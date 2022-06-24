New York Family New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Our NYC

Museum of Broadway Officially Opens in November 2022!

By
0
comments
Posted on

Museum of Broadway

Museum of Broadway Officially Opens in November!

New York is known for many things, one being the many outstanding Broadway performances that have debuted in this city! For all of the Broadway lovers out there, the long-awaited Museum of Broadway will be opening its doors this fall.

Founded by entrepreneur and 2-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti, This museum will be an immersive and interactive theatrical experience that will shine a light on some of the most iconic Broadway shows as well as the people who made them. 

Guests will have the opportunity to travel through a visual history of Broadway and see costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, and videos from more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s-present.

Museum of Broadway

While exploring the different exhibits, you will also be able to learn more about these pivotal shows and how they transformed Broadway and opened up the conversation that pushed creative boundaries and challenged the societal norms of that time.

Some of the many shows that will be showcased in this experience are The Ziegfeld Follies, Oklahoma!, The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and Rent. 

The museum will also have a special exhibit called “ The Making of a Broadway Show” which will highlight the behind-the-scenes work it takes to create a Broadway show and the many talented professionals that work together to bring these shows to life every night. 

The Museum of Broadway will be located at 145 W 45th Street and is set to open to the public on November 15, 2022. Since this is a highly anticipated museum, tickets are already on sale and can be purchased on the Museum of Broadway website.

Psst… Check out Roosevelt Island’s Beautiful Waterfront Pool Is Now Open for Summer 2022!

About the Author

Courtney Ingalls

Courtney is the Digital Editor at New York Family. She was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Journalism. When she isn’t at her desk, you will find her reading historical fiction books, spending time with her family, or watching the TV show Friends.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Saf-T-Swim

Saf-T-Swim Little Neck, Long Island's #1 Swim School & Leader In Water Safety Education

Atlantic Acting School

Get Involved with Theater and Performing Arts at the Atlantic Acting School

Wildlife Conservation Society

Get Up Close and Personal with Animals Through the Wildlife Conservation Society


New York Family Ultimate Family Guide to Summer Fun

Related Articles