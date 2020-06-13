Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Public School Parents (3K thru 12th): Take the Return to School 2020 NYC DOE Survey

As schools explore how Fall 2020-2021 is going to look for students, the NYC DOE is asking for parents’ feedback. The survey asks questions from if you (the parent ) would like the teachers and staff, students to wear a mask to if you prefer an ‘every other week,’ ‘only a few days’ to ‘solely remote.’ There are seventeen questions. in total.

The survey is anonymous and easy to do, less than five minutes per survey.

Take the Survey.

