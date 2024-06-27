Pokémon GO Fest is Back in NYC 2024

Calling all Pokémon fans! Your chance to catch ’em all off the screen and in the city is back again this year. Pokémon GO Fest 2024 is coming back to New York City this summer with more than enough adventure to go around.

The weekend of July 5 to 7 will see the city filled with Pokémon and their hopeful trainers. GO Fest will be split among two locations this year; Randall’s Island Park and throughout all give boroughs of New York City.

Here’s what you need to know about the event!

Randall’s Island Park and NYC

This year, you have can choose when you want to head to Randall’s Island Park. With a Morning Park Experience ticket, trainers will spend the first part of their day in Randall’s Island Park before going to New York City for a second event-exclusive experience.

In the Afternoon Park Experience, trainers will start in New York City before heading to Randall’s Island Park in the afternoon.

Note that whichever ticket you’ll choose, you’ll only be able to play within Randall’s Island Park during the hours listed on your selected ticket.

The island is located in the East River of NYC and is easily accessible on foot, by bike or public transit.

Please note that there is no parking for personal vehicles or designated drop-off locations for rideshares on the island. Trainers can enter the GO Fest experience via two entrances: North, adjacent to the Bronx Shore Fields near the RFK, or South, located between the Salt Marsh and the Harlem River Event Area.

For more information on accessing the island, visit the Plan Your Trip page.

Special Features

GO Fest will offer attendees special gameplay, including the opportunity to catch rare Pokémon species. Special Pokémon will appear in unique habitats around Randall’s Island Park, so players must explore the whole area if they want to catch all the available Pokémon types.

In addition, the park is set to feature special GO Fest battlegrounds, where players can face-off their Pokémon in one-on-ones. Renowned Pokémon trainers will be there too in case you need a little direction!

Gameplay

Pokémon GO quickly became one of the most popular mobile games on the market after its release in 2016. The game is designed around augmented reality (AR) technology that allows players to experience the thrill of catching Pokémon in a virtual world based on their real-life surroundings.

Maps on players’ phones that include features such as “PokéStops” and “Pokémon Gyms.” Stops and gyms are typically located at public places of interest, encouraging players to meet up and interact. The game also offers the ability to train captured Pokémon to battle other players.

Aside from the opportunity to catch and train the adorable creatures, the game’s biggest appeal is that it’s a communal activity that encourages players to move around and explore the world.

Different Pokémon species reside in different parts of the world. For example, water-type Pokémon are generally found near bodies of water.

This not only lends a sense of realness to the game, but also inspires players to visit locations they may not otherwise have seen. This is what sets Pokémon Go apart from other mobile and video games: it gets people moving.

As in all things that encourage people to explore their world, it is important to be aware of your surroundings and for young players to have adult supervision. Not even the rarest of Pokémon is worth entering a dangerous area!

Tickets

Tickets for GO Fest 2024 are $30 plus taxes and fees for all players. Please note that each ticket is good for one day of the three-day event.

You will need to have an active Pokémon Go account in order to participate in the activities, and you will only be able to participate in the event’s gameplay with an event ticket.

All tickets are nonrefundable. You can purchase your GO Fest tickets through Niantic while supplies last.

First Time? No Problem

Many new or less-skilled Pokémon GO players can become intimidated to attend major events such as this, especially in the presence of so many Pokémon-famous players.

But novice trainers shouldn’t be discouraged! GO Fest is designed to be fun for all players at all levels.

Even if you’ve never played the game before, now is a good time to get acquainted with the far-reaching and all-embracing world of Pokémon just in time to start your journey at the biggest Pokémon Go festival of the year!