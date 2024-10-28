Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
NYC to Host First Ever Neurodiverse Comic-Con: Exclusive 

NYC to Host First Ever Neurodiverse Comic-Con: Exclusive 

The convention will be the first of its kind. 

New York City will host its first-ever neurodiverse comic con this year. 

The event celebrates a unique pairing: comics, children’s books, and neurodiverse attendees. While the traditional comic con features international anime favorites such as Naruto, One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, and more, the Neurodiversity Comic Con will focus on children’s books and children’s authors, characters, and artists who are also neurodiverse. 

“We want to promote equity and belonging with our event by letting neurodiverse community members know that there is a space for them to meet like-minded people with similar interests as them,” says Alex Parks, Assistant Director of Marketing and Outreach for the event. “[It’s also important that they] be introduced to characters in comics and children’s novels that may resonate with them more than a neurotypical character would.”

The event is hosted by the Gillen Brewer School, a private school that specializes in children with diverse learning needs and disabilities. Conditions like autism are prevalent in the New York City area. Approximately two percent of children ages 2–12 in NYC are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, while nine percent have been identified with a learning disability. However, neurodiversity doesn’t only refer to those who are on the spectrum or have a diagnosed condition or disability. A Harvard Health Study defined neurodiversity as the idea that people’s brains work in a variety of ways, and that there is no single “correct” way for the brain to function.

According to the Pew Research Center, New York serves the largest share of disabled students in the country at 20.5% of its overall public school enrollment. Yet earlier this year, Chalkbeat reported that 10,000 children with autism were shut out from educational programs, with the city only opening 160 seats.

While the traditional Comic Con is held at larger spaces like the Jacob Javits Center, the loud noises and bright lights can be a bit of a sensory overload for neurodiverse attendees. The neurodiversity comic con will be held at the Asphalt Green, a space that has far less the size capacity as a place such as the Javits Center, for a thoughtful yet interactive time. 

“This will keep the noise level down and make it less overwhelming,” explains Parks. “But in case an attendee does need to take a break for a moment, we are working closely with Calmer Con (an organization that hosts a similar event in Boston) to make a Cool Down Room at the event that will be quiet, softly lit, and will have fidgets and other relaxing activities that attendees can use until they feel ready to come back to the other activities.”

The idea for the convention was inspired after the school found that children wanted to attend Comic Con, but found the event too overwhelming.

“As a PreK-8th grade school for students with a broad range of language-based learning disabilities, we thought that our students would also enjoy a sensory-friendly event that celebrates comics, graphic novels, and children’s books,” Parks continued. “We wanted the event to be open to the public so that everyone can come to celebrate neurodiversity

Sponsors and speakers include Archie Comics from the classic comic book series Archie’s Weird Mysteries,  Scholastic, Children’s Author & Illustrator Mika Song, Comedian & Children’s Author Maysoon Zayid, Actor & Musician Perry Yung, and Artist & Writer Ramon Gil. 

The event takes place on Saturday, November 9, and the convention will consist of two sessions. The morning session begins at 11 am and ends at 1:30, and includes a meet and greet, art with a recess break, adaptive sports on the asphalt, and a Rubik’s Cube session with the Intraspectrum Club. A second session will be held at 1 pm with the same activities. 

Adult tickets are $20 and are available for purchase here, and the event is free for those under 18 years of age (limit 3)

Parks hopes that the ultimate goal of inclusivity is reached and spread through the convention, and beyond. “It helps to raise awareness so that neurotypical attendees who are friends or family can gain a better understanding of what it means to be neurodiverse.”

About the Author

Náosha Gregg

Náosha Gregg is a Digital Editor for New York Family and Brooklyn native. She has written for BYRDIE, Glamour, The Zoe Report, Ebony and produced for CBS Mornings and most recently, NY1. When she’s not testing the newest eyeshadow palette or lip liner, you can find her watching anime. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter at @knowingnaosha or drop her a line at knowingnaosha@gmail.com!

