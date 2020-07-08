Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NYC Public Schools Will Reopen for Fall in 2020-2021 School Year

Mayor De Blasio announced Wednesday that NYC public schools reopen in September. Many parents have been, perhaps not so patiently, waiting to hear what the verdict for the 2020-2010 school year will look like, and now we have the answer.

According to Mayor De Blasio, 400,000 parents filled out the Return to School survey, and 75 percent want kids back in school.

The Mayor stated that this school year, we “move forward according to the data, the science.”

Here Are a Few Key Things to Know for the Fall School Year NYC 2020-2021:

2020 Return to School Website is now live

Throughout the summer, the DOE will host a series of information sessions for students and answer any questions or concerns, the first session is July 16th

Principals will hold parent meetings in July to discuss students individual schedules and needs

Students will be in a minimal student classroom — 2 to 3 days a week. The remaining of the days, students will learn remotely

Parents can choose for their children to learn remotely, five days a week

In-person support for students with IEP who opt to receive them will be offered to the greatest extent possible

July 15th: the Parent Portal opens for families to sign up for full remote instruction

July 16th: Virtual Family Information Center will launch

August 7th: Deadline for families to choose full remote instruction (families will be allowed to transition back to in-person learning quarterly)

For Student, Teacher, Staff Safety:

Face coverings required

Nightly deep cleaning, cleaning throughout the day

Staff training

Social Distancing:

Fewer students in classrooms

Use of large spaces in the school for classes

Chancellor Richard A. Carranza stated that this is our new normal “we have to be ready for anything and that means the guidance could change from the state, from health experts and we need to adapt, our commitment to you is we will keep you informed every step of the way.” The Chancellor also assured parents, “The 2020 school year will be like no other that we’ve experienced, but I know that together we will make it work for the 1.1 million students that are counting on us”.