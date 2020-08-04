Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NYC Public School Deadline for Remote Learning is August 7th: Here is What You Need To Know

If your child is not registered in remote learning, blended learning is the automatic default. After August 7th, times and dates will be given to families at the beginning of the school year. These timeframes are when full remote learning students can change teaching preferences and can be adjusted to blended learning. I know. It’s a lot to take in.

Here are the CliffsNotes on what you need to know:

Where Do I Enroll My Child for Fall 2020 Remote Learning?

Register here

Did You Already Enroll and Change Your Mind?

This is ok. If you would like your child to participate in Blended Learning, after all, complete the form again by August 7th.

What If My Child Starts School and We Decide We Are Not Comfortable After Starting Blended Learning?

You can choose for your child to do Remote Learning at any time after Blended Learning has started. Go to this form.

