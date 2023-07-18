Pokémon GO Fest 2023 is Coming to NYC

Calling all Pokémon fans! Here’s your chance to catch ’em all off the screen and in the city. Pokémon GO Fest 2023 is coming to New York City with more than enough adventure to go around.

The weekend of August 18-20 will see the city filled with Pokémon and their hopeful trainers. GO Fest will be split among two locations this year; Randall’s Island Park and throughout New York City.

Here’s what you need to know about the event!

Randall’s Island Park

The first half of each day of GO Fest (9 am to 1 pm) will see Pokémon GO players from all over the world at Randall’s Island Park. The island is located in the East River of NYC and is easily accessible on foot, by bike or public transit.

Please note that there is no parking for personal vehicles or designated drop-off locations for rideshares on the island. Trainers can enter the GO Fest experience via two entrances: North, adjacent to the Bronx Shore Fields near the RFK, or South, located between the Salt Marsh and the Harlem River Event Area.

For more information on accessing the island, visit the Plan Your Trip page.

The day’s latter half (from 3 to 7 pm) will be spent exploring the greater area of NYC, where even more Pokémon are roaming!

Special Features

GO Fest will offer attendees special gameplay, including the opportunity to catch rare Pokémon species. Special Pokémon will appear in unique habitats around Randall’s Island Park, so players must explore the whole area if they want to catch all the available Pokémon types.

A brand-new Pokémon will also be making its way to NYC.

GO Fest 2023 is introducing the mythical Pokémon Diancie, a jewel-type Pokémon. A storytelling will guide players to an encounter with Diancie at the end of a unique sort of scavenger hunt.

Sigilyph, the “Avianoid Pokémon,” will also make an appearance during GO Fest 2023 in NYC. This Pokémon is normally only found around Greece and Egypt!

In addition, the park is set to feature special GO Fest battlegrounds, where players can face-off their Pokémon in one-on-ones. Renowned Pokémon trainers will be there too in case you need a little direction!

Gameplay

Pokémon GO quickly became one of the most popular mobile games on the market after its release in 2016. The game is designed around augmented reality (AR) technology that allows players to experience the thrill of catching Pokémon in a virtual world based on their real-life surroundings.

Maps on players’ phones that include features such as “PokéStops” and “Pokémon Gyms.” Stops and gyms are typically located at public places of interest, encouraging players to meet up and interact. The game also offers the ability to train captured Pokémon to battle other players.

Aside from the opportunity to catch and train the adorable creatures, the game’s biggest appeal is that it’s a communal activity that encourages players to move around and explore the world.

Different Pokémon species reside in different parts of the world. For example, water-type Pokémon are generally found near bodies of water.

This not only lends a sense of realness to the game, but also inspires players to visit locations they may not otherwise have seen. This is what sets Pokémon Go apart from other mobile and video games: it gets people moving.

As in all things that encourage people to explore their world, it is important to be aware of your surroundings and for young players to have adult supervision. Not even the rarest of Pokémon is worth entering a dangerous area!

Tickets

Tickets for GO Fest 2023 are $30 plus taxes and fees for all players. Please note that each ticket is good for one day of the three-day event.

You will need to have an active Pokémon Go account in order to participate in the activities, and you will only be able to participate in the event’s gameplay with an event ticket.

All tickets are nonrefundable. You can purchase your GO Fest tickets through Niantic while supplies last.

First Time? No Problem

Many new or less-skilled Pokémon GO players can become intimidated to attend major events such as this, especially in the presence of so many Pokémon-famous players.

But novice trainers shouldn’t be discouraged! GO Fest is designed to be fun for all players at all levels.

Even if you’ve never played the game before, now is a good time to get acquainted with the far-reaching and all-embracing world of Pokémon just in time to start your journey at the biggest Pokémon Go festival of the year!