Public School Parents (3K thru 12th): Take the Return to School 2020 NYC DOE Survey
As schools explore how Fall 2020-2021 is going to look for students, the NYC DOE is asking for parents’ feedback. The survey asks questions from if you (the parent ) would like the teachers and staff, students to wear a mask to if you prefer an ‘every other week,’ ‘only a few days’ to ‘solely remote.’ There are seventeen questions. in total.
The survey is anonymous and easy to do, less than five minutes per survey.
