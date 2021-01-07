Outdoor Dining in Igloos, Cabins, Yurts and Tents in NYC
NYC is home to some of the most creative outdoor dining concepts that include heating systems, sanitizing rituals and aesthetically pleasing setups. Restaurants have gone far beyond the extra mile to ensure that every New Yorker feels comfortable outside of their homes this winter, allowing families to dine in open air or celebrate a special occasion with less COVID-19 exposure. Venture out to one of these rooftop igloos, cozy cabins, colorful yurts and tents, and you won’t have to cook tonight!
Outdoor Dining in Manhattan
Bryant Park Igloos – Bryant Park
212-768-4242
Bryant Park’s igloos provide the ultimate winter experience with great food, iconic skyscraper views and ice skating right around the corner! You can purchase a package for up to eight people that consists of a carafe of hot chocolate or salted caramel, hot apple cider, chicken fingers or hot dogs and crispy french fries with dipping sauces! Reserve your private igloo online.
The Greens’ Cabins – Seaport District
The Rooftop at Pier 17
89 South Street
New York, NY 10038
Seasonal dishes and drinks, festive cocktails, heated floors and contactless food, you’ll have it all at The Greens’s cabins! This outdoor dining concept gives you both floor and ceiling views of NYC while dining, which is definitely something the kids will enjoy. Reserve your space ahead of time on their website!
City Winery Domes – Rockefeller Center
45 Rockefeller Plaza
New York, NY 10111
These igloo domes offer a cozy and intimate outdoor experience with the perfect view of the iconic Rockefeller tree. Each igloo dome is carefully cleaned with a state-of-the-art electromagnetic fogger. Take a look at the menu and reserve your private igloo dome asap!
Cafe Du Soleil – Upper West Side
2723 Broadway
New York, NY 10025
212- 316-5000
As a classic French bistro, this outdoor dining set up embraces a great passion for food and culture. Your family will be able to experience a little taste of France in one of Cafe Du Soleil’s heated bubbles!
Yurt Village at Crown Shy – Financial District
70 Pine Street
New York, NY
info@crownshy.com
An experience at these sophisticated yurts is one like no other. You’ll be required to order from a prix fixe menu where a special kids option is available. Take the kids to an early meal here before it becomes more lively later in the evening!
Outdoor Dining in Brooklyn
Lilia – Williamsburg
567 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11222
718-576-3095
Lilia brings Italy to Williamsburg with wood-fired seafood, handcrafted pastas, classic Italian cocktails, and warm hospitality. Both yurts and patio seating are available for reservations!
La Puerta Roja – Flatbush
1120 Cortelyou Rd.,
Brooklyn, NY 11218
347-221-1970
In the mood for some authentic Latin American food? La Puerta Roja will give you that and more in their outdoor tent and heaters. This family-owned restaurant is widely known around Brooklyn. Visit the Facebook page to view their delicious dishes!
The Ox Tavern – Flatbush
1301 Newkirk Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11230
718-284-0005
Overhead heaters, adjustable windows, and food specials are all featured at the Ox Tavern’s outdoor dining set up. Known as a community-based gastropub, this tavern will provide the utmost comfort with delicious world-class burgers!
Lea – Flatbush
1022 Cortelyou Road
Brooklyn, NY 12218
718-928-7100
The Greenhouses at Lea are the perfect outdoor dining escape for the family serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The kid-friendly menu with pizza and mozzarella sticks is sure to bring smiles to your kids’ faces. After your meal, pursue the market for some sweet treats!
Outdoor Dining in the Bronx
Enzo’s – Belmont
2339 Arthur Avenue
Bronx, NY 10458
718-733-4455
Launched as the first-ever piazza-style al fresco dining plan, Enzo’s outdoor dining experience allows customers to dine from Thursday to Sunday nights. Chicken parm, spaghetti and meatballs and more Italian classics are featured on the kids’ menu.
Outdoor Dining in Queens
Palm Trees in the Wintertime at Blend – Astoria
37-17 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
718-606-6383
This outdoor restaurant will have you feeling all of the Latin heat this winter. Chandeliers, wood beams and palm trees — you’ll be transported far away from NYC. Call ahead to book!
Outdoor Dining in Staten Island
Igloos at Egger’s – Tompkinsville
441 Clarke Avenue
Staten Island, NY
718-280-1442
Have some sweet teeth in the family? Check out Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor! You’ll find the sweetest of treats like hot cocoa, cookies and sundaes made with hand-crafted ice cream! Igloos are only available on weekends, so book your visit now.