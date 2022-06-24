Museum of Broadway Officially Opens in November 2022!

Museum of Broadway Officially Opens in November!

New York is known for many things, one being the many outstanding Broadway performances that have debuted in this city! For all of the Broadway lovers out there, the long-awaited Museum of Broadway will be opening its doors this fall.

Founded by entrepreneur and 2-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti, This museum will be an immersive and interactive theatrical experience that will shine a light on some of the most iconic Broadway shows as well as the people who made them.

Guests will have the opportunity to travel through a visual history of Broadway and see costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, and videos from more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s-present.

While exploring the different exhibits, you will also be able to learn more about these pivotal shows and how they transformed Broadway and opened up the conversation that pushed creative boundaries and challenged the societal norms of that time.

Some of the many shows that will be showcased in this experience are The Ziegfeld Follies, Oklahoma!, The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and Rent.

The museum will also have a special exhibit called “ The Making of a Broadway Show” which will highlight the behind-the-scenes work it takes to create a Broadway show and the many talented professionals that work together to bring these shows to life every night.

The Museum of Broadway will be located at 145 W 45th Street and is set to open to the public on November 15, 2022. Since this is a highly anticipated museum, tickets are already on sale and can be purchased on the Museum of Broadway website.

