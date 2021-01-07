Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Outdoor Dining in Igloos, Cabins, Yurts and Tents in NYC

NYC is home to some of the most creative outdoor dining concepts that include heating systems, sanitizing rituals and aesthetically pleasing setups. Restaurants have gone far beyond the extra mile to ensure that every New Yorker feels comfortable outside of their homes this winter, allowing families to dine in open air or celebrate a special occasion with less COVID-19 exposure. Venture out to one of these rooftop igloos, cozy cabins, colorful yurts and tents, and you won’t have to cook tonight!

Outdoor Dining in Manhattan

Bryant Park Igloos – Bryant Park

212-768-4242

Bryant Park’s igloos provide the ultimate winter experience with great food, iconic skyscraper views and ice skating right around the corner! You can purchase a package for up to eight people that consists of a carafe of hot chocolate or salted caramel, hot apple cider, chicken fingers or hot dogs and crispy french fries with dipping sauces! Reserve your private igloo online.

The Greens’ Cabins – Seaport District

The Rooftop at Pier 17

89 South Street

New York, NY 10038

Seasonal dishes and drinks, festive cocktails, heated floors and contactless food, you’ll have it all at The Greens’s cabins! This outdoor dining concept gives you both floor and ceiling views of NYC while dining, which is definitely something the kids will enjoy. Reserve your space ahead of time on their website!

City Winery Domes – Rockefeller Center

45 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10111

These igloo domes offer a cozy and intimate outdoor experience with the perfect view of the iconic Rockefeller tree. Each igloo dome is carefully cleaned with a state-of-the-art electromagnetic fogger. Take a look at the menu and reserve your private igloo dome asap!

Cafe Du Soleil – Upper West Side

2723 Broadway

New York, NY 10025

212- 316-5000

As a classic French bistro, this outdoor dining set up embraces a great passion for food and culture. Your family will be able to experience a little taste of France in one of Cafe Du Soleil’s heated bubbles!

Yurt Village at Crown Shy – Financial District

70 Pine Street

New York, NY

info@crownshy.com

An experience at these sophisticated yurts is one like no other. You’ll be required to order from a prix fixe menu where a special kids option is available. Take the kids to an early meal here before it becomes more lively later in the evening!

Outdoor Dining in Brooklyn

Lilia – Williamsburg

567 Union Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11222

718-576-3095

Lilia brings Italy to Williamsburg with wood-fired seafood, handcrafted pastas, classic Italian cocktails, and warm hospitality. Both yurts and patio seating are available for reservations!

La Puerta Roja – Flatbush

1120 Cortelyou Rd.,

Brooklyn, NY 11218

347-221-1970

In the mood for some authentic Latin American food? La Puerta Roja will give you that and more in their outdoor tent and heaters. This family-owned restaurant is widely known around Brooklyn. Visit the Facebook page to view their delicious dishes!

The Ox Tavern – Flatbush

1301 Newkirk Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11230

718-284-0005

Overhead heaters, adjustable windows, and food specials are all featured at the Ox Tavern’s outdoor dining set up. Known as a community-based gastropub, this tavern will provide the utmost comfort with delicious world-class burgers!

Lea – Flatbush

1022 Cortelyou Road

Brooklyn, NY 12218

718-928-7100

The Greenhouses at Lea are the perfect outdoor dining escape for the family serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The kid-friendly menu with pizza and mozzarella sticks is sure to bring smiles to your kids’ faces. After your meal, pursue the market for some sweet treats!

Outdoor Dining in the Bronx

Enzo’s – Belmont

2339 Arthur Avenue

Bronx, NY 10458

718-733-4455

Launched as the first-ever piazza-style al fresco dining plan, Enzo’s outdoor dining experience allows customers to dine from Thursday to Sunday nights. Chicken parm, spaghetti and meatballs and more Italian classics are featured on the kids’ menu.

Outdoor Dining in Queens

Palm Trees in the Wintertime at Blend – Astoria

37-17 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103

718-606-6383

This outdoor restaurant will have you feeling all of the Latin heat this winter. Chandeliers, wood beams and palm trees — you’ll be transported far away from NYC. Call ahead to book!

Outdoor Dining in Staten Island

Igloos at Egger’s – Tompkinsville

441 Clarke Avenue

Staten Island, NY

718-280-1442

Have some sweet teeth in the family? Check out Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor! You’ll find the sweetest of treats like hot cocoa, cookies and sundaes made with hand-crafted ice cream! Igloos are only available on weekends, so book your visit now.