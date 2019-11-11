Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 15-17

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Salon Du Chocolat NY, Toddler Turkeys, & A Christmas Brown Christmas
Amazing Apple Festival With the Creative Kitchen
Join The Creative Kitchen to explore a delicious fall fruit: apples! At The Creative Kitchen’s Amazing Apple Takeover, there will be apple-inspired food craft stations, cooking demonstrations, and apple-based storytimes. Red Delicious Cooking with Chef Cricket Azima features creative ways to make simple and healthy dishes and snacks with apples. Celebrate apples before the fall season ends! November 16-17 , Free with museum admission, 10:30 am-4:45 pm. Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024, cmom.org
Aladdin at Galli Theater New York
We all know the classic Disney movie, Aladdin, but have you seen Aladdin come to life on stage? Follow Aladdin along his journey, from when he finds the genie in the lamp to when he’s soaring in the sky on a magic carpet with his love. Aladdin has something for everyone, so your whole family will enjoy the show! Adults $20, Kids $15, doors open at 1:30 pm and show is 2-2:45 pm. November 16-17, Galli Theater New York, 75 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007, gallitheaternyc.com
Salon Du Chocolat NY
Spend the weekend tasting delicious chocolate and learning from chocolatiers, artisans, pastry chefs, and businesses from around the world. Watch chocolate demonstrations, get baking tips for the holiday season, check out the extravagant chocolate sculptures, and partake in Salon du Chocolat Junior for educational and hands-on activities for kids! November 16-17, Advanced tickets: $25 Adults, $10 Kids ages 6-12, Onsite tickets: $35 Adults, $12 Kids, Free for kids ages 5 and under, 10am-6pm on Nov. 16, 11 am-5 pm on Nov. 17. Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001, salonduchocolatny.com
Get Up, Stand Up! Family Workshop and Performance
Learn all about hip-hop in this fun and interactive workshop! Performance poet and BAM teaching artist Jashua Sa-Ra leads families through games and dynamic demonstrations to introduce rhythmic, poetic, and performance skills. Afterwards, stay for the family-friendly concert, featuring hip-hop artist Dumi Right. $5 for workshop, $10 for performance, 1 pm workshop, 2 pm performance. November 16, Peter Jay Sharp Building, Lepercq Space, 30 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Watch your favorite holiday classic on stage and meet the cast after the show! Recommended for ages 4 and up, kids and families join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang in uncovering the true meaning of the holiday season. This feel-good story with spectacular music and acting is a great kick-off for your holiday season! November 17 $13, ticket prices may vary slightly depending on the seat, 2 pm. On Stage At Kingsborough, 2001 Oriental Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11235, onstageatkingsborough.org
NYCRUNS Falling Leaves Half Marathon & 5K
The semi-chilly autumn weather makes for a perfect 5K or half marathon! Enjoy the fall foliage views as you run and eat a well-deserved bagel afterwards. All runners receive a medal, a t-shirt, and there are awards for all age categories, even for little ones! November 16Registration through November 4: Half $75, 5K $40, until online registration closes: Half $85, 5K $50, Race day: Half $100, 5K $60, 9 am. Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY, nycruns.com
Family Art Project: Three Sisters Companion Planting
Combine planting and crafting in this Family Art Project! Little ones and their families will use corn husks, winter squash, and climbing beans to create their art. Learn all about the history of Seneca women’s relationship to companion planting and apply what you learn about the Three Sisters to your mini masterpiece and the fall harvest time. November 16, Free, admission to Wave Hill free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Riverdale, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
Toddler Turkeys
Celebrate Thanksgiving with this exciting program geared towards toddlers ages 5 and younger and their siblings. There will be sing-a-longs, turkey games, and lots of arts & crafts. Little ones will get the chance to discuss the importance of being thankful and how to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. November 17, Free, 11 am-12:30 pm. Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx, NY 10467, nycgovparks.org
Early Birds
Learn all about the various birds at the Bronx Zoo! An ornithology expert will lead you and your family through up-close animal experiences and on a walk through the zoo to check out the birds that live in and outside of the exhibits. $30, $25 for members, November 17, 9-10:30 am. bronxzoo.com
DDAT: Native American Hip Hop Jazz Fusion Family Performance
Named by NPR as one of the top 10 bands in the US – DDAT combines hip hop, jazz, funk and soul with an original southwestern feel. DDAT consists of four talented musicians – Chris Bidtah (Navajo) on vocals, Delbert Anderson (Navajo) on trumpet, Nicholas Lucero on drums, and Mike McCluhan on bass. Bring your family for an interactive and exciting performance with dancing, improvisation, live painting, and more! November 16, $14 Adults, $10 Members, $8 Kids, $6 Kids who are members, free for Teens, flushingtownhall.org