Plan Your Next Family Trip in Hudson Valley’s Germantown Town

Many families in the city love to head upstate to the Hudson Valley, especially now when families can enjoy the gorgeous fall scenery. While the Hudson Downtown Area (near the Hudson Amtrack station) gets a ton of attention, there is a quaint town located on the east bank of the Hudson area called Germantown.

While this nook of Hudson is pretty quiet, it is a lovely place to visit with the kids for a weekend. Not far from the Downtown Hudson area (about 20-minute car drive) and around a 45-minute scenic drive to the gorgeous Kaaterskill Falls, there is a lot to with the kids and worth giving Germantown a visit.

While there are many hotels and restaurants in the surrounding area here are the spots we have visited and feel are worthy of a mention. Stay tuned as we will be sharing more picks in the coming months!

Where to Stay in Germantown

The Central House Inn

220 Main Street, Germantown, NY, 12526

A quaint inn located in the heart of Germanton. With a spirited past as a brothel, a speakeasy, a stagecoach, and a restaurant. Now you’ll find a quaint inn with six suites with baths. The hotel is quite charming and has a communal space called the Great room with a cozy fireplace located on the second floor.

Many weekends, have we passed the Central house to find visitors relaxing and chatting in the veranda porch. For rates check out their sites as their off-season starts November and rooms are a bit lower at this time. The only caveat of this inn is that the rooms are not accessible for people with reduced mobility.

Great Breakfast/ Lunch Spot

Otto’s Market

215 Main Street, Germantown, NY, 12526

This friendly market has an old town vibe yet is modern in its design and food offerings. Groceries such as milk, eggs, cheese (mostly local) as well as frozen goods can be purchased. Kids will go for the locally baked chocolate croissants and other yummy pastries. Stay and sit in their seating area located inside and outside for their delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Also, don’t miss Otto’s pizza night, which is every Tuesday from 5-7.

Dinner in Germantown

Gaskins

2 Church Ave, Germantown, NY, 12526

This restaurant is hands down one of the best places to eat in the Hudson area. Serving a locally sourced menu — owners Sarah and Nick Suarez have created a space that feels warm and friendly. Kids are more than welcome, and the patient of the staff is always appreciated. Recently, we had roasted beets mixed with yogurt and miso and some other deliciousness. The scallops are divine; my kids go for the grass-fed burger and homemade ice cream.

Shops to Check Out in Germantown

Alder & Co

222 Main Street Germantown, NY, 12526

Initially located in Portland, Oregon this store owned by Rebecca Westby and Carla Helmholz is now housed in a renovated 1876 farmhouse. You’ll find a nook of curated kids items like Kerry Cassil quilts and Misha & Puff pointelle onesies. For mom (or dad!) you’ll find organic beauty lines, fine jewelry, and cozy cashmere knits.

Athabold flowers

214 Main Street, Germantown, NY, 12526

A lovely flower shop to browse, shop, or pick up some flowers for a weekend host. Flowers are seasonal and feel unique in how they are arranged and picked.

Extra in Germantown

German Laundromat

3 Church Ave, Germantown, NY, 12526

One may not visit Germantown to do laundry, but if you have kids, it’s easy for them to get pretty dirty with all the outdoor adventures. And when it’s tick season, you may want to launder a load or two for safety. And although this open 24/7 laundromat is very Instagram friendly and offers free Wi-fi, it is a viable business that serves as a community space that inspires clean living.

The front shop of the space offers mending -repair and eco gifts to take home. If weather permits check out the backyard area where the kids can play bocce or have a snack from Otto’s is right around the corner.

Are You Visiting Germantown This Month? Here a Few Kid-Friendly Things to Do!

Saturday, October 19th, 5–10 pm

Palatine Pumpkin Party Party & WitchWalk

26 Palatine Park Road, Germantown, NY, 12526

Stop by for some spooky storytelling, dancing, and a pumpkin bake-off and face painting.

October 27th, 2019

Germantown Farms

270 Church Ave., Germantown, NY 12526

Visit this fall market where you’ll find a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and you can even dunk apples!

The month of October- Early November

Greig Farm

227 Pitcher Lane, Red Hook, NY, 12571

Plan a day at this low-key farm that has a lot to offer. For apple and pumpkins, this family farm is only a 15-minute drive from the central hub of Germantown. Apples can be picked until the end of October. Pumpkins through early of November. You can also find and take home seasonal vegetables. The greenhouse is closed during the fall but opens up around mid-April through the end of June. Eat breakfast or lunch (they have a kids menu, yay!) at the Hudson Valley Farmers’ Market, which is part of the farm which serves as a gourmet grocery store and eatery. You can also pick up dinner to go. On the second floor of their renovated dairy barn, you’ll find the SoHu (South of Hudson) craft market Thursday – Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

For updates on the farm visit their Facebook page .