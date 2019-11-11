Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 15-17

Aladdin at Galli Theater New York

We all know the classic Disney movie, Aladdin, but have you seen Aladdin come to life on stage? Follow Aladdin along his journey, from when he finds the genie in the lamp to when he’s soaring in the sky on a magic carpet with his love. Aladdin has something for everyone, so your whole family will enjoy the show! Adults $20, Kids $15, doors open at 1:30 pm and show is 2-2:45 pm. November 16-17, Galli Theater New York, 75 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007, gallitheaternyc.com