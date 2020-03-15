Quantcast
NYC Public Schools are CLOSED until April 20th due to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

New York City Public Schools Coronavirus

We knew this was coming, but it doesn’t make it easier to deal with for many moms and dads across the city. The New York Public School system will be fully closed on Monday March 16th for the whole day to students, teachers and principals, and then teachers and principals will spend the rest of the week creating and implementing distance learning protocols for remote learning to commence on Monday March 23rd. Grab and go breakfast and lunches will be available even while schools remain closed. From Monday March 23rd childcare arrangements at Regional Enrichment Centers will be in place for children of first responders, healthcare workers and any persons identified as “vulnerable”.

The New York City Department of Education is currently hoping they might be able to reopen schools from Monday April 20th onwards, but this is very much a moving target.

For more information and updates, visit the NYC DOE’s Coronavirus webpage.

