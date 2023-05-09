Peridot: The New AI-Powered Pet Simulator Game

Pet simulators have found their way into the hearts and hands of kids for years: Tamagotchi, Webkinz, Nintendogs and more have become cultural staples that enabled kids to raise virtual pets alongside their friends.

This generation of kids can play a pet simulator game of their own, this time with a touch of AI technology.

Peridot is a groundbreaking and brand new pet simulation game that takes place in the world around you, enriched by augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Launching today through Niantic, Peridot is poised to be a game for this generation.

The stars of this new game are Peridots, or Dots. The Dots have awoken after hibernating for centuries and need the help of Keepers to take care of them and introduce them to this new world.

This is where you come in: as a Keeper, you can develop a bond with your Dot by feeding them, playing with them, exploring together, teaching them tricks and more.

Every Dot is unique. When you start the game, you’ll get to pick an egg from a choice of three. That egg will hatch and give you your very own Dot, totally different from any other Dot out there.

Through the game’s “Perigenetics” system, each Dot is created with 100% unique DNA, so there’s an endless number of variations to the kind of Dot you can get. Over time, your Dot can inherit new traits and discover new personality attributes.

Unlike what you may expect from a video game, Peridot encourages its keepers to connect with the real world. Dots love to explore, and they can learn, understand and interact with the world around them through augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

You’ll see the world around you in a new way as you take your Dot on adventures and watch them learn new things about their environment.

Plus, Dots love to be outside. Raising and caring for your Dot is a great reason to get outside and go for a walk to your favorite place or to explore somewhere new.

You can also connect with other Keepers through the game. Use Campfire, Niantic’s social app, to connect with other Keepers in the community to hatch new Dots.

Once your Dot grows up, it will be ready to hatch a new Dot! By connecting with other Keepers, you can help diversify the Peridot species by hatching new Dots of different archetypes, like Unicorn, Clownfish, Peacock and more.

The creators of Peridot hope users find a sense of joy when playing the game and caring for their Dots.

“In our chaotic world, these creatures bring a dose of joy, whimsy and comfort into our lives,” said Ziah Fogel, director of production for Peridot, in a press release. “It’s the delight of owning a real pet minus the mess.”

Peridot is the perfect game for the whole family. Kids, parents and everyone in between will fall in love with the adorable Dots.

Raising your Dots provides a great opportunity for you and your whole family to get out of the house and explore places that you go every day in a new way as well as connect with your community.

Peridot is everything fun and adorable about its other pet simulator predecessors brought to the next level with the help of novel technology.

It allows kids and other Keepers to get off the couch and play with their virtual pets in the real world, making it a soon-to-be staple for this generation.

