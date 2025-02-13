Premier Sports Camps

For young athletes and active kids, summer is the perfect time to hone their skills, build confidence, and have fun in a dynamic, team-oriented environment. Sports-themed summer camps offer an exciting way for children to stay active while developing discipline, teamwork, and perseverance.

Beyond skill-building, sports camps foster personal growth by teaching valuable life lessons in leadership, resilience, and sportsmanship. Campers not only refine their techniques but also gain a sense of camaraderie and motivation that extends beyond the playing field. Whether they’re passionate about soccer, basketball, swimming, or multi-sport programs, these camps provide expert coaching, structured training, and plenty of opportunities for friendly competition—all in an engaging and supportive setting. Here are some fantastic summertime options for your little sports enthusiast.

412 Nothing But Net

412 East 90th Street, NYC

646-600-7620

412 Nothing But Net offers summer basketball co-ed day clinics, June 23-26 and July 7-10 for grades 3-6 and 7-12. Morning sessions (9am-12pm) are educational and skill based sessions for students grades 3-6, focused on fun and skill building, drills, game play, special guest speakers and a 3v3 tournament! Afternoon sessions (1-3pm) are for students grades 7-12, with position specific training provided by coaches with college playing and coaching experience for guards, wings and post players, with full-court games played each session. Skills video and game video available to build your recruiting portfolio. All participants receive a NBN water bottle, practice pinnie and sling bag.

412 Squash

412 East 90th Street, NYC

646-943-6861

Join the fun this summer at 412 Squash, the premier squash club on Manhattan’s Upper East Side! Dynamic summer programs and day camps are designed for kids ages 5+, providing a fun and engaging introduction to the world of squash. Under the guidance of experienced coaches, young athletes will develop essential skills, make new friends, and boost their confidence both on and off the court. With a focus on teamwork and sportsmanship, the camps nurture a love for squash in a supportive environment. Don’t miss out on a summer of fun and fitness. Sign up today and let your child discover the joy of squash.

Creative Arts and Sports

268 Mulberry St., NYC

646-344-1070

Creative Arts and Sports offers an exciting summer day camp at their Soho/Lower East Side location, where basketball takes center court! Kids will enhance their skills through drills, games, and friendly competition, all while building teamwork and confidence. The camp runs from mid-June through the end of July, with flexible enrollment options for one week or day-by-day participation. In August, a special 3-week basketball day camp in Southampton provides young athletes with the chance to elevate their game. Whether perfecting their shooting, dribbling, or passing, Creative Arts and Sports offers a high-energy, basketball-focused experience. Every day is a slam dunk, with skill development, sportsmanship, and tons of fun on the court!

Future Stars Summer Camps

8 Long Island Locations

914-273-8500

For 45 years, Future Stars has been providing families with the most outstanding sports camp programs in the New York Metro Area. With 8 convenient locations across Long Island and 12+ sports programs to choose from, there is something for everyone. Beginners and experienced players are all welcome. Future Stars’ expert staff will help develop skills and self-confidence in the sport of your choice. Daily water activities and lunch break up a fun-filled day of training, skills competitions, scrimmages and more. Sports offered include baseball, basketball, cheerleading, flag football, tackle football, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, tennis and volleyball. Future Stars also has a multi-sports program and various STEAM education camps. Sessions are weekly and enrollment is open!

J Sports Academy

The Masters School, 49 Clinton Avenue, Dobbs Ferry

914-847-9014

J Sports Academy is THE summer day camp for kids who love sports. Young athletes (entering grades 2-10) spend their summer having fun, playing their favorite sports, receiving exceptional professional coaching, and making new friends on and off the fields. Utilizing the world-class facilities of The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, J Sports Academy provides campers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the sports of their choice. Each week, campers can choose from a multisport track and explore various sports (basketball, lacrosse, soccer, tennis and volleyball), play recreational games, and swim, or a high performance track, where athletes serious about mastering their favorite sport (basketball, fencing, lacrosse,soccer, swim, and tennis) hone their skills with Westchester’s best coaches.

No Limit Ninja & Hi-Five Sports Summer Camp

222 Lake Ave., Yonkers

914-714-9814

Experience the ultimate summer adventure at No Limit Ninja & Hi-Five Sports Summer Camp, combining the best of sports training and ninja obstacles in an extraordinary day camp experience. Throughout the day, campers rotate between expert-led sports activities and exciting obstacle courses, developing strength, agility, and confidence in both disciplines. Their expert and certified coaches create an engaging environment where children thrive through a perfect balance of structured activities and free play. Located in Yonkers, the camp runs weekly sessions from June through August, with flexible aftercare options available. Each day includes varied activities tailored to different age groups, with a focus on building skills while having fun. Snacks are provided daily in this unique camp experience that combines two dynamic athletic programs.

Oasis Day Camps

Manhattan, Long Island, Westchester locations

800-317-1392

Oasis Day Camp gives children the chance to play and learn in nature. They offer age-appropriate programming for children 3 years old to 10th grade. Oasis is committed to providing an engaging, personalized, and safe summer camp program. Oasis offers sports, arts, enrichment, nature, and adventure programming. With team sports, such as basketball, soccer, flag football, and martial arts, to physical activities, such as yoga, swimming, dance, and nature walks, children get exercise and bond with their peers in countless ways. Whether your child is participating in an activity that they already know and love or something that’s new to them, the Oasis trusted team is eager to provide a safe and welcoming environment.

Park Slope United Soccer Camps

Prospect Park & Downtown Brooklyn

347-301-9613

Whether your child has been a member of a travel team for years or has never kicked a ball before, Park Slope United has a camp perfectly suited to their level of playing experience. All of PSU’s camps focus on soccer while emphasizing fun and are staffed with professional coaches that provide the highest quality instruction. Camp runs weekly mid-June through August. Camps include: Tot Footy: ages 2-4, Developmental Camp: ages 5-11, Select & Impact Leagues Camp: ages 5-12, and for travel-level players – BKU Elite Training Camp. PSU Summer Camp is built around having maximum fun while developing as a soccer player and athlete in general. Sibling discounts and multiple camp registrations are available. Register before February 28 to receive a super early bird discount! Use Discount Code 25NYSEB15 for 15% off.

The Rock Club & New Rochelle Racquet Club at Pine Brook Fitness

130 Rhodes Street, New Rochelle

914-636-1019

Adventure awaits this summer at Pine Brook Fitness! Kids will strap on their climbing shoes, grab a harness, and gear up to climb at The Rock Club. Young climbers will discover adventure as they scale the walls, learn climbing techniques, and participate in fun games all while building confidence, focus and teamwork skills. Right down the hall from The Rock Club is tennis camp at The New Rochelle Racquet Club. Beginners will learn the basics through fun and engaging drills while more advanced players will refine the techniques and strategies to get competition ready. Maximize your experience by combining climbing and tennis into a one of a kind full day camp experience with Rock ‘N Racquet.

YMCA of Long Island Summer Day Camp

Bay Shore, East Hampton, Glen Cove, Holtsville, Huntington, Patchogue

855-296-22524

At the Y, Sports Camp is where athletes build skills, friendships, and confidence while staying active in a fun, safe environment. Designed for campers who love sports and competition, Sports Camp offers specialized activities for ages 6-15. Camp 2025 runs from June 30 to August 22 in 2-week sessions packed with age-appropriate sports, team-building, and opportunities to try new games. Trained staff create a welcoming environment where kids can sharpen their athletic skills, learn teamwork, and enjoy the thrill of the game. Campers enjoy off-campus trips once each session, adding adventure and variety to their summer experience. Discover the ultimate sports-filled summer at the Y!