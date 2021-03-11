Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Photo Courtesy of Andy Lin

“Pandemic Parenting” Moments to be Displayed on the Manhattan Bridge

The Dumbo Improvement District is teaming up with Photoville to celebrate moments of pandemic parenting in NYC on the Manhattan Bridge. The exhibit, named At Home Heroes: An Homage to Parenting Through a Pandemic in NYC, will light up the Manhattan Bridge with pictures of the changes in parenting that have occurred as a result of the pandemic.

Parents have found themselves becoming teachers while working from home. They have had to come up with new and innovative ways to keep kids engaged and busy while staying inside. This new workload, on top of their jobs and other workloads, has taken a toll on every parent. Still, they continue to work on it and improve it for the sake of their children. This display will recognize their sacrifice, and thank parents for everything they’ve done in quarantine.

These 65 by 40 feet pictures will honor the surrender of time and energy that parents have shown as a result of COVID-19 entering into our lives. The display will be available for viewing on Mother’s Day (May 9th) to Father’s Day (June 20th) from dusk until 10 pm. You’ll be able to enjoy the images best from the Pearl Street Triangle. For more details about location and times check out their website here.

Photo Courtesy of Andy Lin

Submit Your Photos Now

You can be a part of this display and honor your caregiver now. Dumbo Improvement District is currently calling on people to submit their photos of pandemic parenting for the Manhattan Bridge exhibit later this year. These pictures can be of any caregiver during this pandemic including a mother, father, parent, stepparent, grandparent, other family member, guardian, nanny, or babysitter. Anyone who has had made a difference in a child’s experience during the pandemic is eligible to be honored. These pictures need to be from between March 2020 and March 2021 in order to qualify.

Feel free to send in as many different heroes as you can with the best pictures you can find! The deadline to submit your photos is April 2nd. You can fill out the application for photos here.