineering Week, Monday is full of stimulating and interactive engineering-related activities. Build a dome with gumdrops and toothpicks, design a boat made of aluminum foil, or create at tower out of index cards and paper clips. The Metropolitan Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers has specifically designed each activity to be fun, kid-friendly and have practical engineering applications.
Monday, Feb 17 (12 pm – 4 pm)
New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St, Corona, Queens
Free with museum admission: $16 (adult), $13 (kids)
-
Williamsbridge Oval Scavenger Hunt - Norwood, Bronx
Families with kids of all ages are invited to participate in this epic scavenger hunt through the recreation center and surrounding park. Clues will lead you to hidden items, and prizes are up for grabs for the keenest detectives. If your kids love a mystery, you won’t want to miss this event!
Monday, Feb 17 (3:30 pm – 5:30 pm)
Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx
Free to attend!
-
Presidents Day Trivia for Kids - Prospect Park, Brooklyn
The Prospect Park Alliance is hosting events for kids throughout Presidents Week. But they’re kicking it off on Monday with two rounds of kid-friendly presidential trivia. Since we’re celebrating the birthdays of Washington and Lincoln, of course there will be a special birthday cake!
Monday, 17 Feb (2 pm & 3 pm)
Lefferts Historic House, 452 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
$3 suggested donation
-
It’s Electric! Magnets Program - Flushing, Queens
Con Edison presents a fun and interactive class on magnets. Each participant will create miniature sculptures that dance, wiggle and groove with the power of magnets. You’ll also be able to take your sculpture home with you, ensuring that this experience is truly unforgettable.
Saturday Feb 15 (2:30 pm – 4:30 pm)
Kingsland Homestead (Queens Historical Society), 143-35 37th Avenue, Flushing, Queens
$10 per child
-
Ice Fishing in Bryant Park - Midtown, Manhattan
Bryant Park has a variety of fun events happening throughout Kids Week! You can also try out curling at 11 am or take a chess lesson at 12:30, but nothing looks quite as fun as fishing for penguins in the Bryant Park Fountain. So hop on over on Presidents Day, borrow a rod and catch as many penguins as you can!
Monday, Feb 17 (11 am – 1 pm)
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, 6th Ave & 41st Street
Free to attend!
-
Presidents Day at the Children's Museum of Manhattan - Upper West Side, Manhattan
The Children’s Museum of Manhattan has an exciting lineup of events throughout the day on Presidents Day. Between arts & crafts, puppet shows and dance parties, you’re guaranteed never to have a dull moment if you decide to spend your day here. (Make sure you don’t miss the Wonder Sparks Puppet Theater show at 2 pm!)
Monday, Feb 17 (1o am – 4:45 pm)
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St
Museum admission: $15 admission (free if members)